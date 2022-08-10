Read full article on original website
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Science Foundation is considering whether to make an investment for the Thirty Meter Telescope. And that has brought vocal opponents of the controversial telescope to the forefront once again. A Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll in June found 58% of Hawaii residents support the TMT,...
Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
PHOTOS: Primary election day gets underway in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election day is underway in Hawaii. Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots by mail ahead of the primary election Saturday, but some turned in their ballots at drop boxes and voter service centers. Meanwhile, Hawaii News Now is preparing for extensive coverage of election night, tracking...
Amid staff shortages, Ige temporarily relaxes rules for traveling nurses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has approved emergency rules for traveling nurses. The emergency rules authorize out-of-state nurses to temporarily practice in Hawaii without a state license. Nurses looking to work in Hawaii will still have to meet certain requirements, including having a license in another state. Each temporary...
Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year soars above the classroom with the Blue Angels
For the past decade, less than 20% of Hawaii voters picked up a Republican ballot. Suspected KGB uniform turned in to federal agents in alleged spy case. A defense attorney says “the government should put its money where it’s mouth is" and elaborate on the evidence against the couple.
The state’s only pancreas transplant program is closing. The reason: No surgeon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The only pancreas transplant program in the state will stop performing surgeries next week. The Queen’s Medical Center says it has spent the last year trying to recruit a new surgeon but couldn’t find one. Hawaii’s pancreas transplant wait list is a short one ―...
WATCH: The hottest primary races, the latest on voting and what to expect tonight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s primary election day in Hawaii, with big races for governor, lieutenant governor, Congress, Kauai and Maui mayor, and much more on the ballot. MIDDAY PRIMARY ELECTION SHOW:. Most voters opted to mail in or drop-off their ballots in advance. But voters can still cast their...
Polls close statewide, but long lines on Maui delay election results
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election polls closed statewide at 7 p.m., but about 50 people remained in line at the Maui voter service center ― and that delayed the release of election results. Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots ahead of Saturday’s primary election, but some waited until the...
Free flights for Hawaii veterans to visit memorials built in their honor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A treat for our Hawaii veterans!. Honor Flight Network is partnering with Alaska Airlines to fly Hawaii veterans — for free — to the Nation’s Capital so they can visit memorials made in their honor. In a press conference held Thursday, the Veterans Organization...
Walking 200 miles in 6 weeks: Avid hiker finishes ‘daunting task’ of mapping Hawaii trails
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tony Barnhill hiked 35 of Hawaii’s popular trails and it wasn’t for sightseeing. He was surveying. “It was a daunting task because I had so little time to do it,” he said. The trail runner and map maker covered the trails in six weeks,...
Sunrise News Roundup (August 11, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Guy Hagi takes the skies in amazing flight with Blue Angles. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Guy Hagi...
How to watch HNN's election night coverage
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Pushing his body to the limit, Guy Hagi takes flight with the Blue Angels. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. With the Blue Angels...
Waving signs and making calls: Candidates make final push for primary election votes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While much of Hawaii’s campaigning has shifted to online and mail, the political tradition of sign-waving was alive and well Saturday. Volunteers made a final push on primary election day ― especially those involved in the hotly-contested Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. “Every vote absolutely...
Some candidates worry negative ads, scandals are discouraging voter turnout
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The voter turnout this primary is expected to lag the record turnout in 2020. While turnout isn’t benefiting from a bitter presidential race and a hotly contested primary for Honolulu mayor like 2020, some candidates worry the recent slew of negative attacks is discouraging people from voting this year.
Top GOP contenders for governor say they want to offer voters a choice
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday’s election features one of the most closely watched Republican gubernatorial primaries in years ― and the winner could say a lot about the future of Hawaii’s GOP. The frontrunners in the Republican race are former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona, the more traditional conservative...
Crowded field of Democratic contenders vie to be Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Democratic race for lieutenant governor in Saturday’s primary election features four well-known candidates ― and no clear frontrunner. Polling suggests former state lawmaker Sylvia Luke and former City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson are at the front of the pack. Keith Amemiya and Sherry Menor-McNamara are rounding out the top four.
Firefighters union: Prescribed burn could have contributed to huge Hawaii Island wildfire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 16,400 acres. That’s the latest estimate on the Hawaii Island “Leilani” wildfire burning on the northwest slope of Mauna Kea. As flames move into a native forest area, federal firefighters say a prescribed burn weeks ago could have contributed to making the fire worse.
Maui voters line up to cast ballots on primary election night
Elections official expects first printout to show majority of votes cast. At the island’s only voter service center, at the Wailuku Community Center, lines started forming about 6:40 a.m. From attack ads to sour grapes: Some of the biggest stories of the primary election. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
Rising sea levels, erosion prompt debate between protecting beaches or ancestral dignity on Maui
‘A criminal enterprise’: Rooster shipments to Guam raise concern in animal rights activists. An animal welfare group says Hawaii-based cockfighters have shipped more than 1,700 fighting birds to Guam in the last five years. Maui mom takes home $50,000 and bragging rights for winning a chocolate showdown. Updated: 6...
From attack ads to sour grapes: Some of the biggest stories of the primary election
Elections official expects first printout to show majority of votes cast. At the island’s only voter service center, at the Wailuku Community Center, lines started forming about 6:40 a.m. Maui voters line up to cast ballots on primary election night. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Long lines formed at...
