Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Thousands To Protest UK Government Sanctioning Jackdaw Field
From August 20 to August 27, 'thousands of people across the UK' will protest the recently green-lit Jackdaw project and all new oil and gas fields. From August 20 to August 27, ‘thousands of people across the UK’ will protest the recently green-lit Jackdaw project and all new oil and gas fields.
rigzone.com
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
rigzone.com
First Hydrogen Bunkering License Issued in the Netherlands
The IJmond Environmental Service, on behalf of Velsen Municipality, has granted the first hydrogen bunkering license in the Netherlands. — Windcat Workboats will be able to bunker the Hydrocat 48 with hydrogen in the port of Ijmuiden as the IJmond Environmental Service, on behalf of Velsen Municipality, has granted the first hydrogen bunkering license in the Netherlands.
Meet 'Copernicus': TAE's planned billion-degree, hydrogen-boron nuclear fusion reactor
TAE has managed to secure funding for its new 'Copernicus' fusion reactor after successful testing of its 'Norman' reactor. The new reactor is a non-radioactive, hydrogen-boron-type fusion reactor. The new reactor should be able to achieve close to a billion degrees Celsius once complete. TAE Technologies today announced that it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict
Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
scitechdaily.com
A Surprising Finding Indicates That 800,000-Year-Old Hominins Utilized Fire
The researchers find one of the earliest pieces of evidence supporting the usage of fire using cutting-edge AI methods. There’s a saying that where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and Weizmann Institute of Science researchers are working hard to explore that claim, or at the very least to define what “smoke” is. The researchers describe a cutting-edge, ground-breaking technique they have created and used to find nonvisual signs of fire that date back at least 800,000 years, one of the earliest known indications of the use of fire, in a recent paper that was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Astronomers believe that this 7000 year old stone circle in Africa is the world's first astronomical site
Nabta Playa Calendar Circle, reconstructed at Aswan Nubia museumCredit: Raymbetz; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Nabta Playa is a drainage basin in the Nubian Desert in southern Egypt. The region contains several archaeological sites including the Nabta Playa site which is one of the earliest sites from the Egyptian Neolithic Period or prehistoric Egypt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
The U.S. Launched a NUKE Into Space 60 Years Ago
The nuclear bomb was 100 times more powerful than the one dropped on HiroshimaWikiImages/Pixabay. The United States as well as the Cold War adversary (The Soviet Union) have launched a few nuclear bombs into space not only to test their power but also the effects such a devastating weapon has in space. With the Space Race of the period becoming more predominant, both sides thought that if a war was to break out, it could be fought in space also, so they had to prepare for every eventuality.
rigzone.com
Drydocks World-Dubai Enters Strategic Partnership With Silverstream
Drydocks World has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Silverstream for the use of air lubrication tech. — Drydocks World-Dubai has entered a strategic agreement with a maritime technology company, Silverstream Technologies, to promote the use of air lubrication technology, for the vessels that enter the busy shipyard each year.
rigzone.com
Oil Rises as IEA Growth Forecast Eases Demand Fears
Oil gained after the International Energy Agency boosted its forecast for global demand growth this year, easing concerns about consumption. West Texas Intermediate futures settled 2.6% higher to trade above $94 a barrel while Brent again neared $100. The IEA lifted its consumption estimate by 380,000 barrels a day, saying soaring natural gas prices and heat waves are prompting manufacturers and power generators to switch their fuel to oil.
rigzone.com
Big Oil To Go Deep Into Trillion-Dollar Offshore Wind Industry
Over the next decade, the offshore wind industry will attract almost $1 trillion in new investment and Big Oil will be a massive part of it. — No longer in its infancy, offshore wind is a proven technology on course to play a key role in the decarbonization of the global economy. Over the next decade, the industry will attract almost $1 trillion in new investment, Wood Mackenzie said.
rigzone.com
Saipem Gets $900MM Deal On Angolan Non-Associated Gas Project
Saipem has secured three new engineering and construction contracts, one onshore and two offshore Angola. — Italian oilfield services firm Saipem has secured three new engineering and construction contracts, one onshore and two offshore Angola. Saipem said that the contracts were with the New Gas Consortium comprised of Azule...
Graphics show how new Chinese space station compares to the International Space Station
The new manned space station Tiangong, to be completed in December, is part of China's plan to lead in space exploration.
rigzone.com
Can Europe Live Without Russian Gas?
It was once thought unthinkable that Europe could get through a winter comfortably without Russian gas. — Thanks to the strength of the inventory build, Standard Chartered analysts now think Europe can get through a winter comfortably without Russian gas, a new report by the company has revealed. The...
Business Insider
South Korea is looking for buyers of its new 'semi-stealth' fighter jet that could rival China's warplanes
South Korea is seeking a niche market for its semi-stealth fighter jets praised for their high agility and low maintenance costs, which are likely to emerge as a cost-effective alternative to Chinese warplanes, analysts in the country have said. The KF-21 Boramae, meaning "hawk" in Korean, is likely to provide...
nationalinterest.org
Columbia-Class: The U.S. Navy Is Bullish on the World’s Best Submarine
The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to the United States Congress, recently released a report on the current status of the U.S. Navy’s upcoming Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program. The Columbia-class forms the sea-based leg of the United States nuclear triad, complemented by land-based intercontinental...
rigzone.com
Velesto Completes Upgrade Works On Two Jack-Up Rigs
Velesto Energy has completed the offline capabilities upgrading works for the Naga 5 and Naga 6 jack-up rigs. Offshore drilling rig owner Velesto Energy has completed the offline capabilities upgrading works for the Naga 5 and Naga 6 jack-up rigs. The upgrade work made them the first two Malaysian jack-ups...
rigzone.com
Cheap USA Oil Undercuts Middle Eastern Crude
Asian buyers have snapped up a huge volume of cheap US oil early in the latest trading cycle for spot physical barrels, raising the prospect of reduced demand for Middle Eastern crude. South Korean and Indian oil refiners have so far purchased around 16-to-18 million barrels of US crude this...
Comments / 0