San Antonio Current
Culinaria Restaurant Weeks starts this Saturday at nearly 100 San Antonio dining establishments
Roughly 100 San Antonio restaurants will offer three- or four-course fixed-price menus during Culinaria’s annual end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks, which run Aug. 13-27. As part of the event,participating eateries offer the special menus at both lunch and dinner. Lunch prices are set at $20 and $30, and dinners run $35, $45 and $55. To-go options are also available at some restaurants.
San Antonio Current
All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and hot pot chain KPOT eyes San Antonio as part of major expansion
Korean barbecue and hot pot sensation KPOT plans to make its Alamo City debut next summer as part of a 22-state North American expansion. The California-based chain will build a 6,500-square-foot restaurant at 12485 I-10 West, Suite 100, according to an Aug. 10 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Northwest San Antonio spot is near UTSA and the Medical Center.
San Antonio Current
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, The Local Bar: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
It's difficult to tell whether the Current's most-read food story this week topped the charts because San Antonio loves Bill Miller Bar-B-Q — or just loves free stuff. Either way, folks flocked to the news that the locally based chain will give away its iced tea every Friday this month to people who show up with their own container.
San Antonio Current
Downtown San Antonio restaurant Landrace hosting charity dinner with four James Beard nominees
San Antonio chef Steve McHugh has corralled three fellow James Beard Award nominees for a Wednesday Aug. 31 dinner benefitting the San Antonio Food Bank. McHugh — a six-time consecutive James Beard Award nominee — will host the culinary powerhouses for A Night at the Chef's Table, a four-course dinner using native Texas ingredients. The benefit will take place at McHugh's newest venture, Landrace at The Thompson Hotel.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's Chamoy City Limits reduces hours temporarily, now open only on weekends
Following a string of burglaries and the departure of two neighboring eateries, San Antonio snack shop Chamoy City Limits has temporarily reduced its hours and is now open only on Saturday and Sunday. The popular raspa and mangonada spot shared the news Thursday on Instagram, saying the decision stems from...
San Antonio Current
Bougie Dallas-based lifestyle store Saint Bernard setting up shop in San Antonio
Next month, San Antonio’s Shops at Lincoln Heights will gain an outlet of Saint Bernard, a 40-year-old “lifestyle and travel apparel” retailer that caters to deep-pocketed outdoorsy types. The Dallas-based chain specializes in wares from brands including Peter Millar, ON, Greyson, LoveShack Fancy, Faherty, Johnnie-O, Hunter Bell,...
San Antonio Current
Goodwill to open mega-thrift store next year in San Antonio's Live Oak area
Get ready, bargain hunters. Vocation-rehabilitation nonprofit and thrift-store operator Goodwill Industries International Inc. will build a massive, 25,000-square-foot thrift store in San Antonio’s Live Oak area, as first reported by MySA. Work on the $4.6 million complex at 7693 N. Loop 1604 East in Converse is expected to start...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio pumpkin spice fanatics can apply for this seasonal taste-testing side hustle
If you're one of those folks who eagerly awaits fall because every food item imaginable suddenly gets an injection of pumpkin spice flavor, get your resume ready. FinanceBuzz.com wants to pay a "Pumpkin Spice Pundit" to taste and rate all of the fall-inspired Pumpkin Palooza foods at Trader Joe’s — to the tune of a cool $1,000.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Whether iced or hot, guzzled on-the-go or sipped in a comfy armchair, there's no denying coffee fuels San Antonio. Numerous national chains and mom-and-pop coffee shops have percolated up across the Alamo City recently, so here's a rundown of essentially locally owned ones worth checking out. 2347 Nacogdoches Road, (210)...
