ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan

Tragedy in New Zealand as jockey, 28, dies after being trampled by a horse as tributes pour in for 'popular' and 'wonderful young man'

By Ollie Lewis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A jockey has tragically died after being trampled by a horse during a race at the Cambridge Jockey Club in New Zealand.

Taiki Yanagida, 28, lost his helmet when he fell from his horse, Te Atatu Pash, and was trampled by another horse, resulting in serious injuries to his brain and spine, the NZ Herald reports.

He was taken to Waikato Hospital and was eventually placed in an induced coma. The jockey succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drylx_0hC0Uu6j00
A jockey has tragically lost his life after being trampled on by a horse during a race

According to TMZ Sports, Yanagida is the first jockey to die after falling in a race in New Zealand since 2016.

The 28-year-old moved to Australia from Japan as an 18-year-old in pursuit of his dream of becoming a professional jockey, then later moved to New Zealand.

His manager, Ted McLachlan, said the jockey was well-liked in the horse racing community.

'He was such a wonderful young man,' McLachlan told the NZ Herald.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wH6XO_0hC0Uu6j00
Taiki Yanagida, 28, died in hospital due to serious brain and spinal injuries and his manager paid tribute to the 'popular' jockey, described as 'a wonderful young man'

'It really is a tragedy and so hard to watch what his mother and sister here have had to go through. This will really hurt the other people in the industry because Taiki was so popular.'

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing CEO, Bruce Sharrock, said: 'Our deepest sympathies are with Taiki's family - his mother Kayano, sisters Chiaki and Ayano, and his grandmother.

'We share their grief at the loss of such a talented, friendly, and well-liked young man.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas

An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pash
Newsweek

Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins

Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
RELATIONSHIPS
americanmilitarynews.com

Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help

A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father recalls the moment he was asked to choose between his baby or his fiancée during a traumatic delivery - before his 'warrior' son was born weighing less than a bag of sugar and died eight months later

A grieving father has recalled the heartbreaking moment doctors asked him to choose between the life of his fiancée and his unborn baby, revealing how his 'heart froze' at having to make the decision. Michael Gerry Fotheringham McConnell, 33, from Falkirk, Scotland, who already has five children, Keira, Rebecca,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jockey Club#Waikato Hospital#Tmz Sports
Daily Mail

'Beautiful' mother, 25, dies after falling out of bed at night and suffering a seizure - leaving behind a two-year-old daughter

A 25-year-old mother has died after falling out of bed at night and suffering from a seizure, leaving behind her two-year-old daughter. In the early hours of Sunday 3 July, Natasha Simpson, from Rhyl, north Wales, was airlifted over 100 miles to a specialist unit in a Stoke hospital after her fall, but on the way she suffered a 'catastrophic bleed'.
CELEBRITIES
natureworldnews.com

Man Attending a Funeral of His Brother Who Died of Snake Bite, Also Gets Bitten by a Snake and Dies

(Photo : Photo credit should read SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images) A younger brother of a deceased 38-year-old man who died from snake bite experienced the same fate. The 22-year-old man, identified as Govind Mishra, was the younger brother of Arvind Mishra who had died of snake bite, senior police official Raman Singh told the Press Trust of India news agency. During his last funeral rites, Govind had come to Bhawanipur village in the state of Bihar in India from Ludhiana in Punjab, together with one of their relatives, Chandrashekar Pandey (22).
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
ohmymag.co.uk

This ‘American Bully XL’ dog turned on its owners in a horrific attack

A woman mauled to death and a man rushed to the hospital. According to Sky News, South Yorkshire police responded to an emergency call from a man who reported a dog attack in his house. As they arrived at the property together with the local ambulance services, they faced a horrendous scene. A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were bitten by a dog, a legal American Bully XL. The man who called the police during the attack was severely injured. The paramedics tended to a woman, but despite their efforts, her bite wounds were fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

People divided after man hits little girl 'stuck' in waterslide

A man filming himself going down a waterslide ended up with footage of a disaster as he accidentally hit a little girl. Posting the video of his trip down a slide at Island Waterpark, California, to TikTok, he blamed the lifeguards for telling him it was safe to go down the slide and he ended the video by calling on them to pay more attention.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

538K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy