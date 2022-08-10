ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Semi-truck overturned in Kentucky, spilling thousands of beer cans

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3aXK_0hC0rez000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck overturned on a roadway in Kentucky Wednesday morning, spilling thousands of beer cans all over the area.

The Louisville Metro Police told WLKY that the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. The truck was coming from the Interstate 71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway in Kentucky when it overturned. The truck spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Traffic Response and Incident Management Assisting the River Cities (TRIMARC) on Facebook said that the roadway was blocked for some time as crews worked to clean up the beer cans.

LMPD on Twitter said that the crash involved no injuries and recommended that drivers heading in the area be cautious.

The driver got out of the truck on his own, according to WLKY. The cause of the crash has not been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westkentuckystar.com

Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Louisville, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
River, KY
WGAU

Michigan residents on water boil notice after main leak

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Some Michigan residents are under a boil water advisory after a leak was discovered in a major water main that serves the Detroit area. The Great Lakes Water Authority said it discovered a break early Saturday on a 10-foot water transmission main that distributes drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
DETROIT, MI
Washington Examiner

Possible explosives labeled 'bomb 1' and 'bomb 2' found in Louisville area

Police in Kentucky have declared downtown Louisville safe to travel in once again after finding and removing a suspicious device that was feared to be a bomb. The public safety office MetroSafe received a report of a "suspicious package" on 5th Street near Jefferson and Market at 8:20 a.m., where the Louisville Metro Police Department found the device, which appeared to be a pipe with wires sticking out of it, the department told the Washington Examiner. By 1:35 p.m., LMPD Chief Erika Shields announced that the device had been deemed safe for transportation, and the FBI would be taking control of the investigation, according to WDRB.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Snyder
CBS Denver

Dogs from flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky arrive in Colorado

A total of 23 dogs traveled across several states from eastern Kentucky and are now in Colorado. The dogs are from the area devastated by flooding and will need homes.The Dumb Friends League is taking in the dogs to help free up space at shelters in Kentucky. The dogs will be checked out and then made available for adoption."They are already in a high-stress situation, so it's nice for them to come here and we can try to do everything as quickly as possible so they can go straight to a home," said Andrea Lawless with the Dumb Friends League.The Dumb Friends League said if you don't want to wait on one of the dogs from Kentucky, there are a lot of animals already in the shelter right now looking for good homes.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Beer#Traffic Accident#Wlky#Trafficalert#Lmpd#Cox Media Group
thefamilyvacationguide.com

8 of the Best Family Resorts in Kentucky

Family vacations are a memorable experience that brings families closer together. Selecting where you decide to vacation can be a stressful and heavily-weighted task. Luckily, family resorts all over the United States offer endless fun and excitement for the whole family to enjoy. One of the states that has a...
leoweekly.com

A Stroll Down Restaurant Memory Lane

Covid, Delta, Omicron, BA.5, bah! Sometimes it seems as if the pandemic will never end. In fact, the experts say, it’s more likely to shift from pandemic to endemic status, which isn’t much better since it’s essentially acknowledging that it will always be around, like the flu or common cold.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14

Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
k105.com

Body found on side of I-71/I-75 in northern Ky. May have been hit by semi.

A major Kentucky interstate was closed for five hours after a man was found deceased on the shoulder of the roadway. The body of 60-year-old Donalt Holt, of Independence, was found near the 12th and Pike Street exit of northbound I-71/I-75 in Kenton County Monday morning just before 7:00, according to a report by WCPO.com and other northern Kentucky media outlets.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Father and son charged in multimillion-dollar marijuana trafficking ring in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, say they've arrested a father and son who were both heads of what investigators are calling "a multimillion-dollar marijuana trafficking organization tracking hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana into Louisville, Kentucky." According to court documents, 39-year-old Joseph E. Lanham and his...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
83K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy