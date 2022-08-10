Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
How Blackstar’s St. James series made tube amps lightweight without sacrificing tone
Tube amps are old hat, right? If so, Blackstar didn’t get the memo – the St. James series transforms 50 watts of classic tone into a tech-enabled tour de force. Over the past few years, you’d be forgiven for thinking that using a valve amp was a bit like owning a classic car. Yes, you get all the charm and charisma of the ‘real thing’ but also some less desirable old-fashioned attributes, including heavy weight, limited compatibility with digital recording setups and a fraction of the variety of tones achievable with digital modeling devices.
Guitar World Magazine
Joe Bonamassa shows you how to connect pentatonic boxes to find new musical ideas
The latest lesson from the blues-rock maestro will open up new fretboard paths between familiar shapes and to help bust you out of a rut. This month, we’ll continue investigating ways to find new ideas and musical inspiration to help break out of a soloing rut. Many blues and rock players learn how to devise single-note licks by studying the “box” patterns for scales like minor and major pentatonic.
Guitar World Magazine
Jared James Nichols: “I’ll never forget the moment I first saw Zakk playing in the flesh with Ozzy – it was beyond powerful. I was mesmerized”
The Les Paul-loving, Wisconsin-bred rocker talks guitar epiphanies, tube amp dynamics, and explains how full-tilt blues power involves a neck-breaking approach to recording. If you’ve never witnessed Jared James Nichols onstage, let us say right now: you’re missing out, big time. Usually armed with little more than the...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch John Mayer and Bob Weir play acoustic versions of Grateful Dead classics at the Rise for the River benefit
The duo treated the crowd at Pine Creek Lodge, Montana, to a string of Dead standards including Friend of the Devil, Bertha and Brown-Eyed Women, all to support SWMT Flood Relief. John Mayer and Grateful Dead founder Bob Weir brought the house down on Monday (Aug 8) when they took...
Guitar World Magazine
Beabadoobee talks alternate tunings, “weird, strange” recording techniques, and the subconscious influence of ‘90s grunge and alt-rock
The self-taught Gen Z guitar hero returns with the brilliant sophomore album, Beatopia, and explains how fresh tunings spring forth fresh musical ideas. After being handed a secondhand guitar from her dad when she was 17, British indie rocker beabadoobee (born Beatrice Laus) has been on an upward trajectory. Coffee...
Guitar World Magazine
Buddy Guy announces new album and teams up with Jason Isbell for its first single, Gunsmoke Blues
The iconic bluesman's new album is titled The Blues Don't Lie and is scheduled for a September 30 release. Buddy Guy has a new album coming out on September 30 through RCA/Silvertone, titled The Blues Don’t Lie, and the doyen of Chicago blues has been good enough to share its first single.
Guitar World Magazine
How chords can literally be turned on their heads to produce interesting new harmonic effects in songwriting
Inversions is the ‘classical’ name for what we often refer to as ‘slash’ chords, in which the lowest note is something other than the root. In theory, an A major with a Root-3rd-5th of A-C#-E features the notes in ascending scale order with the root on the bottom. But if we flip this triad to have the 3rd on the bottom, then this gives a ‘first inversion’, or A/C# (C#-E-A).
Guitar World Magazine
20 gear innovations from the ‘80s that changed the game for guitar players
Electric guitar technology hardly changed during the first 30 or so years. Les Paul and Leo Fender gave us solid body guitars, Jim Marshall accidentally created desirable amp distortion, a smattering of floor-based effects were created and a few bits of gear were borrowed from organ players – including wah pedals and Leslie speakers.
Guitar World Magazine
From Viking metal to indie disco: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Close out the week in style with exciting guitar-led tracks from Sylosis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amon Amarth, Revocation, Walter Trout, Pale Waves, The Black Angels and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
Guitar World Magazine
Catalinbread’s all-new Fuzzrite Germanium recreates a highly sought-after Mosrite classic
The new pedal joins the company's existing silicon-equipped Fuzzrite and boasts a dual-mode Vintage/Modern toggle switch for added beef if required. Adding to its new pedal offerings for 2022 – which to date include the Callisto MKII chorus and flanger, Tribute overdrive and Many Worlds phaser – Catalinbread has announced the Fuzzrite Germanium, an alternative to its existing silicon-based Fuzzrite pedal.
Guitar World Magazine
Porcupine Tree’s Steven Wilson says high-gain metal guitars don't sound heavy anymore
“It’s almost like the equivalent of using a string pad. That guitar sound has just become part of the texture of the music,” he says, arguing that cleans can sound heavier in the right context. Frontman of English rock outfit Porcupine Tree, Steven Wilson is a musician who...
Guitar World Magazine
Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik on taking the plunge on vintage guitars, longevity, and why he will never be a social media star
The Buffalo, NY, rock stalwarts return with Chaos in Bloom, a record produced by Rzeznik, featuring some truly epicurean tones. Here, the guitarist tells us how it all came together. Chaos in Bloom is the Goo Goo Dolls 13th studio album and on the new album, the band continue building...
Guitar World Magazine
How luthiers voice an acoustic guitar top
In this age of algorithms and automation it seems it seems it’s become increasingly important to draw boundaries around different disciplines, often distinguishing people we know as ‘arty’ or ‘academic’ types, and jobs being designated to specific ‘sectors’. One of the things I...
Guitar World Magazine
How to play the blues like B.B. King
The guitar player who influenced the greatest number of Chicago blues guitarists, though he got his start in Memphis, is B.B. King. By the early Fifties, B.B. had many records out, which were very accessible to everyone in Chicago, and during that time he played in the city a lot and had a big influence on other great players, such as Buddy Guy, Magic Sam and Otis Rush.
Guitar World Magazine
Megadeth show us their war face on precision-riffing new single Soldier On!
Dave Mustaine keeps the full thrash-metal jacket vibe going with the latest military-inspired track from forthcoming studio album, the The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!. Megadeth have continued the build up to the release of their 16th studio album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, with the release of its latest single, Soldier On!
Guitar World Magazine
John Scofield: “When you’re playing without a band, all kinds of subtleties in your playing come out, maybe good and bad… You really hear what you’re doing”
On his latest album, Solo, the jazz guitar luminary plays alone with just a looper for company, and it turned out to be a learning experience that was a lot of fun too. Another product of the enforced time off the road that the recent pandemic brought with it, John Scofield’s latest album, Solo, was pretty much a happy accident. Whereas we might be more accustomed to hearing Sco in full-on fusion mode, ripping it up with a band, on Solo we find him in a more introspective mood.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Rush’s Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee reunite to perform Closer to the Heart, with South Park creator Matt Stone on drums
The surprise reunion took place earlier this week at South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Last night (August 10), Trey Parker and Matt Stone held the second of two concerts celebrating the 25th anniversary of their enduringly popular animated TV series, South Park.
Guitar World Magazine
Gary Holt: “I had one job in Slayer and one job only. Go out, play killer, bang your head and play a little bit of a guitar hero role. I wear a lot more hats in Exodus”
Gary Holt on life after Slayer, making a triumphant return with Exodus on the ferocious Persona Non Grata, and why you'll reap the rewards if you record song ideas as you go. During the last part of Gary Holt’s tenure as Slayer’s second guitarist, he sometimes felt like he was neglecting his main band, Exodus.
Guitar World Magazine
Rage Against the Machine cancel European tour dates following frontman Zack de la Rocha’s leg injury
Rage Against the Machine have been forced to pull out of a string of European headline shows, due to “medical guidance” received following frontman Zack de la Rocha’s leg injury. The band are currently playing their first run of shows for 11 years, but de la Rocha...
