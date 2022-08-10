ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch online

 3 days ago
The Cincinnati Reds will meet the New York Mets in the final game of their three-game set on Wednesday afternoon at Citi Field.

The Reds will look to bounce back and steal one from the Mets in this series after losing the first two games. As for the Mets, they will be going for their sixth straight win with Taijuan Walker on the mound, who is 9-3 this season.

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets

  • When: Wednesday, August 10
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY
How to watch the MLB this season

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati Reds (+265) vs. New York Mets (-350)

O/U: 8.5

