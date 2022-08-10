CADDO PARISH, La. - The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four indictments against murder suspects today. Charlene Henderson, 43, of Shreveport is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May killing of her husband. He was shot in the head and killed at a home on Regent street in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO