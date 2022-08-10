Lincoln’s annual Herbal Festival is Saturday, August 13th at Pioneers Park Nature Center. Andrea Faas with the Nature Center tells KLIN News, “This year we have a couple of wonderful herbalists that are going to share some workshops that folks can learn how to utilize herbs. We have Alex Svoboda with arise Botanicals who will teaching a class on tincture making and people will be able to take some things home with them. We also have Eric Smith with Herbs and More and he is going to be talking about drying herbs for teas. We will also have herbal refreshments.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO