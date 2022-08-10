Read full article on original website
Snyder Institute researchers discover new approach to healing skin infections and wounds
University of Calgary researchers have identified a promising new approach to treating bacterial skin infections. In a study recently published in Nature, first author Dr. Rachel Kratofil, PhD, and co-senior authors Drs. Paul Kubes, PhD, Justin Deniset, PhD, and their research team show new insight which could lead to advancements in treating bacterial infections and wounds.
Reframe the pain: Reducing needle anxiety in children
Tears, tantrums, and distress – when it comes to needles, many children struggle with anxiety. But with vaccinations becoming more regular, finding ways to help reduce needle-related fear and pain is high on the agenda. Tears, tantrums, and distress – when it comes to needles, many children struggle with...
HKUMed & CityU researchers jointly discover non-invasive stimulation of the eye for depression and dementia
A joint research team from the LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) and City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has discovered that the electrical stimulation of the eye surface can alleviate depression-like symptoms and improve cognitive function in animal models. These significant findings were recently published in Brain Stimulation [link to publication] and the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences [link to publication].
Pralsetinib achieves tissue-agnostic benefits for patients with RET gene fusions
HOUSTON ― The highly selective RET inhibitor pralsetinib was well-tolerated and demonstrated robust, durable responses in patients with RET fusion-positive cancers regardless of tumor type, according to results from the international Phase I/II ARROW trial led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. HOUSTON ―...
Smart contact lenses for cancer diagnostics and screening
(LOS ANGELES) – August 11, 2022 – Scientists from the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) have developed a contact lens that can capture and detect exosomes, nanometer-sized vesicles found in bodily secretions which have the potential for being diagnostic cancer biomarkers. The lens was designed with microchambers bound to antibodies that can capture exosomes found in tears. This antibody- conjugated signaling microchamber contact lens (ACSM-CL) can be stained for detection with nanoparticle-tagged specific antibodies for selective visualization. This offers a potential platform for cancer pre-screening and a supportive diagnostic tool that is easy, rapid, sensitive, cost-effective, and non-invasive.
Study uncovers what happens inside artery plaque to trigger strokes
Heart attacks and strokes are a leading cause of death in the United States, but scientists are still working to understand one of their primary triggers. What causes plaque buildup within arteries to become unstable, leading parts to suddenly burst or break away?. A key obstacle is that researchers haven’t...
