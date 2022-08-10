ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG

Warm and steamy Sunday with isolated storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and storms have stayed quite spotty this weekend. This looks to continue for a few more days before a more unsettled pattern arrives next week. Any shower or storms will wind down through the evening. Although a passing shower cannot be totally ruled out overnight, most of the region will remain rain-free. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s. Skies will clear overnight, but isolated storms will be possible and offshore Sunday morning.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Harrison Co. EMA director weighs in on hurricane season preparation

We have seen some scattered showers and thunderstorms today. We are going to keep the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, but we are also expecting a mix of sunshine, as well. That sunshine will make it hot and steamy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s for those who see more sunshine. Keep your umbrella nearby in case we see a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Some of those thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall which could lead to some flash flooding. Abundant tropical moisture will keep our rain chances high for Friday and Saturday. A slow-moving front will approach the Gulf Coast, arriving around Saturday night or Sunday. This front won’t really cool us down, but it could drop our humidity and rain chances...if it moves far enough offshore.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
County
Jackson County, MS
WLOX

Port Bienville Railroad stays on track with safety

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Seventeen miles of tracks and more than 8,000 loaded railcars a year mean another national award for the Port Bienville Short Line Railroad. “It’s real family oriented around here, and we always watch each other’s backs,” said Norman Givens, railroad safety coordinator.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
BILOXI, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idol Across America#Healthcare#Artemis
WLOX

Happening Saturday: Art Walk in Bay St. Louis

Saturday was a good day to be on the river in Biloxi, and this time, no outboard motors were required. Ocean Springs gift shop hosts local author Johnnie Bernhard and her new book. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. In downtown Ocean Springs, Poppy’s Gift Shop featured coast author Johnnie Bernhard...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Orangutang’s Prop Stop hosts "Anything that Floats" event

Ocean Springs gift shop hosts local author Johnnie Bernhard and her new book. In downtown Ocean Springs, Poppy’s Gift Shop featured coast author Johnnie Bernhard signing copies of her new book Hannah and Ariela. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The monthly Art Walk brings big crowds to the downtown...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler spills metal load, I-10 eastbound lanes moving slowly

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Both eastbound lanes on the I-10 bridge over the Pascagoula River are moving slowly as of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. An 18-wheeler spilled a load of metal, including screws and bolts, that cause accidents with numerous vehicles involved, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
PASCAGOULA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WLOX

In the Kitchen with The Shed Barbeque & Blues

In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Howard Avenue development to bring more business to downtown Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. President of Black Line Corp Kempton Batia says after years of reconstruction, the Saenger Theatre is in its final stretch. “Having the Saenger up...
BILOXI, MS
ourmshome.com

Paradise Pier Fun Park To Open At Margaritaville

Margaritaville in Biloxi is jumpstarting your ticket to paradise by adding three gigantic new additions for casual family fun. Paradise Pier Fun Park, a southeast Biloxi amusement area, is on its way with three new attractions, which will include an observation wheel, an aerobar, and a roller coaster on the waterfront of Margaritaville.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

City leader, citizens question Wiggins’ budget

In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Bay St. Louis community members stop by 2nd Saturday Art Walk

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Bay St. Louis community members stopped by Old Town to celebrate the 2nd Saturday Art Walk. The monthly event helps spread awareness of local businesses and vendors. This month was extra special for visitors as The Mockingbird Café celebrated its birthday. Elizabeth Schafer,...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Moss Point, MS - At Least One Hurt in Collision on I-10 near MS-613

Moss Point, MS (August 10, 2022) - There were confirmed injuries following a traffic accident in the Moss Point area on Wednesday morning, August 10. The collision occurred on Interstate 10 EB near MS-613 at around 10:30 a.m. At least one person at the scene was injured, but the extent...
MOSS POINT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy