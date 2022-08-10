Read full article on original website
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
BitIQ Review 2022 - Is It Legit or a Scam?
Shiba Inu’s upside remains muted – What could happen next?
Shiba Inu momentum remains weak amid crypto recoveries. The lack of fundamentals is the reason for the weak momentum. Most cryptocurrencies surged as the US inflation data showed cooling prices. However, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD defied the sentiment and maintained the same level. The token has been trading within narrow margins at $0.00001224. The level coincides with the upper bound of the consolidation zone.
What to know before signing up with NOWPayments
NOWPayments is a cryptocurrency payment gateway that lets users accept payments in more than 100 cryptocurrencies. It supports auto coin conversion, allowing merchants to accept their crypto of choice even if the customer makes payment in another one. The gateway supports fiat conversion and has a Mass Payout solution, a...
An objective review of Komodo Platform
The Komodo Platform provides full-scale, end-to-end blockchain solutions for developers of different industries and levels. It offers customized, configurable blockchain solutions that are easy to deploy. The blockchain emerged as a ZCash blockchain fork, which was a Bitcoin fork. The Komodo ecosystem integrates zk-snark technology (zero knowledge) based on Zcash....
Binance seizes over $450K worth of crypto assets stolen from Curve Finance
Binance has recovered and frozen crypto assets worth over $450,000 that were stolen from Tuesday’s front-end attack on decentralized crypto exchange Curve Finance. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said through a tweet that the exchange is now working with law enforcement agents to return the seized funds to the victims.
The Ethereum network will be more secure after the Merge, says Vitalik Buterin
The Ethereum network’s Merge is set to take place by next month, and Vitalik Buterin is confident it will improve the network. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain, believes that the Merge will make the Ethereum network more secure. Buterin said this while speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto.
Analysis: USDT’s deployment leads to momentum growth for Tezos in the DeFi space
Tezos is becoming an ideal destination for numerous decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols, largely thanks to its recent integration with Tether’s USDT stablecoin. Last month, the USDT stablecoin launched on the Tezos blockchain. This latest development has paved the way for a rapidly-growing DeFI ecosystem on one of the world’s energy-friendly blockchains.
Ethereum Merge upgrade date will depend on Hashrate – Vitalik Buterin
Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin in a tweet today hinted that the actual date of the Ethereum Merge would depend on hashrate. Bordel.wtf had earlier predicted that the upgrade would take place on September 15 and although Ethereum Foundation and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin have not strongly asserted a date, September 15 seems to be the likely date based on the current hashrate which is at 879.2 TH/s.
