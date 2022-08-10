Read full article on original website
knau.org
Teen dies in Yavapai County crash
Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
1 Dead, 4 Injured In A Fatal Rollover Crash In Yavapai (Yavapai, AZ)
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal rollover crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Walker Road near mile marker 1.5. Deputies [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
fox10phoenix.com
Northern Arizona first responders help reunite only survivor in deadly crash with beloved toy
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - In Northern Arizona, first responders went above and beyond their job to comfort a 6-year-old boy after both his parents and brother were killed in a car crash west of Flagstaff. The crash happened on July 26, and volunteers with the Kaibab Estates West Volunteer Fire Department...
L.A. Weekly
Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
knau.org
Family of murdered Pinon woman rally outside Flagstaff federal courthouse
Tre James, the suspect in the murder of a Navajo woman whose remains were found on the Hopi reservation last year was ordered to remain in custody by a magistrate judge in Flagstaff Tuesday. The victim’s family traveled from across Arizona and New Mexico to show support at the hearing.
theprescotttimes.com
PRESCOTT VALLEY PD LOOKING FOR HOMETOWN HEROES
The Prescott Valley PD is accepting applications for Police Officer Trainee for our January police academy class. Our next testing will be on Saturday, August 20th at 9:00 AM. This is by invitation only. Why settle for just another boring job when you can work to make a difference in your community? Our officers enjoy a high pay, paid insurance benefits for all full-time employees, a paid uniform allowance, and an exceptional work/life balance, working for an agency that is growing with new opportunities for advancement and personal development.
12news.com
Live updates: Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in the Valley
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monsoon storms are starting early in the afternoon for the Arizona high country, and are already triggering flash flood warnings in the Flagstaff area. And the storm system moved into the Valley later in the afternoon. This is a blog with the latest information. Check back...
knau.org
Bacterial outbreak prompts closure at two Cornville fish hatcheries
The Arizona Department of Game and Fish will suspend fish stockings from two hatcheries located near Cornville due to a bacterial outbreak. Department officials said they found the bacteria at the Page Springs Hatchery and in two ponds at Bubbling Ponds Hatchery. The fish did not respond to treatment and,...
travelawaits.com
10 Best Hiking Trails In Flagstaff According To The Locals
Housesitting in Flagstaff, Arizona, two beautiful dogs and I got to hike and walk across the area with insider tips on the best places to go. First, at the end of the cul de sac, we hiked Mount Elden nearly every day. It was a bit steep to get to the top with two dogs on a leash, so I tried some of the other places too.
AZFamily
Sedona trying to create affordable housing by offering incentives for homeowners
At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition. Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death. Updated: 53 minutes ago.
East Valley Tribune
Valley home prices falling faster, report says
Queen Creek already has more homes on the market than its long-term average as prices across the Valley are falling at a faster-than-expected rated, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa already have become the most attractive...
‘Chocolate waterfall’ roars to life after summer storms
It’s taller than Niagara Falls, but to see the remote waterfall reminiscent of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” travelers need a lot of rain and a bit of luck. Sightseers in Arizona witnessed a natural phenomenon that resembled a scene out of the movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, but they didn’t need a golden ticket to see the breathtaking sight, just some rain and a bit of luck.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Shuts Down Four Wells After Positive PFAS Tests
After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells...
Sedona Red Rock News
Greyhounds ousted from Sedona Posse Grounds
After 10 years of leasing the space, Sedona’s greyhound club cannot run their dogs at Posse Grounds. “They’re basically leaving us with nowhere to go and it’s a problem. They’ve been allowing this for years,” member of the greyhound group Laurel Romm said. “And so to suddenly step in and say, ‘no, you can’t do it anymore,’ is an issue.”
allaboutarizonanews.com
Sedona To Pay Homeowners To Stop Renting to Tourists
A popular Arizona destination for travelers from around the world may soon be impacted by a short-term rental change. A lack of available housing for residents has prompted the City Sedona to start a program that incentivizes homeowners to lease out their homes to local workers and to stop leasing out their homes as Airbnb rentals to tourists.
Sedona Red Rock News
Florence Spyrow out as CEO of Northern Arizona Healthcare
Northern Arizona Healthcare announced today, Friday, Aug. 12, a change in NAH leadership, according to a press release. Florence “Flo” Spyrow has “stepped down as the system president and chief executive officer.”. Following this decision, Josh Tinkle, NAH Chief Operating Officer, has been named acting CEO by...
theprescotttimes.com
3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON
3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON. Brian Michael Warner, 54, of Phoenix, has been sentenced to 15 years in the Arizona State Prison for the crimes of Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Water Contamination Response Plan
Last week, Prescott Mayor Phil Goode, Mayor Pro Tem Cathey Rusing, and City staff members met with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) Chief Science Officer and her team, to further define the way forward in the response to the discovery of PFOAs and PFAS in two of eight City wells. During the meeting, ADEQ staff answered questions about what to expect as the City seeks to achieve timely PFAS remediation.
SignalsAZ
Barry Barbe Announces Expansion to Prescott Valley
Barry Barbe, owner of Prescott’s El Gato Azul and Torme, announced on August 11th at the groundbreaking of Fain Signature Group’s LEGADO apartments, that he will be opening three dining experiences within downtown Prescott Valley’s newest mixed-use multi family housing community. “The concept is really built around...
prescottenews.com
Arizona State Senate LD-1 Race Decided
The unofficial final results in the Arizona State Senate LD-1 race are in. Ken Bennett has won by 256 votes over Steve Zipperman. Technically this result is unofficial until the Yavapai County Board of Supervisor does a canvass of the results on Monday. However, all votes have been counted. There have no changes in the vote totals since Wednesday evening.