San Antonio Current
Puro Nitro Coffee the sole San Antonio food item picked for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best contest
Lone Star State grocery giant H-E-B has unveiled its picks for this year's Quest for Texas Best contest, and Puro Nitro Coffee is the sole San Antonio business in the running. San Antonio-based H-E-B's contest pits 10 small food producers against each other in an entrepreneurship battle judged by a panel that samples theirs goods. In addition to prize money, the winner gets marketing assistance, supplemental support, mentoring and coveted shelf space with the grocery chain.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's Taco Rumble returns Sept. 15, pitting local chefs against rivals from Houston, Dallas, Austin
The Texas Food & Wine Alliance’s Taco Rumble will expand its footprint this year, bringing chefs from Houston and Dallas into a contest started in 2021 to see whether San Antonio or Austin culinary pros sling the best tacos. The Sept. 15 charity event pits seven San Antonio taco...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio named as the city with the best barbecue in the nation, beating out Austin, Dallas and KC
In a move unlikely to quell bickering over which U.S. city has the best brisket and pork ribs, a new report has crowned San Antonio as the nation's best city for barbecue. According to Clever, an online website that helps connect prospective homebuyers to realtors, the Alamo City beat out favorites like Dallas, Kansas City, and yes, even Austin as the top U.S. city for 'cue.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's Tobin Center hosting family-friendly screening of Pixar's Ratatouille Friday
Cinema on Will's Plaza is back, this time showing 2007's iconic Pixar animated film Ratatouille (directed by Jan Pinkava and Brad Bird) on a 32-foot outdoor LED video wall. The original story of Remy, a rat with dreams of being a gourmet chef who teams up with an inexperienced restaurant worker at a top restaurant in Paris, has been the subject of numerous parodies since its release, including in a TikTok crowdsourced musical in late 2020.
San Antonio Current
Shan Puppet Theater to perform at San Antonio Museum of Art on Sunday
Founded in 2002 by performing artist Huang Wu-shan (黃武山), the Shan Puppet Theater has a mission of bringing Hakka language, music and culture to audiences via puppet theater. For the uninitiated, Hakka Chinese is one of the official languages of Taiwan and represents a language and culture...
San Antonio Current
A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale
A beautifully restored King William home built for German immigrant and local construction bigwig Henry Schoenfeld Sr. has hit the market for $770,000. Schoenfeld, a prolific builder, began work on the house around the turn of the century, intending it as a dwelling for his son, according to historical data from the seller. However, the elder Schoenfeld reportedly fell from a scaffold during the project and died days later, apparently unable to see its completion.
San Antonio Current
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million
A sprawling Terrell Hills home owned by the niece of famed San Antonio businessman, inventor and adventurer Tom Slick has hit the market for $3.4 million, according to local property records. Slick, of course, founded the Southwest Research Institute and helped create the forerunner of the Texas Biomedical Research Institute...
San Antonio Current
Roberto Marquez's mural offers a memorial to the 53 migrants who died this summer in San Antonio
Six weeks after 53 migrants died in the back of a sweltering tractor trailer abandoned in Southwest San Antonio, a memorial continues to grow at the site. That desolate stretch of Quintana Road has become sacred ground for people trying to make sense of the tragedy. The work of artist...
San Antonio Current
Woodlawn Theatre debuts production of classic musical A Chorus Line on Friday, Aug. 12
Tony Award-winning musical A Chorus Line will sashay into the spotlight at the Woodlawn Theatre, moving to the infectious rhythms of its Marvin Hamlisch-composed score. In this contemplative and refreshingly authentic production about a Broadway casting call, big-shot director Zach (Kevin Cox) sets out to uncover the unexpectedly complex backstories of 17 starving artists vying for their big break. However, tensions rise when Zach is confronted by his ex-lover and former Broadway star Cassie (Kahlee Moore), who is now desperate for a part — and perhaps something more.
San Antonio Current
7-Eleven buys San Antonio-based startup delivery company Skipcart for undisclosed amount
Convenience store behemoth 7-Eleven has acquired San Antonio-based startup Skipcart, an internet-based food delivery service similar to Uber Eats or GoPuff, according to news reports. As first reported by tech blog The Information, the acquisition will allow the Dallas-based 7-Eleven to compete with other app-based delivery services, namely DoorDash, which...
San Antonio Current
Engineers at San Antonio's Southwest Research Institute unveil self-driving bus
After a year of development, San Antonio’s Southwest Research Institute unveiled a self-driving passenger bus that its engineers hope can one day yield technological solutions to the city's traffic woes. The 14-seat vehicle cruises at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour and is being used to give...
