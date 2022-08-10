ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

You could be a lifesaver if you can spot the drowning child in this video

By Gerard du Cann
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A TERRIFYING video shows how easy it is to miss a child getting into trouble in a busy swimming pool.

Hardly anyone notices as the youngster loses his grip on an inflatable ring and quickly finds himself out of his depth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFCee_0hC0HPuF00
Can you spot the child in trouble in this busy pool? Credit: Lifeguard Rescue

The boy starts waving to attract attention but then slips under the surface.

Fortunately an eagle-eyed lifeguard spots the danger and leaps into action.

Within moments he is at the boy's side and helps him safely to the pool's edge.

The video was posted on YouTube in 2018 by Lifeguard Rescue, and is believed to have been filmed in the US.

Another video reveals a separate incident at the same pool.

According to the Royal Life Saving Society UK, around 400 people needlessly drown every year in Britain and thousands more suffer injury, some life changing, through near-drowning experiences.

Nearly 60 of these are children and young people.

Drowning is the third highest cause of accidental death of children in the UK, the charity says.

But they note accidents tend to occur more often on holiday and warn people to be vigilant when using swimming pools.

Many people would not have even noticed the victim was in distress Credit: Lifeguard Rescue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPOAP_0hC0HPuF00
The boy starts waving for help immediately after losing his inflatable ring Credit: Lifeguard Rescue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tpFkB_0hC0HPuF00
After a few moments the lifeguard spots him and leaps into the water Credit: Lifeguard Rescue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26LlhC_0hC0HPuF00
The lifesaver helps the child safely to the pool's edge Credit: Lifeguard Rescue

The US Sun

