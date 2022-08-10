Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — A gunman who died in a shootout after trying to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office apparently went on social media and called for federal agents to be killed “on sight” following the search at former President Donald Trump’s home, a law enforcement official said.
Law enforcement officials told ABC News and the Associated Press that 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer called for violence against the FBI after the agency executed a search warrant at Donald Trump's home.
An armed man who tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene, leading to an hourlong standoff Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Highway State Patrol said. The confrontation that began at the FBI's Cincinnati office came as officials warned of...
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say the armed man wearing body armor who tried to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati Thursday has died after being shot by law enforcement following an hourslong standoff. The man is believed to have been in Washington in the days leading up to...
Clinton County, Ohio — The suspect in the attempted break-in and subsequent shooting at the FBI Field Office in Cincinnati has been identified as 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer of Columbus. Shiffer according to his social media posts was angry at the recent FBI raid on former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago...
The Middletown Division of Police in Southwest Ohio announced Tuesday that it is now allowing its officers and other employees to show off their tattoos instead of covering them up.
Hackers target people involved in organizational wire transfers and then study moves for months or years before stealing. In southern Ohio, one insurer lost $2.5 million in one move last year.
The unidentified man, wearing body armor, was shot by police near Cincinnati after raising a gun toward officials.
CINCINNATI — Kroger says the test of its new high tech self-scan checkout lanes has been so well received by shoppers, it has just expanded them into 20 Cincinnati-area stores. And it plans to add the new lanes in more stores this fall. The checkout — if you haven't...
The fixed-site automated license plate readers will not go live this week, as the process to begin using them is much more involved, the release said.
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the largest private companies in Greater Cincinnati acquired the largest distributor of kitchen and bath cabinetry and countertops in the Chicago market. Sims-Lohman, the nation’s largest provider of kitchen cabinets, granite and quartz countertops to building professionals, has acquired Seigle’s Cabinet Center, which...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two of the three alleged suspects in last weekend’s Main Street shootout are behind bars, and a plan is in place to address issues of violence in Over-the-Rhine and at The Banks. “Today we are sending a very clear message: If you commit gun violence in...
Clinton County polluter, called ‘environmental terrorist,’ is sentenced to prison
COLUMBUS — A Clinton County man called an “environmental terrorist” by a judge is on his way to prison for illegally burning wood paneling, drywall, processed wood, plastic and other solid wastes. >> Monkeypox: Butler County reports its first case, the second in Miami Valley region. Jason...
Gov. Beshear Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Boone Co.
The expansion will create 14 new jobs. (Hebron, Ky.) – A manufacturing business in northern Kentucky is expanding. Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that Skilcraft LLC plans to invest $8.4 million to expand their operation in Hebron. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation expand by...
Northern Kentucky jailer voices concerns about overcrowding, length of inmates' stays
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky jailer is voicing his concerns on overcrowding in the detention center. Dozens of state inmates are getting held in the county too long. Inside the Kenton County Detention Center, Jailer Marc Fields said its capacity is 602 beds. “As of today, right...
Columbia Flats 1BR - Upon entering this top floor unit, you're greeted with dark LVT flooring, an open concept living & kitchen space, and windows to let in lots of light! Carpeted bedroom with built in storage in closet space, subway tiled bathroom, and washer and dryer in unit!. Central...
Lisa and Bill Mell knew they wanted to downsize and live in a walkable neighborhood with a garage. “We knew there weren’t a lot of areas in town that could accommodate both,” Lisa Mell said. The couple decided the Bellevue property they now call home was too small...
A video of commencement ceremonies is now a stream of the video game “League of Legends”, and the main profile photo is of a young woman in a crop top and tie-dyed shorts. The Facebook page of Thomas More University was apparently hacked, rebranded as a “Gaming video creator”, and for the past day has posted numerous photos of a woman posing suggestively, with captions in Spanish.
A Northern Kentucky man bought the $1,000,000 ticket at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Erlanger, Kentucky.
