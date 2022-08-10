Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Council Approves Liquor Amendment, Truck Purchase
The Greenville City Council met recently for its regular August meeting. The council approved an amendment to the liquor ordinance to allow the sale of single-serve alcoholic liquor by businesses with a package and service station/convenience store license. The council issued a Class B liquor license to Kim Cruse for...
wgel.com
New Unit 2 High School Gym Cafeteria Project Update
The project to construct an auxiliary gymnasium and expand the cafeteria at Greenville High School is underway. The gym will be located in the parking lot, west of the current gym and south of the cafeteria. One of the first things accomplished was the removal of the awning over the...
wgel.com
Veterans Memorial Brick Applications Due Soon
Applications for new bricks on Veterans Day at the Bond County Veterans Memorial are being accepted through August 31. They are available at local banks, the Bond County Clerk’s Office, the Bond County Courthouse, several local businesses, and from members of the Veterans Memorial Committee. The committee includes include Tony Koonce, Bill Johnston, John Knight, John Gillard and Lynn Craig.
advantagenews.com
Alton City Council to discuss future of marijuana stores
There will be a handful of property demolitions on the next Alton City Council meeting agenda, but the focus may also be on the future of recreational and medicinal marijuana stores in the city. Third Ward Alderman Ray Strebel introduced two resolutions to facilitate the discussion of zoning for the stores, and add a section to the city code to reflect what is described as in the "best long-term interest" of the city.
wgel.com
Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action
At a special meeting Wednesday night, the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education emerged from a long executive session to take action on personnel items. The resignations of Madonna Jenkins as a KRP paraprofessional and Brock Kenny as assistant boys high school soccer coach were accepted. The board hired...
wgel.com
County Liquor License Request
At its recent meeting, the Bond County Board had two requests to consider from Marcoot Jersey Creamery, LCC. One request was for a liquor license. Before the topic could be addressed, Board Chairman Adam Boudouris advised telephone calls had been received before the meeting about the request. Boudouris said he...
Downstate Madison, Illinois fire prompts disaster proclamation | Video
A fire broke out in a metal recycling company building in downstate Madison earlier this week, sending plumes of smoke into the air that were visible from St. Louis.
Illinois recycling plant claims delayed fire fighting response to massive blaze
MADISON, Ill. — The scale of destruction from a massive fire at Interco's electronic recycling headquarters in Madison, Illinois, became more visible Friday. Demolition crews picked up piles of bricks and debris as area firefighters continued to spray the site that went up in flames on Wednesday. Plant lawyers...
spotonillinois.com
Alton will facilitate two Aug. 20 events
Aldermen on Wednesday voted to help facilitate Marquette Catholic High School's annual fall kick-off party. The board voted to close Logan Street, between State and Lincoln streets behind Johnson's Corner 1-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 to facilitate the event. Aldermen also voted... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
wgel.com
Unit One Board To Meet Monday
The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education will meet Monday, August 15 in the district library at 6 p.m. The first order of business will be the presentation of the tentative budget. Also on the agenda is discussions about COVID days, the OKAW Center agreement, donating band instruments, and...
5-alarm fire at recycling factory near Granite City contained, 1 injured
MADISON COUNTY, Ill — A 5-alarm fire erupted at a factory near Granite City Wednesday morning, injuring one employee. As of Wednesday night, the fire was under control, but firefighters were still monitoring for hotspots into the night. Granite City fire officials told 5 On Your Side the fire...
southernillinoisnow.com
Smoke on the Water Fest this weekend in Centralia
Smoke on the Water Fest kicks off in Centralia Friday evening and continues through the weekend. The event will include boat races at Raccoon Lake and a number of activities at Castle Ridge which is sponsoring the weekend. Alan Owen is once again organizing the boat races. “We are having...
freedom929.com
BAILEY’S OFFICE FISCALLY RESPONSIBLE
(LOUISVILLE) Due to responsible spending and careful management of state resources, State Senator Darren Bailey’s office is returning $58,000 from his district’s FY22 operating budget to state coffers. The Clay County farmer said yesterday that his team in the 55th District has spent the last year helping constituents while operating within a fiscally strong, responsible budget and he takes pride in the fact that his office is returning the $58,000 back to the state. Each year, senate districts are allotted certain amounts of money for district operations. Senator Bailey’s district was allotted $214,000 for Fiscal Year 2022.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
advantagenews.com
Business growth continues in Bethalto despite economic challenges
A number of local business are expanding or building in Bethalto even while experts predict an uncertain economy. Zoning Administrator Randy Reddick said Step by Step, Scooters, Laux Brick House, The Weather Vane, Roma’s Pizza, Dugan Tool and Die, Paslay mini-Storage and Prairie Street Storage are all either expanding or building in Bethalto.
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
Tunnel to Towers held first golf tournment in Waterloo, Illinois
An organization that helps the families of fallen first responders held a golf tournament Friday in Waterloo, Illinois.
Radar shows heavy smoke in Metro East, up to 5,000 feet high
Based on radar projections from FOX2, a radar beam rose up to about 3,500 feet before the noon hour. This smoke plume is reaching "heavy" levels and has the chance of reaching up to 5,000 feet high.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, August 11th, 2022
Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail Wednesday on outstanding warrants. 29-year-old Zachary Moore of Green Street in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an obstructing justice charge. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Salem, IL USA
Mia found a treasure while playing on the merry-go-round! As a very imaginative 4 year old, one can guess just how thrilled she was to find such a pretty heart hanging there waiting to be discovered! She was even more excited when she found out it was hers to keep. 😊
