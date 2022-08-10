Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November
To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl. For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.
‘I will not be discouraged.’ Coral Reef teacher is optimistic despite political rhetoric | Opinion
Twenty-five years ago, I entered what I perceived to be one of the most noble professions one could endeavor: education.
Comments / 0