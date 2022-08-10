ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guitar World Magazine

How Blackstar’s St. James series made tube amps lightweight without sacrificing tone

Tube amps are old hat, right? If so, Blackstar didn’t get the memo – the St. James series transforms 50 watts of classic tone into a tech-enabled tour de force. Over the past few years, you’d be forgiven for thinking that using a valve amp was a bit like owning a classic car. Yes, you get all the charm and charisma of the ‘real thing’ but also some less desirable old-fashioned attributes, including heavy weight, limited compatibility with digital recording setups and a fraction of the variety of tones achievable with digital modeling devices.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Joe Bonamassa shows you how to connect pentatonic boxes to find new musical ideas

The latest lesson from the blues-rock maestro will open up new fretboard paths between familiar shapes and to help bust you out of a rut. This month, we’ll continue investigating ways to find new ideas and musical inspiration to help break out of a soloing rut. Many blues and rock players learn how to devise single-note licks by studying the “box” patterns for scales like minor and major pentatonic.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Jared James Nichols: “I’ll never forget the moment I first saw Zakk playing in the flesh with Ozzy – it was beyond powerful. I was mesmerized”

The Les Paul-loving, Wisconsin-bred rocker talks guitar epiphanies, tube amp dynamics, and explains how full-tilt blues power involves a neck-breaking approach to recording. If you’ve never witnessed Jared James Nichols onstage, let us say right now: you’re missing out, big time. Usually armed with little more than the...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Beabadoobee talks alternate tunings, “weird, strange” recording techniques, and the subconscious influence of ‘90s grunge and alt-rock

The self-taught Gen Z guitar hero returns with the brilliant sophomore album, Beatopia, and explains how fresh tunings spring forth fresh musical ideas. After being handed a secondhand guitar from her dad when she was 17, British indie rocker beabadoobee (born Beatrice Laus) has been on an upward trajectory. Coffee...
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

How chords can literally be turned on their heads to produce interesting new harmonic effects in songwriting

Inversions is the ‘classical’ name for what we often refer to as ‘slash’ chords, in which the lowest note is something other than the root. In theory, an A major with a Root-3rd-5th of A-C#-E features the notes in ascending scale order with the root on the bottom. But if we flip this triad to have the 3rd on the bottom, then this gives a ‘first inversion’, or A/C# (C#-E-A).
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

20 gear innovations from the ‘80s that changed the game for guitar players

Electric guitar technology hardly changed during the first 30 or so years. Les Paul and Leo Fender gave us solid body guitars, Jim Marshall accidentally created desirable amp distortion, a smattering of floor-based effects were created and a few bits of gear were borrowed from organ players – including wah pedals and Leslie speakers.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

From Viking metal to indie disco: here are this week's essential guitar tracks

Close out the week in style with exciting guitar-led tracks from Sylosis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amon Amarth, Revocation, Walter Trout, Pale Waves, The Black Angels and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Catalinbread’s all-new Fuzzrite Germanium recreates a highly sought-after Mosrite classic

The new pedal joins the company's existing silicon-equipped Fuzzrite and boasts a dual-mode Vintage/Modern toggle switch for added beef if required. Adding to its new pedal offerings for 2022 – which to date include the Callisto MKII chorus and flanger, Tribute overdrive and Many Worlds phaser – Catalinbread has announced the Fuzzrite Germanium, an alternative to its existing silicon-based Fuzzrite pedal.
YOUTUBE
Guitar World Magazine

How luthiers voice an acoustic guitar top

In this age of algorithms and automation it seems it seems it’s become increasingly important to draw boundaries around different disciplines, often distinguishing people we know as ‘arty’ or ‘academic’ types, and jobs being designated to specific ‘sectors’. One of the things I...
JOBS
Guitar World Magazine

How to play the blues like B.B. King

The guitar player who influenced the greatest number of Chicago blues guitarists, though he got his start in Memphis, is B.B. King. By the early Fifties, B.B. had many records out, which were very accessible to everyone in Chicago, and during that time he played in the city a lot and had a big influence on other great players, such as Buddy Guy, Magic Sam and Otis Rush.
CHICAGO, IL
Guitar World Magazine

Megadeth show us their war face on precision-riffing new single Soldier On!

Dave Mustaine keeps the full thrash-metal jacket vibe going with the latest military-inspired track from forthcoming studio album, the The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!. Megadeth have continued the build up to the release of their 16th studio album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, with the release of its latest single, Soldier On!
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

John Scofield: “When you’re playing without a band, all kinds of subtleties in your playing come out, maybe good and bad… You really hear what you’re doing”

On his latest album, Solo, the jazz guitar luminary plays alone with just a looper for company, and it turned out to be a learning experience that was a lot of fun too. Another product of the enforced time off the road that the recent pandemic brought with it, John Scofield’s latest album, Solo, was pretty much a happy accident. Whereas we might be more accustomed to hearing Sco in full-on fusion mode, ripping it up with a band, on Solo we find him in a more introspective mood.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Rush’s Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee reunite to perform Closer to the Heart, with South Park creator Matt Stone on drums

The surprise reunion took place earlier this week at South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Last night (August 10), Trey Parker and Matt Stone held the second of two concerts celebrating the 25th anniversary of their enduringly popular animated TV series, South Park.
MORRISON, CO
Guitar World Magazine

Gary Holt: “I had one job in Slayer and one job only. Go out, play killer, bang your head and play a little bit of a guitar hero role. I wear a lot more hats in Exodus”

Gary Holt on life after Slayer, making a triumphant return with Exodus on the ferocious Persona Non Grata, and why you'll reap the rewards if you record song ideas as you go. During the last part of Gary Holt’s tenure as Slayer’s second guitarist, he sometimes felt like he was neglecting his main band, Exodus.
