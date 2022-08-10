ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Yardbarker

Radio host thinks Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song is played out

Heading into Friday's home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had his name in headlines for reasons that had little to do with the fact that he's been arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in all of MLB this season. Diaz's "Narco" walkout song...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Luplow is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Luplow for 0.8 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.9 RBI...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl Mvp#National League#Nl Mvp Race#Mvp#Draftkings Mlb
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Hit A Blast As His Chase For 700 Continues

Albert Pujols continued his chase for 700 career home runs last night in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals took it right to the Colorado Rockies, evening their three-game series with a 9-5 win on Wednesday night. St. Louis busted out the lumber, and Pujols blasted home run No. 687 off...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh on Phillies' bench in Thursday matinee

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Marsh will move to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI in the first two games of the series. Matt Vierling will replace Marsh in center field and bat ninth Thursday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' lineup Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 113 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .250 batting average with a .641 OPS, 2...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
DraftKings
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Cardinals and Brewers meet with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (61-51, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.32 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-9, 3.50 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -148, Brewers +126; over/under is 8...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

The San Diego Padres lose to the Washington Nationals 4-3 on controversial overturned call

The San Diego Padres’ bad luck continued on Saturday when they lost after an overturned call did not go their way. The Padres lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals after the umpire's review and decision went against them in the 7th inning. The Nats had a runner at second with two out in the bottom of the 7th and Victor Robles at the plate. Robles hit a hard ground ball to right field for a single. Juan Soto fielded the ball and threw home to try and get out Caesar Hernandez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Denver Will Always Be A Special Place For Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols has had a historic career. This year, he bids farewell to the game of baseball and goes through his final season with the team he began his storied career with. Back with the St. Louis Cardinals, Pujols is enjoying a farewell tour of sorts. On Wednesday night, Pujols...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' lineup against Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gorman will watch from the bench after Tommy Edman was named Friday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 138 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy