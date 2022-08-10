ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Browns suffer devastating injury on first drive of the preseason

On the Cleveland Browns’ first drive of the 2022 preseason, the offense suffered a devastating injury as starting center Nick Harris was carted off the field. All eyes for the Cleveland Browns‘ preseason opener on Friday night against the Jaguars were on Deshaun Watson as the controversial quarterback got the start for the team. However, there were also numerous other starters for the team that took the field in Jacksonville and that could end up being a costly decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Chiefs vs. Bears: Patrick Mahomes and starters will play first quarter

Head coach Andy Reid announced that the Kansas City Chiefs will play their starters for the first quarter or so against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off their preseason schedule with a visit to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, and it seems as if all parties involved on the roster are going to get some time to shake off the rust with some real snaps in the opening exhibition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Starting Quarterback For Preseason Opener

It's been decades since there was a real quarterback battle on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they have one now with veteran Mitchell Trubisky going against rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has decided who will start. Speaking...
NFL
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
Chiefs Mount Rushmore

Chiefs Mount Rushmore

Breaking down what a Mount Rushmore for the Kansas City Chiefs would look like. Derrik Larsh @dlarsh15Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus www.chiefsfocus.com. The biggest topic of discussion for any sports fan for their team and in general, who is on your Mount Rushmore? Most people put their favorite players but to do it right you wanna put a combination of past and present who have made the greatest impact on the franchise, there is no wrong answer to who you will have on Mount Rushmore and hopefully, this will encapsulate all of chiefs Kingdom.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots Running Back Trade Rumor

The New England Patriots are reportedly entertaining the idea of trading veteran running back Damien Harris. According to NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Bill Belichick and the Pats front office could be moving on from the player who led the team in rushing this past season. The NFL...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FanSided

New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense

New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
2022 preseason game Chiefs Bears

2022 preseason game Chiefs Bears

Quentin Morris @quentincmorris Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus. Pre-season is about filling the final spots on the roster. Many starting players will see little to no game time. Here are a few players to watch how many snaps they get and how productive they are with their snaps.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Longtime Patriots Running Back Announces His Retirement

After spending eight years in the NFL, New England Patriots running back James White has decided to retire. Unfortunately for White, he has been dealing with a right hip injury since last year. His status for this upcoming season was up in the air because of it. White announced his...
NFL

