Effingham, IL

taylorvilledailynews.com

HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital Shelbyville Announces New President and CEO.

HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville has a new President and CEO. Chad Markham, President and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham will also serve as President and CEO of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville. Markham says he is looking forward to serving the patients and supporting the colleagues of Good Shepherd.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
97ZOK

Do You Know Which Finger-Licking Good Candy Bar Was Invented In Illinois?

Chocolate might be one of the greatest delicacies on the planet. If you are turned off by the thought of chocolate you're not going to enjoy this article. I'd also be curious about an argument against chocolate outside of some sort of food allergy. I love chocolate and I was intrigued when I learned one of my favorites from straight out of the good ole Land Of Lincoln.
ROBINSON, IL
WCIA

Our Town Mt. Zion: Morse Driveways, Inc

Robby Morse Owner/Operator of Morse Driveways, Inc, joins us with details on his asphalt paving business. We pave driveways, parking lots, repair roadways, R/R crossings – Seal coat and crackfill. Driveway or parking lot issues. We are a locally owned family business in Decatur, IL since 1991. We hold...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Route 45 closing in Effingham for Rebuild Illinois project

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of U.S. Route 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closing next week as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project being worked on in Effingham will be a $2.9 million reconstruction of the road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street. Construction will begin on Monday and will […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
wgel.com

Council Approves Liquor Amendment, Truck Purchase

The Greenville City Council met recently for its regular August meeting. The council approved an amendment to the liquor ordinance to allow the sale of single-serve alcoholic liquor by businesses with a package and service station/convenience store license. The council issued a Class B liquor license to Kim Cruse for...
GREENVILLE, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County Board Meeting – Circus Video Included

While the Shelby County Board pays a company to basically point out how many different problems they have, which included adding more problems to be solved during last night’s meetings, we sit back and have to laugh because we have been pointing out those very same problems for years and never charged them a penny. The entire meeting video is below, and we urge fresh popcorn and drinks as the show is like none other we have witnessed in some time.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

On Biz: Paul’s Confectionery, AMC Theater

Paul’s Confectionery changes ownership. Paul’s Confectionery’s new owner promises the restaurant will remain the same, including serving up the famous chili in Decatur. “It’s just Paul’s. And it will remain just Paul’s,” said owner Jerry Witts. “My name’s not very material to this.”
DECATUR, IL
Jim Schwartz
southernillinoisnow.com

Kinmundy man injured in single pickup truck crash on Route 161 Extension

A 27-year-old Kinmundy man was injured when his truck left the Route 161 Extension near Stroup Road in rural Kell late Friday morning. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Evan Littrell of Sullivan Road was driving the truck westbound when it ran off the road and rolled upside down on the side of the road.
nowdecatur.com

Weekend at Devon to be Popping with Energy

August 12, 2022 – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater is expected to have three exciting events this weekend moving into the end of summer for most in the Decatur area. The events are listed below:. Saturday, August 13, 7:00 p.m. – Pop 2000 Tour ft. Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-TOWN,...
DECATUR, IL
myradiolink.com

Heart of Amish Country Pro Rodeo in Arthur

The Heart of Amish Country pro rodeo comes to the Moultrie-Douglas County Fairgounds in Arthur August 19 and 20, 2022. Bare back, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, team roping and of course BULL RIDING! Plus the specialty act No Reins Performance Horses, Smoking Guns. Gates open at 5pm...
ARTHUR, IL
WTWO/WAWV

2 Paris men in custody after death investigation

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story listed the wrong charges for each defendant. The story has been updated to list the correct charges. PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police on Saturday reported that they arrested two Paris men after conducting an investigation into a death. The ISP arrested 20-year-old Preston Wallace for […]
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Macon Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing girl

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Deputies said the girl, whose name is Kalen, left her Harristown-area home voluntarily at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and is beleived to be in danger. She is approximately 5′ 6″ tall, weighs 110 pounds and […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man shot at while driving near intersection

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is recovering after being shot at Thursday night. Decatur Police say it happened a little after 11 p.m. when the man was driving near the intersection of West Wood Street and South Haworth Avenue. We're told the suspect(s) started firing at the vehicle.
DECATUR, IL

