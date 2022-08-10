Read full article on original website
Related
pocketnow.com
Three reasons why I'm upgrading to the Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on August 10, at the Galaxy Unpacked event. At the event, the company also revealed the brand new Galaxy Z Flip 4, the latest Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatches, as well as the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds. The new devices feature significant upgrades over their predecessors, and the new phones are now powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, feature a better hinge mechanism, and are also slightly more lightweight and smaller.
pocketnow.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Riding on the coattails of success the Galaxy Watch 4 series brought to its wearables department, at its Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 10, 2022, Samsung unveiled two new smartwatches, Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. While the latter showcases a spin-off into a new market segment for the lineup with its design and hardware, the basic model comes with iterative upgrades making the package more comprehensive for its starting price of $279.99.
pocketnow.com
Best cases for Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches, and the brand new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds. The new smartphone features a slightly tweaked...
pocketnow.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs HUAWEI P50 Pocket
Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at the Galaxy Unpacked event, where it also unveiled the brand new Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches, and the brand new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds. In this comparison, we’ll compare the best that Samsung offers against HUAWEI’s latest flip phone, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pocketnow.com
Google Pixel 5 is now available for just $430
We have found some fantastic deals on Google Pixel phones, starting with the Google Pixel 5, which is now available for just $430 after receiving an incredible 39 percent discount at Woot.com. The Pixel 5 was launched in October 2020, so it has less than two years on the market, and it’s still a perfect option for those who want fast, snappy software and an amazing camera. You would generally have to pay $699 for this device, but the latest deal will let you save $170 on a new device that comes fully unlocked with 128GB storage space and 5G support. Unfortunately, this deal will only be available today, so you may have to take action soon before it sells out.
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: Apple’s M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, iPad mini, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and more
Today’s best deals selection starts at Best Buy, where you can now purchase a new M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,299 after receiving a $200 discount. This model comes with 512GB storage space, 8GB RAM, Apple’s latest processor with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. The best part is that this powerhouse will deliver up to 20 hours of battery life, so you can work through the day without worry.
Comments / 0