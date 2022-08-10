Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Smoke on the Water Fest this weekend in Centralia
Smoke on the Water Fest kicks off in Centralia Friday evening and continues through the weekend. The event will include boat races at Raccoon Lake and a number of activities at Castle Ridge which is sponsoring the weekend. Alan Owen is once again organizing the boat races. “We are having...
wgel.com
May E. Reinacher
May E. Reinacher, age 87 of Highland, IL, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL. She was born on Friday, October 26, 1934, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Wilbert and Ida (nee Gilomen) Reinacher. She was a member of Grantfork United Church of...
westkentuckystar.com
Construction on pace at newest southern IL casino, resort
Construction on southern Illinois' latest casino is making steady progress at Walker's Bluff between Herrin and Carbondale. Ground was broken last December for the casino, 116-room hotel, restaurants and events center. This week, crews began nearing completion on the framing for the new hotel, began work on the parking lot and hope to complete construction on the new water tower.
Route 45 closing in Effingham for Rebuild Illinois project
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of U.S. Route 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closing next week as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project being worked on in Effingham will be a $2.9 million reconstruction of the road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street. Construction will begin on Monday and will […]
Downstate Madison, Illinois fire prompts disaster proclamation | Video
A fire broke out in a metal recycling company building in downstate Madison earlier this week, sending plumes of smoke into the air that were visible from St. Louis.
wgel.com
Veterans Memorial Brick Applications Due Soon
Applications for new bricks on Veterans Day at the Bond County Veterans Memorial are being accepted through August 31. They are available at local banks, the Bond County Clerk’s Office, the Bond County Courthouse, several local businesses, and from members of the Veterans Memorial Committee. The committee includes include Tony Koonce, Bill Johnston, John Knight, John Gillard and Lynn Craig.
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Macoupin County communities host annual fish fry eventsVolunteers preparing the fish, chicken and side dishes for the annual Hettick Fish Fry that was held on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Volunteers preparing the fish, chicken and side dishes for the annual Hettick Fish Fry that was held on Saturday, Aug. 6. Macoupin County residents will have the opportunity to get their fried fish fix once more in the upcoming weeks. Both the Dorchester Homecoming and the Hettick Fish Fry were held over the past weekend. The community fish fries that are traditionally held in August are events designed to raise money for the community and as a way to bring the community together. Chesterfield will have their annual Fish Fry in just over a week.
Upcoming St. Louis winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
wgel.com
Council Approves Liquor Amendment, Truck Purchase
The Greenville City Council met recently for its regular August meeting. The council approved an amendment to the liquor ordinance to allow the sale of single-serve alcoholic liquor by businesses with a package and service station/convenience store license. The council issued a Class B liquor license to Kim Cruse for...
Illinois recycling plant claims delayed fire fighting response to massive blaze
MADISON, Ill. — The scale of destruction from a massive fire at Interco's electronic recycling headquarters in Madison, Illinois, became more visible Friday. Demolition crews picked up piles of bricks and debris as area firefighters continued to spray the site that went up in flames on Wednesday. Plant lawyers...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Illinois with Nine More Locations in the Southern Part of the State
August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Benton, Mount Carmel, Salem, Mount Vernon, West Frankfort, Harrisburg, Olney, Vandalia, and Centralia, Illinois.
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
wpsdlocal6.com
Weeklong road closure announced in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, says West Oak Street will be closed at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue for about seven to 10 days, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. City leaders say the closure will allow a contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of...
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation over Interco warehouse fire
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties after a massive fire Wednesday at the Intreco recycling facility in Madison, Illinois.
WAND TV
Pritzker issues Disaster Proclamation to assist in recovery efforts following Interco Fire
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) – Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties to assist in recovery efforts following Wednesday’s fire at the Interco recycling facility. The disaster proclamation will give the State of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources,...
Cindy Preszler returns to forecast St. Louis weather ahead of station’s anniversary event
Former 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Cindy Preszler will return to St. Louis and forecast the weather with current Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell during two newscasts this week. Preszler is in town to participate in the station’s 75th anniversary event “Local News. Lasting Impact.” Thursday at the Missouri History...
wgel.com
Roy Mulliniks, III
Roy Mulliniks, III, 57, of Marine, IL, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home in Marine, IL. He was born on July 26, 1965, to Henry Roy and Anna Belle (nee Wiscombe) Mulliniks Jr., at St. Mary’s Hospital in East St. Louis, IL. Roy was an...
wgel.com
County Liquor License Request
At its recent meeting, the Bond County Board had two requests to consider from Marcoot Jersey Creamery, LCC. One request was for a liquor license. Before the topic could be addressed, Board Chairman Adam Boudouris advised telephone calls had been received before the meeting about the request. Boudouris said he...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, August 12th, 2022
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants. 35-year-old Angel Peters, who told authorities she was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police for disorderly conduct. 21-year-old Dalshaun Mitchell of South Maple in Centralia posted $500 cash bond and was released on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor...
