Citizen Issue Reported: Power Line Issues – Sat, 13 Aug 2022 11:17:44 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 13 Aug 2022 11:17:44 -0400: Power Line Issues at Address: 216 Brick St Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Vines are growing on power lines into our home. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
Citizen Issue Reported: Abandoned Vehicle on Public Property – Sat, 13 Aug 2022 15:10:20 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 13 Aug 2022 15:10:20 -0400: Abandoned Vehicle on Public Property at Address: 538 S Wingate St Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Car has not moved in months and is parked the wrong way on street. For more information or to add or update...
Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) – Sat, 13 Aug 2022 15:12:00 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 13 Aug 2022 15:12:00 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) at Address: 1009 Stadium Dr Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Rating: 1. Area needs weeds and grass cut back. Cannot see guardrail because it’s so overgrown and encroaching on road....
Citizen Issue Reported: Vehicle Parking Issue – Wed, 10 Aug 2022 18:22:13 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 10 Aug 2022 18:22:13 -0400: Vehicle Parking Issue at Address: Lagerfeld Way Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Car stored on street with cover. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Fri, 12 Aug 2022 09:07:24 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 12 Aug 2022 09:07:24 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 3709 Song Sparrow Dr Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Issue is 12755299 reopening the case. We had a rep come out from your office and look at the tree I referenced I The case above. He confirmed that the tree needs removed. It is over the sewer line, ring line, burrows power line and our sprinkler system. Please remove the tree now that the issues are confirmed.
21-Year-Old Charged With Communicating Threats in Connection to Youngsville Building Lockdown
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at…. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to...
Gary Anderson Robert “Bob” – Obituary
Gary Robert “Bob” Anderson of Youngsville, NC passed away on July 30, 2022. Born in Charleston, WV, he was the youngest son of the late Opie and Elsie Bernice Harper Anderson. He is survived by his son, Robert Todd Anderson and his wife Kathey, of Salisbury, NC; daughter,...
