Five more Man City stars are dragged into Benjamin Mendy rape trial: Jury panel told Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Riyad Mahrez and John Stones may be witnesses or could be referred to during the trial

Jurors in the rape trial of Man City player Benjamin Mendy were today quizzed on whether they knew five other stars - as they were told they could be mentioned or witnesses in the case.

The names of Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Riyad Mahrez and John Stones - who all either play for or previously played for City - were read to the panel of jurors at Chester Crown Court being selected for the trial.

The potential jurors, selected from a pool of 38, heard the list of people who may be witnesses or could be referred to during the trial and were asked whether they had any connection to them or knew them personally.

They also heard the names of the complainants and were asked if they had any connections to Manchester City, Manchester United or police forces before 12 were selected for the case.

Mendy denies eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape. All the offences relate to seven women.

He will go on trial along with his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, who has also entered not guilty pleas to all charges he faces.

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault, relating to eight young women.

Benjamin Mendy, 28, arriving at court today, has been accused of ten charges, including eight counts of rape, involving seven alleged victims

Jurors were asked if they knew Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish , Kyle Walker , Riyad Mahrez or John Stones

Mendy is due to stand trial at Chester Crown Court with co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie who faces similar allegations

Benjamin Mendy plays for Manchester City against Tottenham Hotspur in North London on August 15, 2021

Judge Steven Everett, Recorder of Chester, told the jury this afternoon: 'There are 22 counts or charges, if you are feeling overwhelmed by that I can assure you will be having a lot of assistance on how you will approach that.

'Don't feel daunted or overwhelmed by that. This trial could go through to November'

Earlier Judge Everett told the jury: 'Maybe you have heard their names. Some of you will be aware of the fact Mr Mendy is a professional footballer who plays football for Manchester City.'

All the offences are alleged to have taken place at his home address and span between October 2018 and August last year.

Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives to Chester Crown Court this morning for his rape trial

Louis Saha Matturie arrives at Chester Crown Court for his trial following allegations of rape and sexual assault against him

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy at Chester Crown Court for his trial following allegations of rape and sexual assault

His alleged offences span July 2012 to August last year.

None of the women involved must be identified and reporting restrictions apply ahead of the trial.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

Both defendants are on bail.