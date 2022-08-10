Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Amazon opens first robotics sortable center in Mississippi in Madison County
Chelsea Aaron forecasts the upcoming weather, August 13 at 5 p.m. The St. Joseph’s House of Children Picnic is a tradition in Louisville that has remained a staple for 173 years, longer than the Kentucky Derby. Texas man killed in Limestone Co. crash. Updated: 50 minutes ago. A single-vehicle...
WLOX
‘We will not forget his legacy’: Former Miss. Dept. of Public Safety Commissioner dies at 74
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A law enforcement giant in Mississippi has died. Friday, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced the passing of its former Public Safety Commissioner and Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, David Huggins. He was 74. The Brandon resident and native of Biggersville died Wednesday afternoon...
WLOX
American Medical Association president visits Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of the top physicians are attending the Mississippi State Medical Association’s annual meeting, including top leaders with the State Department of Health. Dr. Jack Resneck, the President of the American Medical Association, says it’s an incredible opportunity to travel around the country to talk...
WLOX
Mississippi FBI reacts after Ohio FBI building shot into by nail gun
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi FBI released a statement on Thursday evening after an FBI building in Ohio was attacked. A standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into the Cincinnati FBI headquarters Thursday morning resulted in the suspect shooting at state troopers. The...
Comments / 0