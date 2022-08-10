ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

KETV.com

Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball

LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
News Channel Nebraska

Judge Ken Vampola will be leaving bench in September

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Kenneth Vampola, judge of the County Court in the 6th Judicial District, is resigning his appointment as judge by Sept. 2, 2022. Vampola has served as a backup judge for drug court and several terms as presiding judge in the 6th Judicial District (Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, & Washington Counties).
News Channel Nebraska

Ritchheart named to Otoe County court

LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
WOWT

Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students

Omaha police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. 6 On Your Side: Flat fee CWS parking meters bring in $76,000. Updated: 6 hours ago. First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in...
thereader.com

Douglas County Board Denies Permit for Firearm Sales at Bennington Home.

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met for a brief meeting Tuesday to discuss a special use permit for firearm sales and transfers from a Bennington home. The Board ultimately denied the permit in a 4-2 vote, citing fears of gun violence. The Omaha City Council did not meet Tuesday.
York News-Times

York receives $15 million transportation grant

YORK -- The City of York has been awarded $15.6 for Project Access York, an infrastructure proposal to improve pedestrian access and safety throughout the city. Project Access York will fund almost 10 miles of trail expansion throughout the city, a pedestrian overpass over Highway 81 near the interstate, safety improvements for school crossings and curb cuts throughout the city.
1011now.com

Traffic Incident Management Exercise to occur on Lincoln South Beltway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -There will be a multi-agency Traffic Incident Management Exercise at the new 68th Street interchange on the Lincoln South Beltway on Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. According to officials, this exercise will prepare local agencies for the future opening of the Beltway project and may include personnel from law enforcement, local fire districts, Nebraska Department of Transportation, and the project contractor.
klin.com

Two COVID-19 Deaths Friday, 69 New Cases

The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reports two more deaths from COVID 19, a man in his 50’s who was vaccinated and hospitalized and a man in his 100’s who was not vaccinated and hospitalized. The number of deaths is now at 449. There are 59 new confirmed...
News Channel Nebraska

Surprise truck inspections held in York County

YORK, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections today in York and the surrounding area in York County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 26 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle...
Kearney Hub

Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl

OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man receives jail time for drug-related charges

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincon man was sentenced to over five years in prison for drugs and a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 21-year-old Brandon Escamilla, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Aug. 11 after being convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
News Channel Nebraska

Texas man sentenced for fentanyl-related conviction in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Texas man was sentenced in federal court Thursday in connection to a fentanyl-related conviction in Nebraska. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl.
klin.com

Lincoln Herbal Festival Is Saturday

Lincoln’s annual Herbal Festival is Saturday, August 13th at Pioneers Park Nature Center. Andrea Faas with the Nature Center tells KLIN News, “This year we have a couple of wonderful herbalists that are going to share some workshops that folks can learn how to utilize herbs. We have Alex Svoboda with arise Botanicals who will teaching a class on tincture making and people will be able to take some things home with them. We also have Eric Smith with Herbs and More and he is going to be talking about drying herbs for teas. We will also have herbal refreshments.”
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle collides with train in Columbus, no injuries

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A stranded car was destroyed after being hit by a train east of Columbus on Wednesday. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they dispatched officers to a railroad crossing at E 29th Avenue for a reported car-train accident at 10:46 p.m. Officers said they determined that the...
News Channel Nebraska

Radio auction back in action on southeast Nebraska radio

FAIRBURY - A radio tradition of over 30 years is back and in action on Ol Red 99.5 and KWBE. Radio auction is back. “It’s an auction on the radio,” Trevor Steinmeyer said. Trevor Steinmeyer is the morning show host at Ol’ Red 99.5 in Fairbury, and talked...
FAIRBURY, NE

