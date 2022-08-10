NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - Northport Police said an employee at Northport Medical Center was fired and then arrested. Officers said in late June 2022, 30-year-old Shandreka Shantel Quarles allegedly struck a patient with a phone charger. Northport Police investigators said they’re not sure what was behind the alleged assault, but did tell us Quarles was arrested this week and charged with felony abuse which is a class C felony.

NORTHPORT, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO