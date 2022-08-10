ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas-Alabama among College Football most anticipated games of 2022

By Taylor Jones
 3 days ago

On September 26, 2006 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas quarterback Mitch Mustain only completed 31 percent of his passes, and threw two more interceptions than touchdowns.

But, his lone touchdown pass would be the most important throw of the game.

Mustain would complete his seventh pass of the game against Alabama to Ben Cleveland , who would ultimately land in the end zone to tie the game at 23-23 in overtime. A successful extra point by Jeremy Davis would break the tie, and ultimately give the Razorbacks the win over the Crimson Tide, 24-23.

That would be the last time that Arkansas would beat Alabama. Sure, the Razorbacks have come close to beating the Tide on a few occasions over the last 14 seasons, but have yet to accomplish the feat since Nick Saban took over Alabama’s program in 2007.

This season, Arkansas may have their best chance in years to take down the Tide. That is why 247Sports will have their eye on the October 1 matchup in Fayetteville.

In their list titled “ College football’s 25 most-anticipated games of 2022 “, Arkansas’ duel with Alabama checks in at no. 14. Brad Crawford of 247Sports ranks this game higher than two other matchups that feature Alabama on the list.

Why is this game ranked higher than Alabama’s matchups with LSU and Auburn this season? There’s a chance both teams will be ranked inside the top 10 and unbeaten at the time of the game, which would make for an appetizing showdown the first weekend in October. D.W.R Razorbacks Stadium might fall down before the kickoff if that scenario comes to fruition, by the way. Arkansas hasn’t beaten the Crimson Tide in more than a decade, but could have the team to get it done this fall considering the preseason No. 1 won’t be tested in September. Getting there will be difficult for the Razorbacks, however.

247Sports recently predicted that Arkansas would end the month of September with a 4-0 record , which, if true, would set up a showdown of unbeatens in Fayetteville to open the second month of the season.

