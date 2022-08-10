Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
New Two-Time All-Star Outfielder Seemingly Calls out New York Yankees Fans
Dodgers fans were surely upset that the team didn't make a big splash at this year's trade deadline, especially since the San Diego Padres were able to acquire young phenom, Juan Soto. The Dodgers instead opted to add a relief pitcher and a less-heralded two-time all-star outfielder that wasn't named Juan Soto.
Dodgers News: Former LA Slugger Closing in on Unique Barry Bonds Record
Former Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols is closing in on one of Barry Bond's many records.
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Radio host thinks Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song is played out
Heading into Friday's home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had his name in headlines for reasons that had little to do with the fact that he's been arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in all of MLB this season. Diaz's "Narco" walkout song...
Yardbarker
Red Sox infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar earns promotion to Low-A Salem after strong start to season in Florida Complex League
Red Sox infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar has reached base in five of his first 10 plate appearances with Low-A Salem since earning a promotion from the Florida Complex League on Tuesday. In his first two games with Salem, Salazar has gone 2-for-7 (.286) at the plate with two singles, two...
Hunt for October: Predicting the AL Wild Card race
With the updated playoff format in place, the American League prepares for a gruesome finish to the Wild Card race.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Saturday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Luplow is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Luplow for 0.8 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.9 RBI...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on preseason game vs. Bears: 'I like to get in there and get hit one time'
Injuries during the NFL regular season are frustrating, yet inevitable. Players -- specifically starters -- going down in preseason games are typically an area of contention between coaches, fans and members of the organization. Teams usually try to balance getting their starters some playing time prior to Week 1 of...
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Hit A Blast As His Chase For 700 Continues
Albert Pujols continued his chase for 700 career home runs last night in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals took it right to the Colorado Rockies, evening their three-game series with a 9-5 win on Wednesday night. St. Louis busted out the lumber, and Pujols blasted home run No. 687 off...
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh on Phillies' bench in Thursday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Marsh will move to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI in the first two games of the series. Matt Vierling will replace Marsh in center field and bat ninth Thursday afternoon.
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' lineup Saturday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 113 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .250 batting average with a .641 OPS, 2...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Red Sox squander late scoring chances in 3-2 loss to Yankees; Andrew Benintendi shines on both side of the ball against former team
The Red Sox came up short of another walk-off win over the Yankees at Fenway Park on Saturday night. Boston fell to New York by a final score of 3-2 to drop to 56-59 on the season. Matched up against newly-acquired Yankees starter Frankie Montas, the Sox drew first blood...
FOX Sports
Cardinals and Brewers meet with series tied 1-1
Milwaukee Brewers (61-51, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.32 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-9, 3.50 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -148, Brewers +126; over/under is 8...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React After Man Finds Trae Young's Doppelganger: "That’s Literally Trae Old"
Trae Young is one of the top young guards in the NBA right now. Playing for the Atlanta Hawks, the 6'1" guard has become a talisman for the team ever since he was drafted in 2018. Last season, Young and Co. had a disappointing showing in the league. Coming off...
Padres’ Juan Soto receives cheers in return to Washington
The fans of the Washington Nationals made it clear what they think about Juan Soto as he strode to the
Yardbarker
The San Diego Padres lose to the Washington Nationals 4-3 on controversial overturned call
The San Diego Padres’ bad luck continued on Saturday when they lost after an overturned call did not go their way. The Padres lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals after the umpire's review and decision went against them in the 7th inning. The Nats had a runner at second with two out in the bottom of the 7th and Victor Robles at the plate. Robles hit a hard ground ball to right field for a single. Juan Soto fielded the ball and threw home to try and get out Caesar Hernandez.
Yardbarker
Denver Will Always Be A Special Place For Albert Pujols
Albert Pujols has had a historic career. This year, he bids farewell to the game of baseball and goes through his final season with the team he began his storied career with. Back with the St. Louis Cardinals, Pujols is enjoying a farewell tour of sorts. On Wednesday night, Pujols...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' lineup against Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gorman will watch from the bench after Tommy Edman was named Friday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 138 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and...
Comments / 0