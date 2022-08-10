ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, IA

Axios Des Moines

Coaches Kolaches reopening in Urbandale

Fans of Coaches Kolaches only have to wait a few more weeks until the popular eatery reopens its doors in Urbandale on Sept. 1.Customers will find a bigger kitchen and expanded menu at its new location at 2777 100th Street.Catch up fast: After closing the Clive-based store in March, Owner Brent Curvey said he spent months searching for the right spot. The Urbandale storefront formerly housed Cookies by Design — making the bakery layout a natural fit for his operation, Curvey said.What to expect: Fresh, homemade kolaches made every day, as well as expanded coffee options, like lattes and espresso.The store is known for its Texas twist on the traditionally sweet Czech pastry. The former menu, including egg and cheese, brisket and jalapeno and sausage kolaches is also set to return.But if you're looking for something sweeter, they'll also serve fruit-filled ones.Open: 7am to noon, Wed.-Fri.; and 8am to 1pm, Sat.-Sun.
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

Fire damages garage, cars near State Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa — A garage and cars caught fire near the State Capitol late Thursday night. The fire happened in the 1500 block of Dean Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. The owner told authorities that there are two people living in the garage, however, the fire department didn’t find anyone inside the garage. Those […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Gas prices vary across the Des Moines metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, gas at the Costco in West Des Moines was $2.99 a gallon. A few hours later, the price dropped to $2.95. The price per gallon at other gas stations is below $3.20 a gallon. "Gas prices have declined for lots of...
DES MOINES, IA
Jefferson, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Jefferson, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
siouxlandproud.com

Fareway buying Iowa grocery store from Powerball winners

BONDURANT, Iowa (WHO) – A Bondurant grocery store opened by lottery winners Brian and Mary Lohse will soon become a Fareway. The Boone-based grocery chain announced Friday an agreement has been reached to purchase the Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant. The purchase is expected to be finalized in early 2023.
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report August 9, 2022

2:44am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical call in the 1000 Block of West Washington Street. 9:20am: An officer was advised by dispatch of a 911 Hang Up Call from the 200 Block of South Olive Street. The officers arrived in the area and located subjects standing near the street at 203 South Olive. The officer’s investigation led to the arrest of Austin Ray Owens, 18 of Jefferson for, “Possession of Alcohol Under Legal Age.”
JEFFERSON, IA
speedsport.com

An Emotional, Family Moment For Austin McCarl

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Austin McCarl wasn’t entirely sure why his father, Terry, ran up to his car full of emotion as he exited the track following a fourth-place effort in Thursday night’s preliminary feature for the 61st Knoxville Nationals. Once he learned the reason, Austin couldn’t hold...
KNOXVILLE, IA
theperrynews.com

Armed Des Moines teen defaces Jordan Creek concrete

A Des Moines teenager with a loaded handgun was arrested Thursday night after impressing his initials into fresh concrete at the Jordan Creek mall. Jaden Michael Graham, 18, of 1521 E. 17th Court, Des Moines, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts. The incident began about...
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's Prairie Meadows casino CEO wants to nix his retirement plan

Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer, 75, wants to retract his longtime plan to retire by the end of 2023, he told Axios Thursday.The nonprofit casino's board called a special meeting Friday to consider extending his contract.What's happening: A few board members have inquired whether he'd be interested in staying, he told Axios.And he said he's got no other plans but to fish after 2023 anyway.Catch up fast: Prairie Meadows pumps tens of millions of dollars annually into the budgets of Iowa charities and local governments.Palmer has worked for the casino for decades and plans for his secession have been ongoing for years.Also on today’s agenda is a plan to terminate a search for an executive vice president that could work for a year before replacing Palmer.Of note: Palmer's annual salary is $641,000.He was given an $800,000 bonus earlier this year.What's next: Friday's meeting starts at 10:30am at the James Rasmussen Board Room, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive in Altoona.
ALTOONA, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
CLIVE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident

Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair day two filled with giant pumpkins, animals

DES MOINES, Iowa — On day two at the Iowa State Fair it was all about the competitions. In the Champion Suffolk Ram competition the judge had specific characteristics he was looking for in each class.  Likewise at the Chicken Barn the judge had specific expectations on what each bird should look like, for example […]
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 10-11, 2022

1:44am: A deputy investigated an alarm in the 500 block of D Avenue. 4:17am: A deputy investigated an abandoned vehicle on N Avenue near 150th Street. 9:03am: The Sheriff investigated a suspicious person in the 1000 block of East Railroad Street, Grand Junction. 9:47am: The Sheriff investigated a two-vehicle backing...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday

Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
DES MOINES, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Deep in a Des Moines golf course sits a haunted observatory with a far-out history

The Drake Municipal Observatory is probably the only scientific facility of its kind more familiar to local golfers than local school kids. Since 1921, it’s sat between the green on the 17th hole of Waveland Golf Course and the tee of the 18th. It’s an anomalous presence among the fairways and the nearby tennis courts, like a relic of some alternative version of Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA

