The Prescott Valley PD is accepting applications for Police Officer Trainee for our January police academy class. Our next testing will be on Saturday, August 20th at 9:00 AM. This is by invitation only. Why settle for just another boring job when you can work to make a difference in your community? Our officers enjoy a high pay, paid insurance benefits for all full-time employees, a paid uniform allowance, and an exceptional work/life balance, working for an agency that is growing with new opportunities for advancement and personal development.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO