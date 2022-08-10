MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and criminal deprivation of property in Manhattan on August 10, 2022, around 12:00 p.m. A 53-year-old female was listed as the victim when it was reported two cell phones she owned her being used by a 33-year-old female and a 34-year-old male who would not return them to the victim. A third cell phone the victim owned that was being used by the suspects was damaged when it was thrown out of a car window. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,300.

