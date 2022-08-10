Read full article on original website
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Release Date Revealed for Daniel Radcliffe Movie, Everything You Need to Know About the Biopic
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,' the biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe, gets a wide release on Nov. 4, 2022.
Everything To Know About The 2022 Emmys
If you’re anything like me, then you’re most likely still recovering from the egregious snubs that came with this year’s round of Emmy nominations. (I mean, come on — no love for Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building or for Britt Lower in Severance? How dare you, Television Academy!)
Romeo & Juliet spin-off Rosaline starring Kaitlyn Dever gets October 14 release date on Hulu
Soon, Shakespeare fans will get to see what happens to Rosaline, Romeo's first flame. The film Rosaline, a Romeo & Juliet spin-off centered around the woman Romeo first pines for in the world-renowned tragedy, will start streaming on Hulu October 14. Rosaline will star Kaitlyn Dever in the title role...
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
A League Of Their Own Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Of The Prime Video Series Before
A League of Their Own is here on Amazon Prime, and the cast is full of stars. Here is where you might have seen them before.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals Fans Have Correctly Guessed the Show’s Ending
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk claims that “about one out of every nine people” online have already guessed the ending for his character. The upcoming finale for Better Call Saul is one of the most anticipated in recent tv history. Better Call Saul centers on Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill as he transforms from a well-intentioned public defender to the slimy criminal lawyer fans meet in Breaking Bad. The final season had two major setbacks, leaving fans waiting for a long time. Of course, COVID-19 delayed filming. Then, Odenkirk had a serious heart attack when filming resumed. The final season finally debuted in April of this year.
Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates
Here's what's coming up for Hallmark Channel movies!
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Mariska Hargitay Shares New Photo of ‘Rollivia’ Filming
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay shared a new behind-the-scenes photograph of her and co-star Kelli Giddish. In the picture, the actresses are looking at each other. Hargitay seems to be whispering something to her co-star, covering her face with her hand. Giddish sits with her mouth agape, staring at Hargitay.
‘The Way Home’: Chyler Leigh Joins Cast of Andie MacDowell’s New Hallmark Series
Chyler Leigh will play the estranged daughter of Andie MacDowell's Del Landry character in the upcoming Hallmark Channel series 'The Way Home.'
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline Reunite in Trailer for 'The Good House' About Rekindled Romance
Sigourney Weaver plays a woman finding a new chance at love in her latest film. In the new romance The Good House, the Oscar nominee, 72, stars as Hildy Good, a newly single New England realtor whose family worries about her drinking habits. Per the official synopsis, Hildy's "compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high school flame Frank Getchell," played by Kevin Kline, 74.
Where to Watch and Stream Tabu Free Online
Cast: Matahi Anne Chevalier Bill Bambridge Hitu Jules. The youngsters Matahi and Reri are in love with each other. The old warrior Hitu announces that Reri is to be the new chosen virgin for the gods. This means she must stay untouched, otherwise she and her lover will be killed. But Matahi abducts and escapes with her to an island ruled by the white man, where their gods would be harmless and powerless.
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Jon Hamm
Click here to read the full article. Jon Hamm has joined “The Morning Show” Season 3 at Apple, Variety has learned. Hamm will appear in the third season of the drama series as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit. In addition to Crudup, Aniston, and Witherspoon, Hamm joins a cast that includes Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, Marcia Gay Harden, Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and...
Marlon Wayans Moves Semi-Autobiographical Comedy ‘Book of Marlon’ From HBO Max to Starz
Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy series “Book of Marlon” to Starz. The premium cabler has put the show into development after it was previously set up at HBO Max. It was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020 as part of an overall deal Wayans had signed there. In the half-hour show, Wayans would play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Wayans will...
Tim Allen's Disney+ 'Santa Clauses' Taps 'NCIS' Star
Tim Allen is coming back to the Santa Clause franchise with a new Disney+ series, and the show has now tapped an NCIS star to join the cast. Deadline reports that Laura San Giacomo will appear alongside Allen in The Santa Clauses, playing La Befana – a Christmas Witch residing from the Woobly Woods of the North Pole, known from Italian folklore, helping deliver treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany.
AMC Networks’ Sundance Now Expands 2023 Slate With Two New Series
Click here to read the full article. AMC Networks’ streaming platform Sundance Now is expanding its 2023 slate with orders for two new series, dark comedy Totally Completely Fine and fantasy mystery series Sanctuary, based on V.V. James novel. They join the recently announced upcoming series Clean Sweep, The Lovers, SisterS, Black Snow, and Far North, all for premiere in 2023. Inspired by true events, six-part dark comedy Totally Completely Fine, a Sundance Now Original series, stars Thomasin McKenzie (JoJo Rabbit) and explores the complexities of grief, the power of friendship, and the ways our sadness can unite us. Per the...
Where to Watch and Stream Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Debbie Reynolds Kimberly J. Brown Judith Hoag Daniel Kountz Joey Zimmerman. Geners: Adventure Family Fantasy TV Movie Horror. Director: Mary Lambert. Release Date: Oct 12, 2001. About. The Cromwell...
American Horror Story Season 11: Returning Cast, Production and Other Major Details Revealed
Little details about American Horror Story Season 11 emerge after sources revealed some familiar faces who would return to the series. Not only that, the new season’s production has reportedly begun, giving a glimpse of the show’s theme. Table of Contents. No concrete details about American Horror Story...
