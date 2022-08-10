ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KFYR-TV

Totten Trail is offering gas cheaper than many other stations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation skyrocketed this summer, but now as the heat winds down so do prices. Gas fees have decreased nationwide, but some gas stations have lowered their rates faster. At what seems like a gas station in the middle of nowhere, there is something that is drawing...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Basin Electric returning millions to members and decreasing rates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Basin Electric’s board of directors unanimously voted to decrease member rates by an average of one mill per megawatt hour. This rate decrease amounts to approximately $33.5 million in 2023 alone.   The board’s action to reduce rates comes just weeks after approving two other financial resolutions to return millions to […]
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Your Very Own Bismarck Amusement Park -Make It A Reality

First of all, let's explore the meaning of the phrase "Strike While The Iron Is Hot" I'm sure you may have heard those six words spoken before, maybe from an old-timer like your grandfather or something like that - according to Merriam-webster.com. "Definition of strike while the iron is hot.
BISMARCK, ND
City
Mandan, ND
City
Minot, ND
Mandan, ND
Business
Bismarck, ND
Business
City
Bismarck, ND
SuperTalk 1270

“Clark’s Car Wash” – EIDE Will Double Match Donations

The temperatures were in the low 90s last year on the day I went out to be a part of another great event put on by the Bismarck Larks. The site was Municipal Ballpark, YES there were baseball players out there, but instead of having their hands on a bat or a glove, the Bismarck Larks had hoses and sponges. They were giving car washes most of the day, there was music playing, and people came by and had a great time donating money - Well let's do it again!
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Here Are Bisman’s Top Taco Joints According To Google

If there's one thing I think everyone can agree on, it's our love of tacos. Steak, Beef, Chicken, Street, Homemade -- they're all good, but which are the best?. I've spent a lot of time asking myself this question, and it's tough to choose. So, instead of giving you my personal opinion, let's look at the facts...or reviews, rather.
MANDAN, ND
SuperTalk 1270

In Bismarck, Am I The Only One That Called The Number?

One of my favorite things to do is look at available homes and properties in the Bismarck/Mandan area. I might not be ready to buy or rent anything too elaborate, but I can sure dream, right? There are so many gorgeous homes that you can check out on zillow.com, you can surf around all day with loads of pictures from realtors to see and just imagine for yourself living in a mansion somewhere, right by a private lake, OR you can actually set the perimeters of your search to show you the largest scaled house or even the smallest - you get the idea, right?
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck/Mandan, Time’s Running Out For New Pontoon Buddies!

So you bought a pontoon. Everyone you know would like you to take them out at least once this summer. What does it take to get an invite? How about a second invite?. I imagine being alone putting around on your pontoon can get kinda dull, kinda quick. Even if it's just you and your "life partner", you may have run out of interesting things to talk about.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck, Mandan bars recover fake IDs with new scanners

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students are back in town meaning local establishments are on the lookout for more fake IDs. In an effort to prevent underage drinking and promote safety, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the Bismarck Police Department have employed a fake ID pilot program. Shiloh Bennett, general manager at...
BISMARCK, ND
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
SuperTalk 1270

Hey BisMan, Where Are The Dog Friendly Restaurants?

Well, I am going to try and relate to the above title, for I have two cranky cats at home - The differences between cats and dogs. However, I know a ton of people who do have "Man's Best Friend" around the house, some have more than one. I live in a small apartment, so I can't really have any ( Plus the fact that I'm extremely lazy, and taking the dog out every 4-5 hours to do their thing doesn't appeal to me one bit ) - Now I'm well aware of the huge differences between cats and dogs, yes I can say it's quite true, felines are absolutely independent until they get hungry, dogs, on the other hand, are genuinely more laid back and will always want to be by your side.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

United Way’s Day of Caring in Bismarck-Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -If you drove around Bismarck-Mandan today, you probably saw volunteers participating in the United Way’s Day of Caring. Hundreds of volunteers assisted dozens of nonprofit organizations throughout the community, including the Central Dakota Humane Society as they prepare for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Proposal Promotes Drastic Billing Changes For Bismarck Homeowners

These major changes have been five years in the making. Bismarck's Special Assessment Task Force isn't quite as ominous as its name might seem to imply. It's simply a collection of Bismarck residents tasked with improving how assessments are collected for so-called "specials". Specials affect property owners both residential and commercial. So if you are a renter, thanks for reading, but these proposed changes may only indirectly affect you.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

National Guard fly over Babe Ruth World Series

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The states National Guard gave one of our reporters a free roundtrip ride. The North Dakota National Guard conducted a flyover for the Babe Ruth World Series in Williston, but you cant just hop on a plane and fly. A lot of planning goes into...
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck’s Cara Mund – You’ll Have My Signature

Another first could be on the way for Bismarck Century Graduate Cara Mund. A true go-getter right from the start. People that have come to know Cara personally know without a doubt that once she sets her mind on something she gets it done. We saw this back in 2017 when all of America became captivated by her beauty and charm. There she was representing North Dakota in the Miss America Beauty Pageant after she was crowned Miss North Dakota in 2017, she then promptly steamrolled into the main event - On September 10, 2017, she was crowned Miss America 2018 in Atlantic City, and became the first contestant from North Dakota to win!
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Broadway In Bismarck: Big Musical Performances Are Coming Soon

Get ready for this. The Bismarck Event Center just announced two more musical shows coming to Bismarck this Fall and Winter. The Blue Man Group will be performing at the Event Center Sunday, October 2nd. Yep, the bald and blue trio will be stopping through the area this Fall. 35 million people have enjoyed their shows over the years; if that doesn't include you, this is your chance.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
