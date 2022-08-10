Volunteers preparing the fish, chicken and side dishes for the annual Hettick Fish Fry that was held on Saturday, Aug. 6. Macoupin County residents will have the opportunity to get their fried fish fix once more in the upcoming weeks. Both the Dorchester Homecoming and the Hettick Fish Fry were held over the past weekend. The community fish fries that are traditionally held in August are events designed to raise money for the community and as a way to bring the community together. Chesterfield will have their annual Fish Fry in just over a week.

MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO