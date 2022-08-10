Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Urgent warning sent to parents as Lincoln welcomes back thousands of students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s just one full week left before tens of thousands of college students begin the fall semester here in Lincoln. Both University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Southeast Community College start classes on August 22. That’s why the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is...
Vandalism closes popular attraction at Louisville State Recreation Area
Vandalism closed the popular floating playground at Louisville State Rec Area and officials aren't sure when it will reopen.
KETV.com
Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball
LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
News Channel Nebraska
Judge Ken Vampola will be leaving bench in September
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Kenneth Vampola, judge of the County Court in the 6th Judicial District, is resigning his appointment as judge by Sept. 2, 2022. Vampola has served as a backup judge for drug court and several terms as presiding judge in the 6th Judicial District (Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, & Washington Counties).
News Channel Nebraska
Ritchheart named to Otoe County court
LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
WOWT
Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students
Omaha police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. 6 On Your Side: Flat fee CWS parking meters bring in $76,000. Updated: 6 hours ago. First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in...
thereader.com
Douglas County Board Denies Permit for Firearm Sales at Bennington Home.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met for a brief meeting Tuesday to discuss a special use permit for firearm sales and transfers from a Bennington home. The Board ultimately denied the permit in a 4-2 vote, citing fears of gun violence. The Omaha City Council did not meet Tuesday.
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
York News-Times
York receives $15 million transportation grant
YORK -- The City of York has been awarded $15.6 for Project Access York, an infrastructure proposal to improve pedestrian access and safety throughout the city. Project Access York will fund almost 10 miles of trail expansion throughout the city, a pedestrian overpass over Highway 81 near the interstate, safety improvements for school crossings and curb cuts throughout the city.
1011now.com
Traffic Incident Management Exercise to occur on Lincoln South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -There will be a multi-agency Traffic Incident Management Exercise at the new 68th Street interchange on the Lincoln South Beltway on Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. According to officials, this exercise will prepare local agencies for the future opening of the Beltway project and may include personnel from law enforcement, local fire districts, Nebraska Department of Transportation, and the project contractor.
klin.com
Two COVID-19 Deaths Friday, 69 New Cases
The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reports two more deaths from COVID 19, a man in his 50’s who was vaccinated and hospitalized and a man in his 100’s who was not vaccinated and hospitalized. The number of deaths is now at 449. There are 59 new confirmed...
News Channel Nebraska
Surprise truck inspections held in York County
YORK, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections today in York and the surrounding area in York County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 26 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle...
kcur.org
Utilities in Nebraska, Missouri delay coal power plant closures, mirroring nationwide trend
Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) wants North Omaha Station, one of the country’s top emitters of nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, to keep operating until 2026.
Kearney Hub
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl
OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man receives jail time for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincon man was sentenced to over five years in prison for drugs and a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 21-year-old Brandon Escamilla, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Aug. 11 after being convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
News Channel Nebraska
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
News Channel Nebraska
Texas man sentenced for fentanyl-related conviction in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Texas man was sentenced in federal court Thursday in connection to a fentanyl-related conviction in Nebraska. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl.
klin.com
Lincoln Herbal Festival Is Saturday
Lincoln’s annual Herbal Festival is Saturday, August 13th at Pioneers Park Nature Center. Andrea Faas with the Nature Center tells KLIN News, “This year we have a couple of wonderful herbalists that are going to share some workshops that folks can learn how to utilize herbs. We have Alex Svoboda with arise Botanicals who will teaching a class on tincture making and people will be able to take some things home with them. We also have Eric Smith with Herbs and More and he is going to be talking about drying herbs for teas. We will also have herbal refreshments.”
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle collides with train in Columbus, no injuries
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A stranded car was destroyed after being hit by a train east of Columbus on Wednesday. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they dispatched officers to a railroad crossing at E 29th Avenue for a reported car-train accident at 10:46 p.m. Officers said they determined that the...
News Channel Nebraska
Radio auction back in action on southeast Nebraska radio
FAIRBURY - A radio tradition of over 30 years is back and in action on Ol Red 99.5 and KWBE. Radio auction is back. “It’s an auction on the radio,” Trevor Steinmeyer said. Trevor Steinmeyer is the morning show host at Ol’ Red 99.5 in Fairbury, and talked...
