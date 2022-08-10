ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
The Independent

Police release photograph of wanted suspect after 39 people found dead in lorry

Detectives have released a photograph of a man who is suspected of being part of a conspiracy that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in the back of a lorry.The victims’ bodies were found in the lorry trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex, early on October 23 2019.Essex Police want to trace Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, who is suspected of being part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ journeys to the UK.The force said this was both in connection with the fatal journey on October...
BBC

Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket

A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
The Independent

Lilia Valutyte: CCTV shows girl, 9, playing in street minutes before she’s stabbed to death

New CCTV footage showns a nine-year-old girl playing in the street minutes before she is stabbed to death. Lilia Valutyte is seen playing with a hula hoop with her younger sister before she was fatally stabbed around 6.15pm on Thursday, 28 July in Boston, Lincolnshire. Police officers and paramedics run towards Lilia after the attack as onlookers stare in shock and are cleared away from the area. A toy pram was left at the scene where the pair had been playing, according to locals.A man accused of murdering Lilia appeared in court this week after he was arrested following...
extratv

Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
The Associated Press

Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Hawaii County police said in a statement they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service as they arrested the 26-year-old in Laupahoehoe, which is on the Big Island. Officers used an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida. She’s being held at the East Hawaii Detention Center while she waits for her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday, police said. The police statement gave no details about the accusations against her, but the Miami Herald reported that Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in April.
BBC

Camber park death: Daughters in witness plea for father

The daughters of a man who died at a holiday park have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Michael McDonagh, 53, died at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands on Saturday after a reported altercation involving a group of people on Friday. His daughter, Stephanie McDonagh, said she wanted justice...
BBC

Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland

A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack. She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST. Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable...
The Independent

Terminally ill man arrested for mooning speed camera criticises ‘pathetic’ police as he is cleared by court

A terminally ill man who was arrested after flashing his backside at a speed camera has been cleared by magisrates. Darrell Meekcom, 55, of Kidderminster, created a bucket list of things he wanted to do before he dies after receiving the news in October last year that he has multiple system atrophy, a rare condition which causes degenerative brain damage.One of the items on his list was to “moon” a speed camera. He decided to target the speed camera van on Stourbridge Road in his home town after he had been “caught by them a couple of times for...
BBC

Legoland: Rollercoaster crash at Germany resort injures 31

A rollercoaster crash at Legoland's theme park in Germany has hurt more than 30 people, at least one of whom has severe injuries. According to the park, the accident happened after two rollercoaster trains collided with each other. The incident took place on the Fire Dragon ride at the leisure...
