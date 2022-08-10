Stylist to the stars, Harry Lambert has joined forces with Depop to list up to 30 items from his own personal collection of pieces on the secondhand fashion app. Having worked with the likes of Emma Corrin and Harry Styles on numerous occasions, Lambert was famously the one responsible for the viral JW Anderson cardigan moment, so we have it on good authority that his taste is up to scratch. Most recently, he’s styled footballer Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a glittery pink Prada handbag that we hope to see make an appearance in his shop.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO