La Plata, MD

Community briefs

By Mike Reid
Calvert Recorder
Calvert Recorder
 5 days ago

Queen Nicotina registration open

The Charles County Fair is accepting applications for Queen Nicotina contest through Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Queen will be selected on the basis of scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, poise and appearance, personal interview and presentation and will receive a $1,000 tuition scholarship. Entry forms must be mailed to Mrs. Louise Stine, 5185 Colebrook Drive, La Plata, MD 20646. The fair will be held held Sept. 15-18. Go to www.charlescountyfair.com.

Calvert Recorder

Calvert Recorder

Prince Frederick, MD
Serving Calvert County since 1971

 https://www.somdnews.com/recorder/

