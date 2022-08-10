ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Mixed opinions among parents regarding new CDC school guidelines

Kids exposed to COVID can now stay in the classroom without getting tested. It's one of the major changes the CDC made earlier this week when updating their COVID guidelines. There are some mixed opinions among parents on the new CDC guidelines. While some parents are thankful things are moving...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead in wreck near Drake Avenue, Memorial Parkway

One person has died in a three-vehicle wreck Friday in the area of Drake Avenue and Memorial Parkway. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the victim was a male. Huntsville Police asked motorists to avoid the area while they cleared the scene. Stick with WAAY 31 for...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville

Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Bonus for Retired City Employees

Huntsville City Council approves nearly $1 million in bonuses for retired city employees. Retired Huntsville city employees are getting a big bonus, paid for with taxpayer dollars. Thursday night, Huntsville city council approved nearly $1 million to go towards retirement bonuses in the form of a one-time, lump sum payment.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Man killed in early Saturday crash in Limestone County

One person was killed in an early Saturday crash in Limestone County. Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jarvis was not wearing a seat belt and was...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

‘We are at the inmate's mercy’: Limestone Correctional Facility employees detail security crises

Current Alabama Department of Corrections staff are detailing serious security lapses left unchecked and how 2,300 inmates are often guarded by fewer than 30 officers in exclusive interviews Thursday with WAAY 31's I-Team. WAAY 31 also obtained internal ADOC staffing requirement documents about Limestone Correctional Facility, something the department does...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Jackson County animal organization seeks volunteers

Spay Neuter Jackson County is looking to recruit new volunteers to help with upcoming events and transports. Those transports will consist of taking animals to and from Scottsboro to the spay neuter clinic. The cost at the clinic is less expensive than other area vets. A volunteer interest meeting will...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

U.S. Marshals join search for suspect in Lincoln County shooting that injured 2 children, 1 adult

The search for a suspect who shot at a vehicle filled with people in Tennessee before possibly fleeing to Alabama has now gotten the attention of the U.S. Marshals Service. Chief Deputy Joyce McConnell of the Lincoln County (Tenn.) Sheriff's Office said U.S. Marshals were called to help find 42-year-old Brodrick DeWayne Fearn. McConnell said Fearn has also been entered into the National Crime Information Center database, allowing law enforcement agencies across the country to help as well.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Huntsville

A pedestrian was hit by a train and killed Thursday morning near Lee High School, according to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. The identity of the victim had not been released as of Thursday afternoon, but earlier in the day, Huntsville City Schools told WAAY 31 the pedestrian was not a student.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Store Closing After 94 Years

Iconic Huntsville hardware store closing after nearly 100 years. A Huntsville staple for nearly a century is closing its doors for good. The manager of Lewter Hardware Company announced the store will be shutting down in just a few months, leaving behind an iconic landmark in downtown Huntsville with nearly one hundred years of hardware history.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur man charged with stealing thousands of dollars from potential client

A Decatur man is facing a first-degree theft charge after a resident alleged he accepted a check worth thousands of dollars for work he never did. Decatur Police said the resident filed the report in July following months without contact from 28-year-old Christopher Jay Britt. The resident said they hired Britt, of Britt Lawncare and Landscaping, to work at their residence.
DECATUR, AL

