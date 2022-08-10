ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Hot 97-5

Your Very Own Bismarck Amusement Park -Make It A Reality

First of all, let's explore the meaning of the phrase "Strike While The Iron Is Hot" I'm sure you may have heard those six words spoken before, maybe from an old-timer like your grandfather or something like that - according to Merriam-webster.com. "Definition of strike while the iron is hot.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

“Clark’s Car Wash” – EIDE Will Double Match Donations

The temperatures were in the low 90s last year on the day I went out to be a part of another great event put on by the Bismarck Larks. The site was Municipal Ballpark, YES there were baseball players out there, but instead of having their hands on a bat or a glove, the Bismarck Larks had hoses and sponges. They were giving car washes most of the day, there was music playing, and people came by and had a great time donating money - Well let's do it again!
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

In Bismarck, Am I The Only One That Called The Number?

One of my favorite things to do is look at available homes and properties in the Bismarck/Mandan area. I might not be ready to buy or rent anything too elaborate, but I can sure dream, right? There are so many gorgeous homes that you can check out on zillow.com, you can surf around all day with loads of pictures from realtors to see and just imagine for yourself living in a mansion somewhere, right by a private lake, OR you can actually set the perimeters of your search to show you the largest scaled house or even the smallest - you get the idea, right?
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look”

About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

Hey BisMan, Where Are The Dog Friendly Restaurants?

Well, I am going to try and relate to the above title, for I have two cranky cats at home - The differences between cats and dogs. However, I know a ton of people who do have "Man's Best Friend" around the house, some have more than one. I live in a small apartment, so I can't really have any ( Plus the fact that I'm extremely lazy, and taking the dog out every 4-5 hours to do their thing doesn't appeal to me one bit ) - Now I'm well aware of the huge differences between cats and dogs, yes I can say it's quite true, felines are absolutely independent until they get hungry, dogs, on the other hand, are genuinely more laid back and will always want to be by your side.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Friday Bismarck Road Closure You Need To Know About

Three things are certain in life. Death, taxes, and road construction. Thankfully, one of those should be coming to a halt as we head into fall. I'm talking about road construction. Overall, it seems like it's been a fairly pain-free road construction season in Bismarck Mandan. Sure, there's been some troublesome areas, but overall I feel it's been a lot better than the last couple of road construction seasons. It's been especially nice not to have a whole lot of work being done on the interstate. That sure has helped with the commute for a lot of people.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck Mystery – Time Travelers? – Who Are These Two?

Here is a good old-fashioned mystery that is slowly unraveling by the minute ( at least it is for me ) This one could be a mind twister for us all to figure out, OR maybe I just have too much time on my hands ( don't let my boss know that ). I discovered this post a while back on one of my favorite social media sites - The Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group Page. I love this group so much for many reasons, I consider it Bismarck/Mandan's hub to what is going on around our city. People looking for work, advice being asked on where to go to find this or that, AND residents doing the right thing by reporting an item that was found - such the case as this nice person writing in yesterday morning:
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Proposal Promotes Drastic Billing Changes For Bismarck Homeowners

These major changes have been five years in the making. Bismarck's Special Assessment Task Force isn't quite as ominous as its name might seem to imply. It's simply a collection of Bismarck residents tasked with improving how assessments are collected for so-called "specials". Specials affect property owners both residential and commercial. So if you are a renter, thanks for reading, but these proposed changes may only indirectly affect you.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

In Bismarck Man Caught On Video Burning U.S. Flag

4:40 seconds.....two videos that will make you cringe, a video that makes you shake your head in misbelief, a video that will make you angry. Blistering heat conditions seem to make everything worse - little things may irritate you just a little more. Last Friday was another ugly day of temps. 19-year-old Jacob Nistler, his mom, and his brother's girlfriend were driving around enjoying the cool air blowing inside their car when suddenly an incident happened which felt like hours but lasted for a good 20 - 30 minutes.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck’s Cara Mund – You’ll Have My Signature

Another first could be on the way for Bismarck Century Graduate Cara Mund. A true go-getter right from the start. People that have come to know Cara personally know without a doubt that once she sets her mind on something she gets it done. We saw this back in 2017 when all of America became captivated by her beauty and charm. There she was representing North Dakota in the Miss America Beauty Pageant after she was crowned Miss North Dakota in 2017, she then promptly steamrolled into the main event - On September 10, 2017, she was crowned Miss America 2018 in Atlantic City, and became the first contestant from North Dakota to win!
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Broadway In Bismarck: Big Musical Performances Are Coming Soon

Get ready for this. The Bismarck Event Center just announced two more musical shows coming to Bismarck this Fall and Winter. The Blue Man Group will be performing at the Event Center Sunday, October 2nd. Yep, the bald and blue trio will be stopping through the area this Fall. 35 million people have enjoyed their shows over the years; if that doesn't include you, this is your chance.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

In Bismarck/Mandan Someone Just Won $50,000 Playing Bingo!

AND THIS GUY WON $50,000! Photo from Big Win Bingo Facebook page. That's a mighty big check for playing bingo. It appears it happened at Sidelines Sports Bar in Bismarck with Big Win Bingo sponsored by MATPAC Wrestling. I'm not here to promote any particular bar or charitable organization but winning $50K is pretty big news in the bingo community.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

In ND, Simple Acts Of Skill, Respect, And Beauty

I'm all about people showing respect to others and their community. I have talked to Deborah Vollmuth before, I met her fairly recently ( I'll tell you more on that in just a bit ). I think it's pretty standard once you become Facebook friends you will see from time to time a new post from them, most of the time we will quickly read it, give it a comment and a "Like" and onward you go with your day - This post grabbed my attention the second I saw it. Deborah and her husband Nick live in Selfridge, North Dakota. Nick and his friend Tim Schell were in the National Guard together. Tim is quite talented. Sculpted and created out of wood, take a look at the artwork he gave Deborah and Nick. You can see this for yourself at the Selfridge cemetery.
SELFRIDGE, ND
Hot 97-5

Bisman Dog Rescue Saves Nearly 40 Dogs From The Streets Of Texas

You might not know this, but there's an animal rescue in Bismarck-Mandan that's reach crosses state lines. Their mission is to help all dogs, not just the ones in our state. The dogs were picked up from the streets of Texas and driven 24 hours to Miles of Love Dog Rescue in Bismarck. There were 34 dogs in total; They came all the way from South of the San Antonio area, near the Mexican border.
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

