One Killed In Traffic Crash Saturday Morning

SAN JOSE (BCN) One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morning. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver was...
Update: Church Lane Reopened In Wake Of Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash

SAN PABLO (BCN) Church Lane in San Pablo is now fully open in the wake of a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place early Saturday morning, police said. At 3:46 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Church Lane and found a 57-year-old cyclist suffering from major injuries, police said. Despite efforts to save him, the man succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
Traffic Stop Leads To Firearm Arrest

SAN MATEO (BCN) Police in San Mateo arrested a man Thursday in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop. Kevin Aguilar, 20, of San Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner and driving on a suspended license, according to the San Mateo Police Department.
Police Arrest Suspect Following Vehicle Pursuit

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) Police in San Leandro on Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection with a firearm crime following a vehicle pursuit. The suspect, identified as a 36-year-old San Lorenzo resident, was arrested on suspicion of being a prohibited person carrying a firearm, according to the San Leandro Police Department.
San Pablo Avenue Closed Between Robert H. Miller Drive And Lancaster

SAN PABLO (BCN) All lanes of San Pablo Avenue are closed between Robert H. Miller Drive and Lancaster Drive in San Pablo and motorists should use alternative routes, police said Saturday morning. A traffic incident has closed this stretch of San Pablo Avenue and it is expected to be closed...
Two Arrests Made In Connection With July Homicide

OAKLAND (BCN) Two arrests have been made in connection with a homicide that took place in Oakland July 17, police said. Major Willis and a suspect described as a juvenile have been arrested in connection with the. homicide, according to police. Kon Fung, 52, was shot just after 11 a.m....
Road Closures Planned Sunday For Car Show

FREMONT (BCN) The Fremont Police Department is reminding residents there will be road closures in the Niles District for the annual Hot August Niles Car Show on Sunday. The car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road closures will include Niles Boulevard between J and G...
Chp Reports Fatality On I-880

FREMONT (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatality early Thursday in Fremont on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the off-ramp at Fremont Boulevard. Officers responded to a 1:50 a.m. report of a body on the right hand side of the highway and the Alameda County coroner was called to the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m. The CHP did not indicate any road or lane closures.
Police Investigation Happening At Lone Tree Way

BRENTWOOD (BCN) Brentwood police are asking the public to avoid the area of Lone Tree Way and the parking lot at 24-hour Fitness, where they are involved in an investigation early Thursday morning. Police noted in a 5:21 a.m. tweet that "There is no threat to public safety at this...
Two Arrested In Connection With Friday Homicide Of 28-Year-Old Woman

UNION CITY (BCN) Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder that occurred on early Friday morning, Union City police said on Saturday. Officers were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive for a reported shooting. Police discovered a woman, Joan Dolly Delsied, 28, of Union City, with a single gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were employed but she succumbed to her injuries and died.
