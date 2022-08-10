Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Janet Lyn Carrol
Janet “Jan” Lyn (Thomas) Carrol, age 61, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 from surgical complications. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, William “Bill” Carrol, her son Tom Carrol, her mother Geraldine “Gerri” Thomas, her sister Karen Oswald and her niece Brandi Oswald.
sent-trib.com
Donna Mae Heckler
Donna Mae Heckler, age 91, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, passed away August 6, 2022. She was born December 23, 1930 in Waterville, Ohio to Clyde and Maggie (Bucher) Huffman. She was employed as the high school secretary at Grand Rapids High School and retired from Drs. Boehm and Stepniewski’s office in Maumee, Ohio, working as a medical assistant. Donna has been a long- standing member of the First Presbyterian Church, being married there in 1949. She celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband, Martin Heckler, the love of her life, on April 30, 1999. Martin passed away in October of that year. Together they raised two sons, Blaine Martin and Jeffrey Alan. Proceeding her in death were her parents, her sister Lotus Schultz, brothers Elwood Huffman, Willis Huffman, Roland Huffman, and Lowell Huffman.
sent-trib.com
Milestone: 70th Anniversary
Edwin C. and Betty (Neiling) Kern will be celebrated at their home on August 21st at 2:00 p.m. with friends and relatives. The couple were married on August 23rd, 1952 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Custar, Ohio. They were blessed with eight children: Susan Higley (Roger), Ruth Edwards (Richard), Michael...
sent-trib.com
Martha (Speck) Thornton
Martha (Speck) Thornton, 87, of Perrysburg, died early morning August 11, 2022, a day after her 87th birthday, at St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg, Ohio. Born in Perrysburg on August 10, 1935, Martha graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1953. After her graduation, she held various jobs before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Carl Thornton, in 1956. They were married for 61 years.
sent-trib.com
O’Shea’s heart beats for Otsego
TONTOGANY – It was fresh off the consolidation of three elementaries to one when Kevin O’Shea arrived at Otsego High School. “Kids around here always used to say ‘I’m a Weston kid, I’m a Haskins kid, I’m from Tontogany. They did that for years,” O’Shea said.
sent-trib.com
David Charles Haas
David Charles Haas, 73, of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on May 6, 1949, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to the late Dale and Betty (Roach) Haas. He married Dorothy Hurm on May 22, 1993, and she survives in Bowling Green. Dave was a...
sent-trib.com
Lee M. Ayers
Lee M. Ayers, 37, of Bloomdale, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 5, 1985, in Bowling Green to Michael and Linda (Heldberg) Ayers, and they survive in Bloomdale. Lee is survived by his daughter, Lilyanah Ayers of Van Buren; brothers: Rodney...
sent-trib.com
Fair may start on Sunday next year: Leaders cite state fair, sports
The Wood County Fair could be starting on a Sunday next year, if a scheduling shift is allowed by Ohio Department of Agriculture. The current Monday to Monday schedule creates overlapping date conflicts with the Ohio State Fair and high school sports. The change is supported by Ohio Rep. Haraz...
sent-trib.com
Kimberly Hopple
Kimberly Hopple, 48, North Baltimore, died August 12, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
sent-trib.com
$350,000 awarded to 4 county schools for security
Nearly $350,000 in state funding for local school safety and security is being awarded to four Wood County schools. The Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program had thousands of schools apply to be able to receive these funding awards for security upgrades and enhancements. Bowling Green City Schools will use...
sent-trib.com
Deal sets Perrysburg golf school record
Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal shot a new school record, a 10-under 62, at the Edison Invitational at Thunderbird South in Huron on Wednesday. She topped her old record of 66 at White Pines last year. The Yellow Jackets were the runner-up in the tournament with a score of 340. Other...
sent-trib.com
Wood County represented at Dolly Parton Imagination library event in Columbus
Country music sensation Dolly Parton took the stage in Columbus on Tuesday — not to perform, but to promote her other passion, inspiring children to read. Parton was the guest of Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, in her effort to promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Gov. Mike DeWine declared Aug. 9 Dolly Parton Day in Ohio.
sent-trib.com
Full crowd expected at championship
The roar of tractor engines is returning to Bowling Green for the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championship. The tractor pull is located at the Wood County Fairgrounds and will be hosted Thursday-Saturday. This will be the second year the tractor pull returns since the pandemic, but it will be the...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-13-2022
There have been 34,718 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 180 cases in the last seven days, according to the Ohio Department of Health Department. There has been no hospitalizations in the last seven days. There have been 368...
sent-trib.com
Fired BG teacher files appeal to get job back
A former Bowling Green High School teacher has filed an administrative appeal to get his job back after being fired, and is asking for damages. Dallas Black filed the paperwork in the Wood County Court of Common Pleas on July 29. He is asking the court to reverse the Bowling...
sent-trib.com
Transfers: 8-11-2022
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 57 West Foxgate Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Lawrence Rutherford, trustee, to Michael and Nancy Soper, $211,000. 210 N. Harrison St., Bloomdale, residential, from Steven and Tracy Haughawout, to Adam Anderson and Karly Haughawout, $49,900. 96...
sent-trib.com
100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
sent-trib.com
Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency
A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
sent-trib.com
Michigan man sentenced for leading police on chase
A Michigan man who led police on a 30-mile chase on Interstate 75 is going to prison. Hangsom Rai, 19, was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. Rai in June had pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: BG man going to prison for shooting himself
A Bowling Green man who shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun is going to prison. Both the arresting Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, spoke at Graig Gibson’s sentencing Tuesday. Gibson, 32, was transported from the jail to the courtroom of...
