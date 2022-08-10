Showcase time is two weeks away. Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost came with an optimistic tone after Saturday's practice, with that season opener against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, now just down the block even if the rugby/soccer stadium it will be played in is not. He also expects the depth chart to be more set heading into that game after this weekend, though it may not be on public display.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO