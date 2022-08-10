Read full article on original website
Alabama parents must sign form to continue school-based counseling and mental health services for their children
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a parent or caregiver, you’ve probably signed a lot of forms lately as your kids head back to school, but there’s a new one that needs your attention. It’s the opt-in for school counseling and mental health services form and if...
Hospital employee fired, arrested in alleged patient abuse case in Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - Northport Police said an employee at Northport Medical Center was fired and then arrested. Officers said in late June 2022, 30-year-old Shandreka Shantel Quarles allegedly struck a patient with a phone charger. Northport Police investigators said they’re not sure what was behind the alleged assault, but did tell us Quarles was arrested this week and charged with felony abuse which is a class C felony.
