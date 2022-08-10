Read full article on original website
Related
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Hypebae
Trailblazing Sneakerheads Take the Old Fashioned into New Territory
Following its appointment of BLACKPINK’s LISA, Chivas Regal has set out to illuminate a more inclusive space for whisky enthusiasts. Through its ongoing “I Rise, We Rise” campaign, the project aims to move away from the whisky industry’s male-orientated connotations and broaden its horizons for a new audience to experience its range of blends.
Hypebae
Harry Styles' Stylist Is Selling His Clothes On Depop
Stylist to the stars, Harry Lambert has joined forces with Depop to list up to 30 items from his own personal collection of pieces on the secondhand fashion app. Having worked with the likes of Emma Corrin and Harry Styles on numerous occasions, Lambert was famously the one responsible for the viral JW Anderson cardigan moment, so we have it on good authority that his taste is up to scratch. Most recently, he’s styled footballer Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a glittery pink Prada handbag that we hope to see make an appearance in his shop.
Comments / 0