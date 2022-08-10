Read full article on original website
Summer Fun Is Ending Early For One Illinois Pool
As I sit here wearing a sweatshirt in August, I am bummed to learn that one Rockford pool is closing for the 2022 season early. Is it because it's stupid cool right now for August? No. Is it because pool attendance has been low this summer? I don't think so.
Illinois’ Most Famous Musical Artist Will Seriously Surprise You
I know what you're thinking, so let me stop you before we go any further. If you're reading this, there's a very good chance you have some ties to Rockford. After all, this is coming from me, a radio DJ at a radio station in Rockford, Illinois. You know, Rockford....
New owner buys Rockford Auto Glass to keep it local
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Auto Glass and More, which has been in Rockford for more than 70 years, is under new ownership. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday at the location on 5401 E State Street to mark the grand re-opening after Rick Davis bought the store when the previous owner retired. Davis said […]
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
Can You Guess? Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam In Illinois
Wouldn't it be great if we had so few scams going in Illinois that you could easily guess which scam claims the most victims here in our state?. Well, we don't, and you can't. Maybe if you're someone who closely follows scam alerts you might get lucky and guess it correctly, but with so many different scams (and variations on scams) being run against Illinois residents, it will still be tough.
Modern food ‘with a hint of soul’ coming to downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — The owners of a bright red food truck found weekly at Rockford City Market are opening their first brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown to bring you “food that feeds the soul.”. T & C’s Cooking Creations has been at the market for two years in its easily spotted...
Illinois Apple Orchard Has Job Opportunities for Cider Donut Lovers
Here's an opportunity to pick up a little extra money and get the best cider donut hookup at the same time. Do you love all things fall?. The season of fall will be here soon. Comfortable days, cool nights, wind in the trees sending blowing beautifully colored leaves around. Flannel shirts, sweaters, pumpkin spice coffee drinks, some apple cider, and warm cider donuts.
Cold Weather Haters, Look Away: Old Farmer's Almanac Calls for Rough Chicago Winter
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting the weather for centuries, and we’re learning more about what the publication believes is in store for the Chicago area this winter. According to this year’s forecast, which will be released later this month, parts of the upper Midwest, including the...
Hold Up, Did A Rockford Pizza Joint Quietly Go Out Of Business?
It's rarely a great feeling to share news of a local business closing for business. The only time it may bring joy is if the owners are closing the place to make way for an updated version or something completely new. This is not one of those circumstances. Not only...
Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for missing Illinois man
ALGONQUIN, Ill. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Illinois man possibly heading to the St. Louis area. Joseph Nies, 83, was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday at a home in in the 4300 block of Whitehall Lane in Algonquin, Illinois.
Popular Illinois Zoo Announces Final Days To Visit During Summer Hours
If you haven't made a trip out to Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere yet, what are you waiting for?!. I'm guilty of not making a trip out there this summer. I've been so busy, but that isn't going to stop me from visiting a few of the gorgeous, exotic residents at Summerfield Zoo before their hours change!
Can You Spot All The Hidden Messages In Byron, Illinois’ New Massive Mural?
I'm not gonna lie, Rockford artist Lisa Frost is one of my favorite people in this city. Not only is she crazy talented, but her personality is just as joyous as her beautiful art is, and she is such a fun and inspiring person to be around. For the last...
Suburban shelter helps rescued beagles find healthy, happy homes
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — The phrase ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ has even more significance this week as more than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived in the suburbs in search of a forever home. The canines are part of what’s said to be one of...
Rockford Scanner™: Sometimes That Elevator Door Opens And….
Where at: Parking garage elevator/200 block of S Church St. Apparently someone got a bonus tonight when their elevator door opened…. It happened around 8:00 tonight at a parking garage in the 200 block of S Church Street in Rockford. A citizen reportedly hits the button on the elevator and...
Crimson Ridge says it will close its retail space, return to roots as a flower shop in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Crimson Ridge announced this morning that it would close its upstairs retail shop and return to its roots as a flower shop. The longtime seller of flowers, gifts and other merchandise at 735 N. Perryville Road made the announcement via Facebook and in radio and print advertisements.
Attention Illinois Portillo’s Lovers: Here’s How to Get Free Fries
We know you love Portillo's French fries... but did you know you could get them for free?. Ok, by now you probably know that I love a good cheese fry in my life. And my favorite cheese fries are from Portillo's. It's because the very first cheese fries I ever...
Loose pigs in Western suburb still prove difficult to catch
Four pigs have now been on the loose in Wayne for two weeks. While there have been frequent sightings and attempts to capture them, they’re making it very difficult.
Elgin Purchasing Mall enterprise house owners type company to barter extra time to vacate property – Chicago Tribune
Distributors need 9 months to maneuver out of the Elgin Purchasing Mall earlier than it closes, and they’re hoping they will strike a cope with the property proprietor, a spokesman stated. Giving the 80 or so enterprise house owners who lease house contained in the 308 S. Mclean Blvd....
Iconic Northern Illinois Landmark Is On The Brink Of Being Demolished
Residents in the Northern Illinois area, more specifically the Rockford region, have heard rumblings of renovations and improvements at Davis Park for the past few years. The park, whose name has been synonymous with Rockford for decades, has hosted many events in the past. Concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, outdoor ice...
Here’s Your Chance to Ride in a B-25 Bomber Out of the Aurora Airport!
The Experimental Aircraft Association is back in the western suburbs with another open invitation to anyone who’d interested flying in a World War II-era bomber!. Friday thru Sunday, the B-25 Mitchell will be giving rides out of the Aurora Municipal Airport. Getting your seat isn’t cheap – between $360 and $400 – but the money raised supports the EAA’s efforts to maintain and fly these living pieces of American history, as well as to grow participation and promote the spirit of aviation!
