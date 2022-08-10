Read full article on original website
Route 45 closing in Effingham for Rebuild Illinois project
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of U.S. Route 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closing next week as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project being worked on in Effingham will be a $2.9 million reconstruction of the road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street. Construction will begin on Monday and will […]
Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action
At a special meeting Wednesday night, the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education emerged from a long executive session to take action on personnel items. The resignations of Madonna Jenkins as a KRP paraprofessional and Brock Kenny as assistant boys high school soccer coach were accepted. The board hired...
Downstate Madison, Illinois fire prompts disaster proclamation | Video
A fire broke out in a metal recycling company building in downstate Madison earlier this week, sending plumes of smoke into the air that were visible from St. Louis.
New Unit 2 High School Gym Cafeteria Project Update
The project to construct an auxiliary gymnasium and expand the cafeteria at Greenville High School is underway. The gym will be located in the parking lot, west of the current gym and south of the cafeteria. One of the first things accomplished was the removal of the awning over the...
Council Approves Liquor Amendment, Truck Purchase
The Greenville City Council met recently for its regular August meeting. The council approved an amendment to the liquor ordinance to allow the sale of single-serve alcoholic liquor by businesses with a package and service station/convenience store license. The council issued a Class B liquor license to Kim Cruse for...
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
Illinois recycling plant claims delayed fire fighting response to massive blaze
MADISON, Ill. — The scale of destruction from a massive fire at Interco's electronic recycling headquarters in Madison, Illinois, became more visible Friday. Demolition crews picked up piles of bricks and debris as area firefighters continued to spray the site that went up in flames on Wednesday. Plant lawyers...
Veterans Memorial Brick Applications Due Soon
Applications for new bricks on Veterans Day at the Bond County Veterans Memorial are being accepted through August 31. They are available at local banks, the Bond County Clerk’s Office, the Bond County Courthouse, several local businesses, and from members of the Veterans Memorial Committee. The committee includes include Tony Koonce, Bill Johnston, John Knight, John Gillard and Lynn Craig.
Salem, IL USA
Mia found a treasure while playing on the merry-go-round! As a very imaginative 4 year old, one can guess just how thrilled she was to find such a pretty heart hanging there waiting to be discovered! She was even more excited when she found out it was hers to keep. 😊
Man dies in fire in Chatham
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Chatham Fire Department responded to a fire on Mansion Road in Chatham early Friday morning. The Sangamon County Coroner said they will release the name of a man that died in a fire in Chatham after contacting next of kin. Coroner Jim Allmon confirms that a 76-year-old male died at the […]
Alton will facilitate two Aug. 20 events
Aldermen on Wednesday voted to help facilitate Marquette Catholic High School's annual fall kick-off party. The board voted to close Logan Street, between State and Lincoln streets behind Johnson's Corner 1-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 to facilitate the event. Aldermen also voted... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
Smoke on the Water Fest this weekend in Centralia
Smoke on the Water Fest kicks off in Centralia Friday evening and continues through the weekend. The event will include boat races at Raccoon Lake and a number of activities at Castle Ridge which is sponsoring the weekend. Alan Owen is once again organizing the boat races. “We are having...
County Liquor License Request
At its recent meeting, the Bond County Board had two requests to consider from Marcoot Jersey Creamery, LCC. One request was for a liquor license. Before the topic could be addressed, Board Chairman Adam Boudouris advised telephone calls had been received before the meeting about the request. Boudouris said he...
2022 08/28 – Gary L. Rice
Gary L. Rice, age 56, of Central City, IL, passed to his Heavenly home on Sunday, August 7th. He passed peacefully in his sleep, after battling aggressive cancer, in his home with his loving wife Sandy by his side. Gary L. Rice was born May 9th, 1966 son of James...
Man killed in Chatham house fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a Chatham house fire early this morning. Chatham firefighters responded to a home in the 3800 block of Mansion Rd. around 1:20 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. The coroner reports a 76-year-old man was found dead at...
Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for missing Illinois man
ALGONQUIN, Ill. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Illinois man possibly heading to the St. Louis area. Joseph Nies, 83, was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday at a home in in the 4300 block of Whitehall Lane in Algonquin, Illinois.
Sangamon County Solar Farm To Send Power to City of Chicago
A Sangamon County solar farm will be powering the City of Chicago. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm being built on the Sangamon-Morgan County line will be helping supply the City of Chicago with power to run its airports, the Harold Washington Library Center, and other city-run facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office today.
Shelby County Board Meeting – Circus Video Included
While the Shelby County Board pays a company to basically point out how many different problems they have, which included adding more problems to be solved during last night’s meetings, we sit back and have to laugh because we have been pointing out those very same problems for years and never charged them a penny. The entire meeting video is below, and we urge fresh popcorn and drinks as the show is like none other we have witnessed in some time.
One injured in massive Madison fire
One person was injured in a massive warehouse fire in Madison on Wednesday. Fire crews remain on the scene Thursday to deal with hot spots from the blaze that took several hours to bring under control. The fire at Interco, an industrial recycling business, broke out late Wednesday morning and required help from more than 40 area fire departments from Illinois and Missouri.
Alton City Council to discuss future of marijuana stores
There will be a handful of property demolitions on the next Alton City Council meeting agenda, but the focus may also be on the future of recreational and medicinal marijuana stores in the city. Third Ward Alderman Ray Strebel introduced two resolutions to facilitate the discussion of zoning for the stores, and add a section to the city code to reflect what is described as in the "best long-term interest" of the city.
