taylorvilledailynews.com
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital Shelbyville Announces New President and CEO.
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville has a new President and CEO. Chad Markham, President and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham will also serve as President and CEO of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville. Markham says he is looking forward to serving the patients and supporting the colleagues of Good Shepherd.
Do You Know Which Finger-Licking Good Candy Bar Was Invented In Illinois?
Chocolate might be one of the greatest delicacies on the planet. If you are turned off by the thought of chocolate you're not going to enjoy this article. I'd also be curious about an argument against chocolate outside of some sort of food allergy. I love chocolate and I was intrigued when I learned one of my favorites from straight out of the good ole Land Of Lincoln.
WCIA
Our Town Mt. Zion: Morse Driveways, Inc
Robby Morse Owner/Operator of Morse Driveways, Inc, joins us with details on his asphalt paving business. We pave driveways, parking lots, repair roadways, R/R crossings – Seal coat and crackfill. Driveway or parking lot issues. We are a locally owned family business in Decatur, IL since 1991. We hold...
Route 45 closing in Effingham for Rebuild Illinois project
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of U.S. Route 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closing next week as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project being worked on in Effingham will be a $2.9 million reconstruction of the road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street. Construction will begin on Monday and will […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Energy costs bring State Rep. Chris Miller and IL Freedom Caucus together for town hall
EFFINGHAM — The cost of living isn’t cheap in Illinois. For many, energy costs are a particular concern this summer with hot weather and high inflation. Some constituents are looking for answers. “I had a disabled veteran call me the other day…and he said his electric bill from...
wgel.com
Council Approves Liquor Amendment, Truck Purchase
The Greenville City Council met recently for its regular August meeting. The council approved an amendment to the liquor ordinance to allow the sale of single-serve alcoholic liquor by businesses with a package and service station/convenience store license. The council issued a Class B liquor license to Kim Cruse for...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Board Meeting – Circus Video Included
While the Shelby County Board pays a company to basically point out how many different problems they have, which included adding more problems to be solved during last night’s meetings, we sit back and have to laugh because we have been pointing out those very same problems for years and never charged them a penny. The entire meeting video is below, and we urge fresh popcorn and drinks as the show is like none other we have witnessed in some time.
Herald & Review
On Biz: Paul’s Confectionery, AMC Theater
Paul’s Confectionery changes ownership. Paul’s Confectionery’s new owner promises the restaurant will remain the same, including serving up the famous chili in Decatur. “It’s just Paul’s. And it will remain just Paul’s,” said owner Jerry Witts. “My name’s not very material to this.”
Charleston Fire Department hires first female firefighter, paramedic
Allison Tinnon who was born and raised in central Illinois is excited to be staying close to home and responding when her community needs her.
southernillinoisnow.com
Kinmundy man injured in single pickup truck crash on Route 161 Extension
A 27-year-old Kinmundy man was injured when his truck left the Route 161 Extension near Stroup Road in rural Kell late Friday morning. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Evan Littrell of Sullivan Road was driving the truck westbound when it ran off the road and rolled upside down on the side of the road.
nowdecatur.com
Weekend at Devon to be Popping with Energy
August 12, 2022 – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater is expected to have three exciting events this weekend moving into the end of summer for most in the Decatur area. The events are listed below:. Saturday, August 13, 7:00 p.m. – Pop 2000 Tour ft. Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-TOWN,...
wgel.com
Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League – Week 13 Results
Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League – WEEK 13 – Played on Wednesday, August 10th. WGEL wins Regular Season Championship. Playoffs start Wednesday, August 17 – 5:30pm. Wed. Night League – Top 7 teams – Championship Flight. 1. WGEL 510 points. 2. Micks Auto...
myradiolink.com
Heart of Amish Country Pro Rodeo in Arthur
The Heart of Amish Country pro rodeo comes to the Moultrie-Douglas County Fairgounds in Arthur August 19 and 20, 2022. Bare back, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, team roping and of course BULL RIDING! Plus the specialty act No Reins Performance Horses, Smoking Guns. Gates open at 5pm...
2 Paris men in custody after death investigation
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story listed the wrong charges for each defendant. The story has been updated to list the correct charges. PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police on Saturday reported that they arrested two Paris men after conducting an investigation into a death. The ISP arrested 20-year-old Preston Wallace for […]
Macon Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing girl
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Deputies said the girl, whose name is Kalen, left her Harristown-area home voluntarily at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and is beleived to be in danger. She is approximately 5′ 6″ tall, weighs 110 pounds and […]
newschannel20.com
Man shot at while driving near intersection
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is recovering after being shot at Thursday night. Decatur Police say it happened a little after 11 p.m. when the man was driving near the intersection of West Wood Street and South Haworth Avenue. We're told the suspect(s) started firing at the vehicle.
