Wendy’s French Toast Sticks: When is it on the menu?

By Tereza Shkurtaj
The US Sun
 3 days ago
BREAKFAST is getting sweeter at Wendy's this summer.

The fast-food establishment is adding French Toast Sticks to its already popular menu.

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas

When will French Toast Sticks hit the menu?

Homestyle French Toast Sticks will bring about a sugary-sweet nostalgia for fans of the throwback breakfast.

Wendy's newest treats will be available in-restaurant and on their app starting August 15, 2022.

The golden-crusted French toast has a soft, vanilla custard interior and is served with a side of maple syrup to complete the breakfast experience.

"From day one, we launched our breakfast offering to save fans from the boring and bland morning options that exist at some of our competitors, and we've done just that," said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, in a statement.

"Wendy's all-new Homestyle French Toast Sticks give our fans a better breakfast worthy of their first meal of the day."

Other breakfast menu items at Wendy's include croissant sandwiches, biscuits, seasoned potatoes, and more.

"We are always looking at new ways to deliver high-quality, craveable and affordable breakfast offerings," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation in a statement.

What other items are new to Wendy's menu?

Wendy's is keeping their menu fresh and interesting with an array of new items on the menu.

This summer, the fast-food giant brought back their Strawberry Frosty and introduced their Strawberry Chicken Salad.

Wendy's describes the Frosty as "A light and fruity spin on your favorite thick and creamy dessert. Sweet as a freshly picked strawberry, perfect for a freshly dipped fry."

It is back for a limited time since its first roll-out in 2010.

Their Strawberry Salad includes: "sun-ripened, freshly sliced strawberries, juicy grilled chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, an Italian cheese blend, and candied almonds" and is only available throughout the summer.

Wendy's French Toast Sticks hit the menu on August 15, 2022

When does Wendy's stop serving breakfast?

Varying by location, Wendy's does have a "cut-off" time for ordering breakfast.

According to their website, "Most Wendy’s start serving breakfast at 6:30 AM. The latest is 10:30 AM. And delivery for most begins at 8:00 AM local time."

Other fast-food establishments like McDonald's have a similar type of breakfast set-up.

IN THIS ARTICLE
DRINKS
The US Sun

The US Sun

