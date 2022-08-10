Read full article on original website
Solana defies the latest hack to shoot 11% but is the token now bullish?
Solana has been regarded as an Ethereum killer due to its superior qualities. The blockchain has been vulnerable to frequent hacks. Solana SOL/USD has often been touted as a worthy competitor of Ethereum. Its low transaction costs and high speeds have seen the blockchain labeled an Ethereum killer. Nonetheless, Solana has faced mounting challenges owing to frequent exploits.
Ethereum Merge upgrade date will depend on Hashrate – Vitalik Buterin
Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin in a tweet today hinted that the actual date of the Ethereum Merge would depend on hashrate. Bordel.wtf had earlier predicted that the upgrade would take place on September 15 and although Ethereum Foundation and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin have not strongly asserted a date, September 15 seems to be the likely date based on the current hashrate which is at 879.2 TH/s.
What to know before signing up with NOWPayments
NOWPayments is a cryptocurrency payment gateway that lets users accept payments in more than 100 cryptocurrencies. It supports auto coin conversion, allowing merchants to accept their crypto of choice even if the customer makes payment in another one. The gateway supports fiat conversion and has a Mass Payout solution, a...
Analysis: USDT’s deployment leads to momentum growth for Tezos in the DeFi space
Tezos is becoming an ideal destination for numerous decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols, largely thanks to its recent integration with Tether’s USDT stablecoin. Last month, the USDT stablecoin launched on the Tezos blockchain. This latest development has paved the way for a rapidly-growing DeFI ecosystem on one of the world’s energy-friendly blockchains.
The Ethereum network will be more secure after the Merge, says Vitalik Buterin
The Ethereum network’s Merge is set to take place by next month, and Vitalik Buterin is confident it will improve the network. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain, believes that the Merge will make the Ethereum network more secure. Buterin said this while speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto.
