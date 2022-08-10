Read full article on original website
Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022.
The state’s only pancreas transplant program is closing. The reason: No surgeon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The only pancreas transplant program in the state will stop performing surgeries next week. The Queen’s Medical Center says it has spent the last year trying to recruit a new surgeon but couldn’t find one. Hawaii’s pancreas transplant wait list is a short one ―...
Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year soars above the classroom with the Blue Angels
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whitney Aragaki has had a lot of exciting experiences since being named Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year in December. But none compare to this. The educator had the chance to fly in one of the Navy’s fighter jets this week as a part of the military’s Kaneohe Bay Air Show.
Free flights for Hawaii veterans to visit memorials built in their honor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A treat for our Hawaii veterans!. Honor Flight Network is partnering with Alaska Airlines to fly Hawaii veterans — for free — to the Nation’s Capital so they can visit memorials made in their honor. In a press conference held Thursday, the Veterans Organization...
Hawaii Island family stuck in insurance payout battle a year after brutal dog attack on child
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island family is still waiting for compensation nearly a year after a child was attacked by pit bulls — and the hold-up is tied to an insurance company’s policy. Last November, Violette Beatte who is now 7 years old, was walking home from...
Amid staff shortages, Ige temporarily relaxes rules for traveling nurses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has approved emergency rules for traveling nurses. The emergency rules authorize out-of-state nurses to temporarily practice in Hawaii without a state license. Nurses looking to work in Hawaii will still have to meet certain requirements, including having a license in another state. Each temporary...
Firefighters union: Prescribed burn could have contributed to huge Hawaii Island wildfire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 16,400 acres. That’s the latest estimate on the Hawaii Island “Leilani” wildfire burning on the northwest slope of Mauna Kea. As flames move into a native forest area, federal firefighters say a prescribed burn weeks ago could have contributed to making the fire worse.
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Science Foundation is considering whether to make an investment for the Thirty Meter Telescope. And that has brought vocal opponents of the controversial telescope to the forefront once again. A Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll in June found 58% of Hawaii residents support the TMT,...
Sunrise News Roundup (August 11, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Guy Hagi takes the skies in amazing flight with Blue Angles.
Rising sea levels, erosion prompt debate between protecting beaches or ancestral dignity on Maui
'A criminal enterprise': Rooster shipments to Guam raise concern in animal rights activists. An animal welfare group says Hawaii-based cockfighters have shipped more than 1,700 fighting birds to Guam in the last five years. Maui mom takes home $50,000 and bragging rights for winning a chocolate showdown.
Walking 200 miles in 6 weeks: Avid hiker finishes ‘daunting task’ of mapping Hawaii trails
Walking 200 miles in 6 weeks: Avid hiker finishes 'daunting task' of mapping Hawaii trails
PHOTOS: Primary election day gets underway in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election day is underway in Hawaii. Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots by mail ahead of the primary election Saturday, but some turned in their ballots at drop boxes and voter service centers. Meanwhile, Hawaii News Now is preparing for extensive coverage of election night, tracking...
How to watch HNN's election night coverage
Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Pushing his body to the limit, Guy Hagi takes flight with the Blue Angels.
Polls close statewide, but long lines on Maui delay election results
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election polls closed statewide at 7 p.m., but about 50 people remained in line at the Maui voter service center ― and that delayed the release of election results. Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots ahead of Saturday’s primary election, but some waited until the...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022
Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Trade winds will eventually back down but for now - gusty winds are prompting a Red Flag Warning plus dry relative humidity. Hawaii News Now - Weather.
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Get ready for a dizzying thrill! Blue Angels will take to the skies over Oahu this weekend
Get ready for a dizzying thrill! Blue Angels will take to the skies over Oahu this weekend
WATCH: The hottest primary races, the latest on voting and what to expect tonight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s primary election day in Hawaii, with big races for governor, lieutenant governor, Congress, Kauai and Maui mayor, and much more on the ballot. MIDDAY PRIMARY ELECTION SHOW:. Most voters opted to mail in or drop-off their ballots in advance. But voters can still cast their...
$140M solar storage plant comes online just in time for transition away from coal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s first utility-scale solar storage plant was officially dedicated to Hawaiian Electric’s grid Thursday. Clearway Energy Group’s completed $140 million project comes just as HECO announced a price increase because of Hawaii’s transition away from coal. “Because of how that formula works, and...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii Island
Pushing his body to the limit, Guy Hagi takes flight with the Blue Angels. With the Blue Angels set to flight at the Kaneohe Bay Air Show this weekend, Guy Hagi got to take a seat in the jet to experience it first-hand. Investigation underway after teen boy dies in
