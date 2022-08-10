ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Why the Miami Marlins' inept offense is the best bet in baseball right now

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
When the Miami Marlins go low, we go high. And lately, they’ve been going low a lot.

The Marlins have scored three or fewer runs in 18 of their last 22 games, including nine straight after Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Phillies. In that span, they’ve been shut out six times and finished with just a single run five times.

Simply put, that’s terrible offense and a trend worth betting on if I’ve ever seen one. Miami’s odds to fall under 3.5 total runs on Wednesday against the Phillies are -125 on Tipico Sportsbook. But considering how bad they’ve been lately — five runs in their last four games — I’d bet the +135 odds on under 2.5.

It was only a month ago that the Marlins were flirting with .500. On July 5, the team had pulled to a respectable 39-40 after winning a sixth straight game. That win came against Noah Syndergaard, who they’ll actually face Wednesday in his second start since being acquired by Philadelphia.

However, Syndergaard was good in that game. He held the Marlins to two runs in five innings (they won 2-1). Since then, Miami has only won consecutive games once. They’re 2-8 in their last 10. I’m expecting good Syndergaard and bad Marlins again. The team total under is a lock.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

