Cincinnati, OH

Man who attacked FBI field office identified

Clinton County, Ohio — The suspect in the attempted break-in and subsequent shooting at the FBI Field Office in Cincinnati has been identified as 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer of Columbus. Shiffer according to his social media posts was angry at the recent FBI raid on former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago...
One of Cincinnati's largest private companies acquires Chicago firm

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the largest private companies in Greater Cincinnati acquired the largest distributor of kitchen and bath cabinetry and countertops in the Chicago market. Sims-Lohman, the nation’s largest provider of kitchen cabinets, granite and quartz countertops to building professionals, has acquired Seigle’s Cabinet Center, which...
Gov. Beshear Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Boone Co.

The expansion will create 14 new jobs. (Hebron, Ky.) – A manufacturing business in northern Kentucky is expanding. Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that Skilcraft LLC plans to invest $8.4 million to expand their operation in Hebron. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation expand by...
Columbia -1301-1309 Walnut Street

Columbia Flats 1BR - Upon entering this top floor unit, you're greeted with dark LVT flooring, an open concept living & kitchen space, and windows to let in lots of light! Carpeted bedroom with built in storage in closet space, subway tiled bathroom, and washer and dryer in unit!. Central...
Hacked: Thomas More University’s Facebook page posts pics of woman posing suggestively

A video of commencement ceremonies is now a stream of the video game “League of Legends”, and the main profile photo is of a young woman in a crop top and tie-dyed shorts. The Facebook page of Thomas More University was apparently hacked, rebranded as a “Gaming video creator”, and for the past day has posted numerous photos of a woman posing suggestively, with captions in Spanish.
