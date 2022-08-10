ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Caddo Grand Jury returns true bills

CADDO PARISH, La. - The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four indictments against murder suspects today. Charlene Henderson, 43, of Shreveport is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May killing of her husband. He was shot in the head and killed at a home on Regent street in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
Caddo School Board approves $1,000 supplement for teachers, staff

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish School Board voted Tuesday to provide teachers and staff members across the district with a back-to-school supplement in September as a thank you for their efforts and a successful start to the school year. The one-time supplement will provide each eligible employee with $1,000....
