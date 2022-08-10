On his latest album, Solo, the jazz guitar luminary plays alone with just a looper for company, and it turned out to be a learning experience that was a lot of fun too. Another product of the enforced time off the road that the recent pandemic brought with it, John Scofield’s latest album, Solo, was pretty much a happy accident. Whereas we might be more accustomed to hearing Sco in full-on fusion mode, ripping it up with a band, on Solo we find him in a more introspective mood.

