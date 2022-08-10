Read full article on original website
Related
Great Inland Seafood Festival underway at Newport’s Festival Park, fun, food, and entertainment for all
Great Inland Seafood Festival is underway — and free to attend — at Newport Festival Park On Riverboat Row through Sunday. The annual Great Inland Seafood Festival is one of the city’s longest-running events and the only one in town where you can get fresh, WHOLE MAINE LOBSTERS at a special price.
Ledger Independent
SK Festival set for Sept. 17-18
Those who yearn for a time and place when life was simpler will want to visit Old Washington next month for the Simon Kenton Festival. Visitors will have the opportunity to throw a tomahawk, chat up Native Americans and perhaps meet Simon Kenton and Daniel Boone during the festival which will celebrate its 46th year.
Witch & Wizard Full Moon Glow Float Event Happening at One Kentucky Lake in October
Grab a clear kayak with glow lights on it and hit the water in this special Halloween event!. Grayson Lake in Kentucky is hosting a float event that will definitely be a big hit, especially for those of us who are fans of the strange and unusual. This October they'll be renting out clear kayaks and clear paddle boards with LED glow lights attached to them. Can you imagine what a cool sight this will be?! How cool would it be to look out over a dark lake and just see a bunch of kayaks glowing, it would definitely make for a cool experience, and even cooler photos!
momswhothink.com
Halloween at Kings Island: What to Expect
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cincinnatimagazine.com
Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals
Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food, or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
Ledger Independent
MCFC hears about charity event, animal shelter
Mason County Commissioners agreed Tuesday to commit $1,000 to support the Un-filthy 5K, a charity event held each year in Mason County. Carla Toncray Clement addressed the court on behalf of event organizers Duke Ford and Melissa Mains and revealed that A League of Their Own will once again be the recipient of the Un-filthy 5K proceeds. She also said the event has been revamped from its former format and will, instead of being a mud run-type course, competitors will tackle a series of inflatables.
wnewsj.com
‘Sweet 70’ for WHS Class of ‘70
Members of the Wilmington High School Class of 1970 celebrated their 70th birthdays on August 6, 2022 at a party held at the American Legion Post in Wilmington, which was hosted by Charline and Michael Boyle. Decorations for the festivities included happy birthday balloons, large “70” balloons, and bouquets of...
linknky.com
Alcoholic slushies, laser tag and cosmic nights: These NKY bowling alleys are ready for you
If you hear that word, you’re either at a bowling alley or a labor dispute. But today, we are talking about bowling. It’s an interesting sport with a rich history. An ancient form of bowling dates back to 5200 BC in Egypt. If you believe what you see on “The Flintstones,” by the year 10,000 BC, bowling was a popular sport in Bedrock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ledger Independent
Early morning trek brings waterfall reward
Eager to see the falls, my husband and I entered the trailhead at an enthusiastic pace. But it wasn’t long before we slowed down. The bewitching foliage of the rainforest enveloped us and persuaded us to acknowledge it. To slow down. This hike would definitely not be only about...
Thrillist
7 Must-Visit Outdoor Spaces in the Cincy Region
Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have a lot to offer visitors who haven’t been before — especially when it comes to food and culture. What first-time visitors also might not know is that the area is surprisingly walkable. Neighborhoods like Mt. Adams plus downtown hubs clustered around the river make for an easily-explored city, especially when compared to other Midwestern cities. That, combined with an extensive parks system, means there are plenty of opportunities for getting outside when visiting this hidden gem. To help you figure out where to stop when checking out the Cincy Region, here are our picks for the must-see outdoor spaces:
wnewsj.com
Ready to shake, shiver and shovel?
If the weather predictions for 2023 in the Farmers’ Almanac prove to be accurate, Highland County and the rest of Ohio are facing the promise of a harrowing and blustery winter. According to the almanac, winter is coming earlier than last year and will bring a lot of snow,...
linknky.com
Beyond the Curb: Bellevue home provides river views, walkable neighborhood
Lisa and Bill Mell knew they wanted to downsize and live in a walkable neighborhood with a garage. “We knew there weren’t a lot of areas in town that could accommodate both,” Lisa Mell said. The couple decided the Bellevue property they now call home was too small...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ledger Independent
Outgoing Working Ladies Club plans for the Pig Out
The Outgoing Working Ladies Club met for its July/August meeting the evening of Tuesday, August 9, at deSha’s. Five members present were welcomed by President Carla Padgett. The blessing was offered by Carol Ann Poe. Members then recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag. Minutes from the...
Times Gazette
Rebuilt McDonald’s is open
The rebuilt and modernized Hillsboro McDonald’s location reopened for business on Tuesday after more than a three-month hiatus when the old building, which had stood on North High Street for half a century, was razed and a new building sporting an updated, contemporary architectural design and interior was built in its place, according to owner Leigh Chamness.
KFVS12
Cattle disease detected in Ky.
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
Cast your vote: Cincinnati Zoo narrows down name for new baby hippo
After getting thousands of suggestions from around the world, they've narrowed it down to two: Fritz or Ferguson.
WCPO
Hundreds donate blood in celebration of Pleasant Ridge 3-year-old born with extremely rare blood disorder
Celebrating her birthday, Brynn Schulte looks like any other 3-year-old — full of energy, playing with her friends and her big brothers. But the Pleasure Ridge girl isn't like everyone else — she's one in 5 million. Schulte is missing Factor XIII in her blood, which helps coagulate...
linknky.com
Funding for animal shelter gets final approval; groundbreaking set for September
A resolution to fund the Boone County Animal Shelter was unanimously approved by the Boone County Fiscal Court Tuesday night, officially launching construction on the multi-million project. The fiscal court approved a guaranteed maximum price of just under $8.3 million for the animal shelter, which will be built on property...
WLWT 5
Crews extinguished a vehicle fire on I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The vehicle fire has been cleared and all lanes have reopened. The two right lanes remain blocked on I-71/75 in Covington after an earlier vehicle fire. Tow trucks are in the process of removing the vehicle from the roadway. There is no timetable for when...
WSAZ
Water heater explodes; fire destroys home
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A mother’s time in the tub was interrupted by an explosion at her home. Samantha Brewer says she’d just put her kids to bed Monday night and was taking a shower at her home on Salt Creek Road in Lucasville when she heard and felt an explosion.
Comments / 0