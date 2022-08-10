Rosario Dawson Says ‘I Love You’ to Author Nnamdi Okafor — Ex Cory Booker Reacts

Rosario Dawson AFF-USA/Shutterstock

A new man in her life? Rosario Dawson has seemingly moved on with Nnamdi Okafor — and her ex-boyfriend Cory Booker already offered his stamp of approval to the new couple.

The actress, 43, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 9, to show a brief moment between her and the poet. During the clip, Dawson and Okafor are making silly faces at the camera while riding in the back of a golf cart.

"I love you, baby," the Nigeria native tells the Marvel star before she responds, "I love you, too."

Nnamdi Okafor and Rosario Dawson Courtesy of Rosario Dawson/Instagram

Krysten Ritter , who played Jessica Jones in the Marvel universe , left several heart emojis in the comments section. American Gods alum Orlando Jones also left a positive response to the adorable video.

Dawson's ex-boyfriend, for his part, "liked" the social media upload amid the dating speculation. The New Jersey senator, 53, was first linked to the Luke Cage alum in December 2018 when they were spotted holding hands while seeing a play in New York City.

Three months later, Dawson confirmed that she was in a relationship with the politician . “He’s a wonderful human being,” she told TMZ in March 2019. “It’s good to spend some time together when we can. We’re very busy.”

Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

At the time, Booker opened up about how his connection with Dawson originally blossomed . "I had trouble asking for her phone number," he told The Washington Post in October 2019 about meeting the New York native at a fundraiser before they reconnected later. "I think I said something really stupid like, ‘Uh, how would I get in touch with you?’ And she mercifully said something like, ‘Oh, you want my phone number?’ And my insides were like, ‘Hell, yeah!’"

The Daredevil alum, for her part, offered a candid glimpse at how the duo approach long-distance dating .

“He sends me all kinds of stuff. I mean, it’s like, stuff like the oldies, stuff that he finds just on Spotify or whatever it is," she exclusively told Us Weekly about receiving "romantic" notes. "It’s interesting because he sends a poem with each one because, sometimes, I don’t necessarily know why [he sent that song]. But it’s something that’s on his mind or something that’s going on, or a place that we are in the relationship. So, it’s usually pretty personal.”

In February 2022, Us confirmed that Dawson and Booker had called it quits after more than two years of dating.