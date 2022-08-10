ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
PHOTOS: Primary election day gets underway in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election day is underway in Hawaii. Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots by mail ahead of the primary election Saturday, but some turned in their ballots at drop boxes and voter service centers. Meanwhile, Hawaii News Now is preparing for extensive coverage of election night, tracking...
Amid staff shortages, Ige temporarily relaxes rules for traveling nurses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has approved emergency rules for traveling nurses. The emergency rules authorize out-of-state nurses to temporarily practice in Hawaii without a state license. Nurses looking to work in Hawaii will still have to meet certain requirements, including having a license in another state. Each temporary...
Polls close statewide, but long lines on Maui delay election results

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election polls closed statewide at 7 p.m., but about 50 people remained in line at the Maui voter service center ― and that delayed the release of election results. Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots ahead of Saturday’s primary election, but some waited until the...
Free flights for Hawaii veterans to visit memorials built in their honor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A treat for our Hawaii veterans!. Honor Flight Network is partnering with Alaska Airlines to fly Hawaii veterans — for free — to the Nation’s Capital so they can visit memorials made in their honor. In a press conference held Thursday, the Veterans Organization...
Sunrise News Roundup (August 11, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Guy Hagi takes the skies in amazing flight with Blue Angles. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Guy Hagi...
How to watch HNN's election night coverage

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Pushing his body to the limit, Guy Hagi takes flight with the Blue Angels. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. With the Blue Angels...
Waving signs and making calls: Candidates make final push for primary election votes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While much of Hawaii’s campaigning has shifted to online and mail, the political tradition of sign-waving was alive and well Saturday. Volunteers made a final push on primary election day ― especially those involved in the hotly-contested Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. “Every vote absolutely...
Some candidates worry negative ads, scandals are discouraging voter turnout

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The voter turnout this primary is expected to lag the record turnout in 2020. While turnout isn’t benefiting from a bitter presidential race and a hotly contested primary for Honolulu mayor like 2020, some candidates worry the recent slew of negative attacks is discouraging people from voting this year.
Top GOP contenders for governor say they want to offer voters a choice

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday’s election features one of the most closely watched Republican gubernatorial primaries in years ― and the winner could say a lot about the future of Hawaii’s GOP. The frontrunners in the Republican race are former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona, the more traditional conservative...
Crowded field of Democratic contenders vie to be Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Democratic race for lieutenant governor in Saturday’s primary election features four well-known candidates ― and no clear frontrunner. Polling suggests former state lawmaker Sylvia Luke and former City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson are at the front of the pack. Keith Amemiya and Sherry Menor-McNamara are rounding out the top four.
Maui voters line up to cast ballots on primary election night

Elections official expects first printout to show majority of votes cast. At the island’s only voter service center, at the Wailuku Community Center, lines started forming about 6:40 a.m. From attack ads to sour grapes: Some of the biggest stories of the primary election. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
