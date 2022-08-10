ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlyle, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Smoke on the Water Fest this weekend in Centralia

Smoke on the Water Fest kicks off in Centralia Friday evening and continues through the weekend. The event will include boat races at Raccoon Lake and a number of activities at Castle Ridge which is sponsoring the weekend. Alan Owen is once again organizing the boat races. “We are having...
CENTRALIA, IL
wgel.com

May E. Reinacher

May E. Reinacher, age 87 of Highland, IL, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL. She was born on Friday, October 26, 1934, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Wilbert and Ida (nee Gilomen) Reinacher. She was a member of Grantfork United Church of...
HIGHLAND, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Construction on pace at newest southern IL casino, resort

Construction on southern Illinois' latest casino is making steady progress at Walker's Bluff between Herrin and Carbondale. Ground was broken last December for the casino, 116-room hotel, restaurants and events center. This week, crews began nearing completion on the framing for the new hotel, began work on the parking lot and hope to complete construction on the new water tower.
HERRIN, IL
WCIA

Route 45 closing in Effingham for Rebuild Illinois project

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of U.S. Route 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closing next week as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project being worked on in Effingham will be a $2.9 million reconstruction of the road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street. Construction will begin on Monday and will […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
wgel.com

Veterans Memorial Brick Applications Due Soon

Applications for new bricks on Veterans Day at the Bond County Veterans Memorial are being accepted through August 31. They are available at local banks, the Bond County Clerk’s Office, the Bond County Courthouse, several local businesses, and from members of the Veterans Memorial Committee. The committee includes include Tony Koonce, Bill Johnston, John Knight, John Gillard and Lynn Craig.
BOND COUNTY, IL
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Macoupin County communities host annual fish fry eventsVolunteers preparing the fish, chicken and side dishes for the annual Hettick Fish Fry that was held on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Volunteers preparing the fish, chicken and side dishes for the annual Hettick Fish Fry that was held on Saturday, Aug. 6. Macoupin County residents will have the opportunity to get their fried fish fix once more in the upcoming weeks. Both the Dorchester Homecoming and the Hettick Fish Fry were held over the past weekend. The community fish fries that are traditionally held in August are events designed to raise money for the community and as a way to bring the community together. Chesterfield will have their annual Fish Fry in just over a week.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
wgel.com

Council Approves Liquor Amendment, Truck Purchase

The Greenville City Council met recently for its regular August meeting. The council approved an amendment to the liquor ordinance to allow the sale of single-serve alcoholic liquor by businesses with a package and service station/convenience store license. The council issued a Class B liquor license to Kim Cruse for...
GREENVILLE, IL
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Illinois with Nine More Locations in the Southern Part of the State

August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Benton, Mount Carmel, Salem, Mount Vernon, West Frankfort, Harrisburg, Olney, Vandalia, and Centralia, Illinois.
BENTON, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Weeklong road closure announced in Carbondale, Illinois

CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, says West Oak Street will be closed at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue for about seven to 10 days, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. City leaders say the closure will allow a contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of...
CARBONDALE, IL
wgel.com

Roy Mulliniks, III

Roy Mulliniks, III, 57, of Marine, IL, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home in Marine, IL. He was born on July 26, 1965, to Henry Roy and Anna Belle (nee Wiscombe) Mulliniks Jr., at St. Mary’s Hospital in East St. Louis, IL. Roy was an...
MARINE, IL
wgel.com

County Liquor License Request

At its recent meeting, the Bond County Board had two requests to consider from Marcoot Jersey Creamery, LCC. One request was for a liquor license. Before the topic could be addressed, Board Chairman Adam Boudouris advised telephone calls had been received before the meeting about the request. Boudouris said he...
BOND COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, August 12th, 2022

Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants. 35-year-old Angel Peters, who told authorities she was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police for disorderly conduct. 21-year-old Dalshaun Mitchell of South Maple in Centralia posted $500 cash bond and was released on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor...
MARION COUNTY, IL

