BBC
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
Police release photograph of wanted suspect after 39 people found dead in lorry
Detectives have released a photograph of a man who is suspected of being part of a conspiracy that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in the back of a lorry.The victims’ bodies were found in the lorry trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex, early on October 23 2019.Essex Police want to trace Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, who is suspected of being part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ journeys to the UK.The force said this was both in connection with the fatal journey on October...
Police launch desperate hunt for girl, 16, as they release CCTV of her cycling into woodland before she vanished
Police have launched an appeal to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing after CCTV captured her riding into woodland. Skye has been missing since Tuesday (July 26) and was last seen at around 3pm entering the Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve in Sheffield. CCTV released by South Yorkshire Police showed...
CCTV footage shows last known images of missing student nurse
Police are appealing for information from anyone who saw Owami Davies, who was last seen in West Croydon at 12.30pm on 7 July
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Female police officer, 40, will stand trial for mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages
A female police officer will stand trial accused of mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages. PC Joann Jinks, 40, was a serving officer at West Mercia Police at the time the messages were allegedly sent in June 2020. The former officer will stand charged with three counts of...
All four siblings who were allegedly abducted from their home are found safe and well after overnight search - as man, 28, with Joker-themed face tattoos goes on the run
Four children who vanished after getting into a car with a man covered in face tattoos have been found safe and well. Joshua Carter, 28, was seen taking the kids from an address at The Leap, north of Mackay, Queensland around 11.30am on Thursday in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
BBC
Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket
A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
Lilia Valutyte: CCTV shows girl, 9, playing in street minutes before she’s stabbed to death
New CCTV footage showns a nine-year-old girl playing in the street minutes before she is stabbed to death. Lilia Valutyte is seen playing with a hula hoop with her younger sister before she was fatally stabbed around 6.15pm on Thursday, 28 July in Boston, Lincolnshire. Police officers and paramedics run towards Lilia after the attack as onlookers stare in shock and are cleared away from the area. A toy pram was left at the scene where the pair had been playing, according to locals.A man accused of murdering Lilia appeared in court this week after he was arrested following...
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Leslie Griffith dead at 66 – KTVU anchor & Dennis Richmond co-star dies in Lake Chapala after lengthy Lyme disease fight
FORMER KTVU anchor Leslie Griffith has died after battling Lyme disease. The veteran broadcaster, 66, was with the network for more than two decades and presented the 10pm news alongside now-retired journalist Dennis Richmond. Griffith, who was from Texas, died in Lake Chapala, Mexico on August 10, family members said.
Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Hawaii County police said in a statement they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service as they arrested the 26-year-old in Laupahoehoe, which is on the Big Island. Officers used an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida. She’s being held at the East Hawaii Detention Center while she waits for her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday, police said. The police statement gave no details about the accusations against her, but the Miami Herald reported that Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in April.
Singer, 49, who won TV talent show on S4C in Wales was found hanged at his family home, inquest hears
A musician who won a TV talent show in Wales was found hanged at his family home last week, an inquest has heard. Father-of-three Barry Evans performed with his daughter Mirain on the Song for Wales contest in 2014. The 49-year-old, of Pwllheli, North Wales, was well-known on the Welsh...
BBC
Camber park death: Daughters in witness plea for father
The daughters of a man who died at a holiday park have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Michael McDonagh, 53, died at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands on Saturday after a reported altercation involving a group of people on Friday. His daughter, Stephanie McDonagh, said she wanted justice...
BBC
Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland
A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack. She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST. Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable...
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
Terminally ill man arrested for mooning speed camera criticises ‘pathetic’ police as he is cleared by court
A terminally ill man who was arrested after flashing his backside at a speed camera has been cleared by magisrates. Darrell Meekcom, 55, of Kidderminster, created a bucket list of things he wanted to do before he dies after receiving the news in October last year that he has multiple system atrophy, a rare condition which causes degenerative brain damage.One of the items on his list was to “moon” a speed camera. He decided to target the speed camera van on Stourbridge Road in his home town after he had been “caught by them a couple of times for...
BBC
Legoland: Rollercoaster crash at Germany resort injures 31
A rollercoaster crash at Legoland's theme park in Germany has hurt more than 30 people, at least one of whom has severe injuries. According to the park, the accident happened after two rollercoaster trains collided with each other. The incident took place on the Fire Dragon ride at the leisure...
