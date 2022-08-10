ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Free flights for Hawaii veterans to visit memorials built in their honor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A treat for our Hawaii veterans!. Honor Flight Network is partnering with Alaska Airlines to fly Hawaii veterans — for free — to the Nation’s Capital so they can visit memorials made in their honor. In a press conference held Thursday, the Veterans Organization...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Amid staff shortages, Ige temporarily relaxes rules for traveling nurses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has approved emergency rules for traveling nurses. The emergency rules authorize out-of-state nurses to temporarily practice in Hawaii without a state license. Nurses looking to work in Hawaii will still have to meet certain requirements, including having a license in another state. Each temporary...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (August 11, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Guy Hagi takes the skies in amazing flight with Blue Angles. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Guy Hagi...
hawaiinewsnow.com

PHOTOS: Primary election day gets underway in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election day is underway in Hawaii. Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots by mail ahead of the primary election Saturday, but some turned in their ballots at drop boxes and voter service centers. Meanwhile, Hawaii News Now is preparing for extensive coverage of election night, tracking...
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to watch HNN's election night coverage

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Pushing his body to the limit, Guy Hagi takes flight with the Blue Angels. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. With the Blue Angels...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Polls close statewide, but long lines on Maui delay election results

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election polls closed statewide at 7 p.m., but about 50 people remained in line at the Maui voter service center ― and that delayed the release of election results. Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots ahead of Saturday’s primary election, but some waited until the...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022

Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Trade winds will eventually back down but for now - gusty winds are prompting a Red Flag Warning plus dry relative humidity. Hawaii News Now - Weather. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST. |. Deep tropical...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

For the past decade, less than 20% of Hawaii voters picked up a Republican ballot. Suspected KGB uniform turned in to federal agents in alleged spy case. A defense attorney says “the government should put its money where it’s mouth is" and elaborate on the evidence against the couple.
hawaiinewsnow.com

$140M solar storage plant comes online just in time for transition away from coal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s first utility-scale solar storage plant was officially dedicated to Hawaiian Electric’s grid Thursday. Clearway Energy Group’s completed $140 million project comes just as HECO announced a price increase because of Hawaii’s transition away from coal. “Because of how that formula works, and...
HAWAII STATE

