We have found some fantastic deals on Google Pixel phones, starting with the Google Pixel 5, which is now available for just $430 after receiving an incredible 39 percent discount at Woot.com. The Pixel 5 was launched in October 2020, so it has less than two years on the market, and it’s still a perfect option for those who want fast, snappy software and an amazing camera. You would generally have to pay $699 for this device, but the latest deal will let you save $170 on a new device that comes fully unlocked with 128GB storage space and 5G support. Unfortunately, this deal will only be available today, so you may have to take action soon before it sells out.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO