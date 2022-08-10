ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Pro-Trump FBI Protest in D.C. Is a Flop

A pro-Trump protest in front of the FBI’s Washington, D.C. headquarters flopped on Sunday with no one showing up at the event. After days of promotion within right-wing media, the far-right Falun Gong-backed Epoch Times reported Thursday that the event had been canceled, citing fears it might be co-opted. Chatter in pro-Trump forums had also speculated the event might be a “trap.” By Sunday afternoon, not a single protester had gathered, leaving a larger than usual group of FBI police officers to speak among themselves. Nevertheless, threats continue to be directed at the federal agency. On Friday night, ex-Trump aide Garrett Ziegler attempted to sic MAGA fans on the families of the FBI agents he believed to have searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. “We have to have faces,” he said. “There are people ruining America, and they have names, and emails, and addresses.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
