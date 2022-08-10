ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five more Man City stars are dragged into Benjamin Mendy rape trial: Jury panel told Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Riyad Mahrez and John Stones may be witnesses or could be referred to during the trial

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jurors in the rape trial of Man City player Benjamin Mendy were today quizzed on whether they knew five other stars - as they were told they could be mentioned or witnesses in the case.

The names of Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Riyad Mahrez and John Stones - who all either play for or previously played for City - were read to the panel of jurors at Chester Crown Court being selected for the trial.

The potential jurors, selected from a pool of 38, heard the list of people who may be witnesses or could be referred to during the trial and were asked whether they had any connection to them or knew them personally.

They also heard the names of the complainants and were asked if they had any connections to Manchester City, Manchester United or police forces before 12 were selected for the case.

Mendy denies eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape. All the offences relate to seven women.

He will go on trial along with his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, who has also entered not guilty pleas to all charges he faces.

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault, relating to eight young women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VB7ie_0hC0RRb900
Benjamin Mendy, 28, arriving at court today, has been accused of ten charges, including eight counts of rape, involving seven alleged victims
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2cr7_0hC0RRb900
Jurors were asked if they knew Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish , Kyle Walker , Riyad Mahrez or John Stones
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YC3vc_0hC0RRb900
Mendy is due to stand trial at Chester Crown Court with co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie who faces similar allegations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C43wB_0hC0RRb900
Benjamin Mendy plays for Manchester City against Tottenham Hotspur in North London on August 15, 2021

Judge Steven Everett, Recorder of Chester, told the jury this afternoon: 'There are 22 counts or charges, if you are feeling overwhelmed by that I can assure you will be having a lot of assistance on how you will approach that.

'Don't feel daunted or overwhelmed by that. This trial could go through to November'

Earlier Judge Everett told the jury: 'Maybe you have heard their names. Some of you will be aware of the fact Mr Mendy is a professional footballer who plays football for Manchester City.'

All the offences are alleged to have taken place at his home address and span between October 2018 and August last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRHrz_0hC0RRb900
Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives to Chester Crown Court this morning for his rape trial 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OULeE_0hC0RRb900
Louis Saha Matturie arrives at Chester Crown Court for his trial following allegations of rape and sexual assault against him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iIvgq_0hC0RRb900
Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy at Chester Crown Court for his trial following allegations of rape and sexual assault

His alleged offences span July 2012 to August last year.

None of the women involved must be identified and reporting restrictions apply ahead of the trial.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

Both defendants are on bail.

