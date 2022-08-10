Read full article on original website
Your Very Own Bismarck Amusement Park -Make It A Reality
First of all, let's explore the meaning of the phrase "Strike While The Iron Is Hot" I'm sure you may have heard those six words spoken before, maybe from an old-timer like your grandfather or something like that - according to Merriam-webster.com. "Definition of strike while the iron is hot.
“Clark’s Car Wash” – EIDE Will Double Match Donations
The temperatures were in the low 90s last year on the day I went out to be a part of another great event put on by the Bismarck Larks. The site was Municipal Ballpark, YES there were baseball players out there, but instead of having their hands on a bat or a glove, the Bismarck Larks had hoses and sponges. They were giving car washes most of the day, there was music playing, and people came by and had a great time donating money - Well let's do it again!
Bismarck’s Spirit Halloween Store Opening Date Announced!
Look, I know it's a little early, but Fall is right around the corner, so why not prepare for it? I'm sure you noticed the sign on the storefront announcing it would be opening sometime this month. Well, now we know exactly when. Who's ready to get spooky?. Get ready...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In North Dakota For 2022
Is North Dakota "Nice" still a thing? I believe it is, but some of the riff-raff comes with population growth. Most of the top 15 cities for crime in North Dakota are bigger cities but not all of them. There are a few surprises on the list courtesy of USA.com.
In Bismarck, Am I The Only One That Called The Number?
One of my favorite things to do is look at available homes and properties in the Bismarck/Mandan area. I might not be ready to buy or rent anything too elaborate, but I can sure dream, right? There are so many gorgeous homes that you can check out on zillow.com, you can surf around all day with loads of pictures from realtors to see and just imagine for yourself living in a mansion somewhere, right by a private lake, OR you can actually set the perimeters of your search to show you the largest scaled house or even the smallest - you get the idea, right?
Bismarck’s Maurices One Of The Few Locations In The Country Selling This
Maurices' Haycreek Shops location in North Bismarck is one of the few locations in the country where the chain sells kids clothing. They started as a "Test market" back in March of this year (2022). I spoke to the Store Leader, Cherrie Mayer, and she tells me they are no...
Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look”
About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
Hey BisMan, Where Are The Dog Friendly Restaurants?
Well, I am going to try and relate to the above title, for I have two cranky cats at home - The differences between cats and dogs. However, I know a ton of people who do have "Man's Best Friend" around the house, some have more than one. I live in a small apartment, so I can't really have any ( Plus the fact that I'm extremely lazy, and taking the dog out every 4-5 hours to do their thing doesn't appeal to me one bit ) - Now I'm well aware of the huge differences between cats and dogs, yes I can say it's quite true, felines are absolutely independent until they get hungry, dogs, on the other hand, are genuinely more laid back and will always want to be by your side.
Friday Bismarck Road Closure You Need To Know About
Three things are certain in life. Death, taxes, and road construction. Thankfully, one of those should be coming to a halt as we head into fall. I'm talking about road construction. Overall, it seems like it's been a fairly pain-free road construction season in Bismarck Mandan. Sure, there's been some troublesome areas, but overall I feel it's been a lot better than the last couple of road construction seasons. It's been especially nice not to have a whole lot of work being done on the interstate. That sure has helped with the commute for a lot of people.
Bismarck Mystery – Time Travelers? – Who Are These Two?
Here is a good old-fashioned mystery that is slowly unraveling by the minute ( at least it is for me ) This one could be a mind twister for us all to figure out, OR maybe I just have too much time on my hands ( don't let my boss know that ). I discovered this post a while back on one of my favorite social media sites - The Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group Page. I love this group so much for many reasons, I consider it Bismarck/Mandan's hub to what is going on around our city. People looking for work, advice being asked on where to go to find this or that, AND residents doing the right thing by reporting an item that was found - such the case as this nice person writing in yesterday morning:
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
Bismarck Kids Need Clothes For School, Here’s How To Help
This is one of those things we hate to hear. There are kids in our area struggling to get the clothes they need for school. If you're like me, you want to do what you can to help. Well, here's how you can do that. We've Got You Covered. Plato's...
Proposal Promotes Drastic Billing Changes For Bismarck Homeowners
These major changes have been five years in the making. Bismarck's Special Assessment Task Force isn't quite as ominous as its name might seem to imply. It's simply a collection of Bismarck residents tasked with improving how assessments are collected for so-called "specials". Specials affect property owners both residential and commercial. So if you are a renter, thanks for reading, but these proposed changes may only indirectly affect you.
In Bismarck Man Caught On Video Burning U.S. Flag
4:40 seconds.....two videos that will make you cringe, a video that makes you shake your head in misbelief, a video that will make you angry. Blistering heat conditions seem to make everything worse - little things may irritate you just a little more. Last Friday was another ugly day of temps. 19-year-old Jacob Nistler, his mom, and his brother's girlfriend were driving around enjoying the cool air blowing inside their car when suddenly an incident happened which felt like hours but lasted for a good 20 - 30 minutes.
Bismarck’s Cara Mund – You’ll Have My Signature
Another first could be on the way for Bismarck Century Graduate Cara Mund. A true go-getter right from the start. People that have come to know Cara personally know without a doubt that once she sets her mind on something she gets it done. We saw this back in 2017 when all of America became captivated by her beauty and charm. There she was representing North Dakota in the Miss America Beauty Pageant after she was crowned Miss North Dakota in 2017, she then promptly steamrolled into the main event - On September 10, 2017, she was crowned Miss America 2018 in Atlantic City, and became the first contestant from North Dakota to win!
Mandan’s First Annual Memorial Square Block Party This Thursday
The first ever Memorial Square Block Party presented by First International Bank & Trust & Cloverdale will happen this Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 3 to 7 pm at 4530 Memorial Highway in the parking lot. This event is FREE and open to the public. Bring out the whole family...
Broadway In Bismarck: Big Musical Performances Are Coming Soon
Get ready for this. The Bismarck Event Center just announced two more musical shows coming to Bismarck this Fall and Winter. The Blue Man Group will be performing at the Event Center Sunday, October 2nd. Yep, the bald and blue trio will be stopping through the area this Fall. 35 million people have enjoyed their shows over the years; if that doesn't include you, this is your chance.
In Bismarck/Mandan Someone Just Won $50,000 Playing Bingo!
AND THIS GUY WON $50,000! Photo from Big Win Bingo Facebook page. That's a mighty big check for playing bingo. It appears it happened at Sidelines Sports Bar in Bismarck with Big Win Bingo sponsored by MATPAC Wrestling. I'm not here to promote any particular bar or charitable organization but winning $50K is pretty big news in the bingo community.
In ND, Simple Acts Of Skill, Respect, And Beauty
I'm all about people showing respect to others and their community. I have talked to Deborah Vollmuth before, I met her fairly recently ( I'll tell you more on that in just a bit ). I think it's pretty standard once you become Facebook friends you will see from time to time a new post from them, most of the time we will quickly read it, give it a comment and a "Like" and onward you go with your day - This post grabbed my attention the second I saw it. Deborah and her husband Nick live in Selfridge, North Dakota. Nick and his friend Tim Schell were in the National Guard together. Tim is quite talented. Sculpted and created out of wood, take a look at the artwork he gave Deborah and Nick. You can see this for yourself at the Selfridge cemetery.
Bisman Dog Rescue Saves Nearly 40 Dogs From The Streets Of Texas
You might not know this, but there's an animal rescue in Bismarck-Mandan that's reach crosses state lines. Their mission is to help all dogs, not just the ones in our state. The dogs were picked up from the streets of Texas and driven 24 hours to Miles of Love Dog Rescue in Bismarck. There were 34 dogs in total; They came all the way from South of the San Antonio area, near the Mexican border.
