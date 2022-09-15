ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Fri, 12 Aug 2022 09:07:24 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 12 Aug 2022 09:07:24 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 3709 Song Sparrow Dr Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Issue is 12755299 reopening the case. We had a rep come out from your office and look at the tree I referenced I The case above. He confirmed that the tree needs removed. It is over the sewer line, ring line, burrows power line and our sprinkler system. Please remove the tree now that the issues are confirmed.
wfncnews.com

Youngsville Manufacturing Company on Lockdown After Receiving Threats

Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they were investigating the threats made against Eaton Corporation. Deputies did not say what kind…. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership...
wfncnews.com

Gary Anderson Robert “Bob” – Obituary

Gary Robert “Bob” Anderson of Youngsville, NC passed away on July 30, 2022. Born in Charleston, WV, he was the youngest son of the late Opie and Elsie Bernice Harper Anderson. He is survived by his son, Robert Todd Anderson and his wife Kathey, of Salisbury, NC; daughter,...
