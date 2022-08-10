Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Related
SFGate
Fatal Wreck Closes Northbound Highway-29 Between Highway-221 And Highway-121
Northbound lanes were closed around midnight on Highway-29 at the Highway-221 connector in Napa County as California Highway Patrol and Napa Police investigated a fatal car wreck. According to a Nixel alert sent by the Napa Police Department at 12:14 a.m., lanes were closed from Highway-221 to Highway-121. Traffic is...
SFGate
One Killed In Traffic Crash Saturday Morning
SAN JOSE (BCN) One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morning. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver was...
SFGate
Update: Church Lane Reopened In Wake Of Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash
SAN PABLO (BCN) Church Lane in San Pablo is now fully open in the wake of a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place early Saturday morning, police said. At 3:46 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Church Lane and found a 57-year-old cyclist suffering from major injuries, police said. Despite efforts to save him, the man succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
SFGate
Traffic Stop Leads To Firearm Arrest
SAN MATEO (BCN) Police in San Mateo arrested a man Thursday in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop. Kevin Aguilar, 20, of San Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner and driving on a suspended license, according to the San Mateo Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect Following Vehicle Pursuit
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) Police in San Leandro on Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection with a firearm crime following a vehicle pursuit. The suspect, identified as a 36-year-old San Lorenzo resident, was arrested on suspicion of being a prohibited person carrying a firearm, according to the San Leandro Police Department.
SFGate
San Pablo Avenue Closed Between Robert H. Miller Drive And Lancaster
SAN PABLO (BCN) All lanes of San Pablo Avenue are closed between Robert H. Miller Drive and Lancaster Drive in San Pablo and motorists should use alternative routes, police said Saturday morning. A traffic incident has closed this stretch of San Pablo Avenue and it is expected to be closed...
SFGate
Juvenile Arrested On Suspicion Of Thursday's Deadly Shooting At 24 Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD (BCN) A juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a man at a Brentwood gym early Thursday morning, the Brentwood Police Department announced on Friday. The shooting injured three other people and killed 21-year-old Antioch resident Cesar Arana. The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. Thursday...
SFGate
Two Arrests Made In Connection With July Homicide
OAKLAND (BCN) Two arrests have been made in connection with a homicide that took place in Oakland July 17, police said. Major Willis and a suspect described as a juvenile have been arrested in connection with the. homicide, according to police. Kon Fung, 52, was shot just after 11 a.m....
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Road Closures Planned Sunday For Car Show
FREMONT (BCN) The Fremont Police Department is reminding residents there will be road closures in the Niles District for the annual Hot August Niles Car Show on Sunday. The car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road closures will include Niles Boulevard between J and G...
SFGate
Chp Reports Fatality On I-880
FREMONT (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatality early Thursday in Fremont on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the off-ramp at Fremont Boulevard. Officers responded to a 1:50 a.m. report of a body on the right hand side of the highway and the Alameda County coroner was called to the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m. The CHP did not indicate any road or lane closures.
SFGate
Police Investigation Happening At Lone Tree Way
BRENTWOOD (BCN) Brentwood police are asking the public to avoid the area of Lone Tree Way and the parking lot at 24-hour Fitness, where they are involved in an investigation early Thursday morning. Police noted in a 5:21 a.m. tweet that "There is no threat to public safety at this...
1 dead, 3 injured in San Francisco Bay Area shooting
One person was killed and three were injured by gunfire after a fight broke out in the parking lot of an East Bay gym early Thursday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Two Arrested In Connection With Friday Homicide Of 28-Year-Old Woman
UNION CITY (BCN) Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder that occurred on early Friday morning, Union City police said on Saturday. Officers were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive for a reported shooting. Police discovered a woman, Joan Dolly Delsied, 28, of Union City, with a single gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were employed but she succumbed to her injuries and died.
Former San Francisco commissioner Greg Chew unhappy with charges brought against his alleged attacker
Former San Francisco Commissioner Greg Chew wants DA Brooke Jenkins to charge his alleged attacker with a hate crime.
Oakland deli with rich family history serves the tastiest cheap sandwiches
"There were so many products here in the '60s. You'd smell every kind of spice."
Despite new owners, Berkeley's Oceanview Diner has barely changed in 40 years
The food, from huevos rancheros to fluffy apple brandy souffle pancakes, has barely changed since 1982.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another Bay Area CVS pharmacy is closing next month
The only full CVS store in this East Bay city is closing.
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
Luxury San Francisco high-rise 33 Tehama sees second major flood
"There is water flow in the elevator shafts," a complaint read.
Routes: Breeze drops route from SFO before it even takes off
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Comments / 0