FREMONT (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatality early Thursday in Fremont on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the off-ramp at Fremont Boulevard. Officers responded to a 1:50 a.m. report of a body on the right hand side of the highway and the Alameda County coroner was called to the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m. The CHP did not indicate any road or lane closures.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO