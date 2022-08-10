ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd chief Darren Fletcher scouted Ismaila Sarr as he scored Watford stunner with Red Devils eyeing shock transfer

MANCHESTER UNITED chief Darren Fletcher was scouting Ismaila Sarr when the forward scored his stunner from the halfway line against West Brom, according to reports.

The technical director was treated to a wonder goal during Watford's Monday night trip to the Hawthorns.

Darren Fletcher had the perfect view for the incredible goal at the Hawthorns on Monday night Credit: Getty
Sarr has been linked to big moves away from Watford before Credit: Getty

Sarr managed to catch Baggies keeper David Button off his line with a goal of the season contender.

The Senegalese would go on to miss a penalty as Watford drew 1-1 with West Brom after Karlan Grant equalised.

It just so happened that Sarr scored his halfway goal while Fletcher was watching from the stands scouting him specifically, according to the Mail.

Man United are on manoeuvres as they try to bring in reinforcements, and the Red Devils are believed to have their eyes on the forward.

Fletcher, who spent 13 years sat in United's midfield before becoming the technical director this year, travelled to the West Midland's to assess the winger.

The 24-year-old has been at Vicarage Road since 2019 and lit up the Premier League with a stunning performance against Liverpool in 2020.

Sarr has scored 25 goals in 94 appearances since his club-record move from Rennes and was part of the Senegal side who won the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

He has been linked to moves to Anfield previously but has remained at Watford, despite their relegation to the Championship.

United could now be eyeing up a move to give their attack more cutting-edge with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho woefully out of form.

Alongside Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis, Watford can boast perhaps the most fearsome front three in the division.

But boss Rob Edwards has got a job on his hands hanging on to all of them, with the trio consistently linked with moves away.

