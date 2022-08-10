Read full article on original website
Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars
Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
Popular History Channel Show Coming To Upstate! Want to Believe?
Ready to explore the unexplained in Upstate New York? One of History Channel's longest running shows has announced they're stopping in the Capital Region this fall for a special live show. Running since 2009 and currently in the middle of its 18th season, this show has become a cult classic....
Find Out Why SUNY Oneonta Selected This Candidate As Police Chief
Dirk R. Budd has been named Chief of Police for SUNY Oneonta. Budd replaces Acting Chief William Henn. Henn will return to his former role as assistant chief. "I am pleased that our search for a new Chief has resulted in such a talented and experienced individual as Chief Budd,” SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle said in a statement received by CNY News.
Human Remains Found In Upstate New York! Police Asking You For Help!
This is the story of a mysterious missing person here in New York State. According to ABC News, the first 72 hours following a person's disappearance is crucial in locating them alive. It's within this time period that the evidence is strongest, the memory of witnesses is still fresh and leads haven't evaporated yet.
Authentic Hobbit House For Sale in Vermont
Just when you thought the only Hobbits were in New Zealand or Middle Earth, an authentic hobbit house has hit the market in Vermont. Literally tucked into the Green Mountains, this tiny but mighty home is a huge hit on Airbnb but could be the place you next call home.
Failing Our Kids? This Study Is Bad News For New York Parents
When every child is born, their parents want nothing but the absolute best for them. Everyone wants a head start on a better life, and early childhood education is one of the best ways to move in that direction. Now New York parents have a real cause for worry in that regard from a new survey.
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?
New York State's history goes back so far that we are left, today, dealing with the tongue-twisting town names that were created by the early Native American and Dutch settlers in our region. And boy they can be doozies!. This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled...
Bassett Healthcare Network Invests Nearly 50 Million For Pay Increases
Bassett Healthcare Network said it is increasing pay for more than 1,200 caregiver employees in central New York. Following a full compensation evaluation, Bassett will be raising salaries to reward workers and incentivize retention efforts. “I can never say it enough – our caregivers and practitioners are the heartbeat of...
